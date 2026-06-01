In case you've been out of the Loop, Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale has been amazing for finding stunning pieces that are deeply discounted. As a shopping editor, I've been digging through hundreds and hundreds of on sale finds daily to bring you the best of the best. Everyday there are new markdowns that are impossible to ignore.
Since it's the last day of this huge sale, I've gathered a handful of french-girl coded summer basics that are perfect for a summer wardrobe refresh. From versatile sandals that you'll never want to take off to easy breezy linen separates you'll wear to tackle the intense hear, there's truly some beautiful Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale basics waiting for you to discover. Keep scrolling to find your new favorite summer basics from Nordstrom ahead.
Reformation
Monica Lace Trim Halter Top
Open Edit
Lace Trim Satin Camisole
Open Edit
The Icon Trousers
Commando
Ceo Neoprene Pintuck Crop Pants
Free People
Harper Off the Shoulder Top
Favorite Daughter
The Cuffed Statement Shirt
Reformation
Wren Cotton V-Neck Tank
Caslon®
Easy Wide Leg Linen Pants
Levi's
Low Rise Loose Jeans
COACH
56mm Polarized Cat Eye Sunglasses
MANGO
River Straight Leg Jeans
Treasure & Bond
High Waist Culotte Wide Leg Jeans
MANGO
Sandy Asymmetric Hem Ruched Maxi Dress
ASTR the Label
Elliana Miniskirt
Favorite Daughter
Shiloh Kitten Heel Sandal