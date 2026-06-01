Shop These 15 French Girl-Approved Summer Basics From Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale

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Sylvie wears black dress and white scarf while sitting on a fountain and posing for the camera.
(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

In case you've been out of the Loop, Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale has been amazing for finding stunning pieces that are deeply discounted. As a shopping editor, I've been digging through hundreds and hundreds of on sale finds daily to bring you the best of the best. Everyday there are new markdowns that are impossible to ignore.

Since it's the last day of this huge sale, I've gathered a handful of french-girl coded summer basics that are perfect for a summer wardrobe refresh. From versatile sandals that you'll never want to take off to easy breezy linen separates you'll wear to tackle the intense hear, there's truly some beautiful Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale basics waiting for you to discover. Keep scrolling to find your new favorite summer basics from Nordstrom ahead.

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Chinazor "Chichi" Offor
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor