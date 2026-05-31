If You're Over Kitten-Heel Flip-Flops, This Is the High-Heel Sandal Trend to Swap Them For

If you're a fan of high-heel flip-flops, the good news is that they're still very much a trend. But if you've grown bored of the extremely popular trend and are ready for something different (but still sort of similar), I also have good news for you in the form of an alternative style to add to your summer shoe collection. And to make the news even better, I have an IRL example of the trend, as Madelyn Cline was just photographed wearing it in NYC.
The trend in question is strappy high-heel mule sandals, which add a '90s-coded look to outfits that's similar to the effect of high-heel flip-flops. Strappy mules are just as sleek and minimal as thong sandals, which makes them versatile and easy to dress up or down, but you won't be wearing the same shoes as every other fashion girl you encounter throughout your day, and you won't have an annoying piece of leather between your toes.
Intrigued by the similar but different shoe trend? Keep scrolling to see how chic strappy high-heel mule sandals are via Madelyn Cline and to shop the best pairs to add to your summer shoe collection
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.