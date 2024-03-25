Sandal Season Is Almost Here, and This “Dated” Style Is Set to Make a Big Comeback
Spring is finally here which then equates to the fact that that summer is just around the corner. Whilst there are many summer joys I'm excited to experience again, I would be lying if I told you that wearing sandals for three months straight wasn't at the top of the list. Though I've fallen for the chunky fisherman sandals and barely-there pairs that have dominated shelves over the past few seasons, this year I'm freshly inspired by the boho aesthetic that's swiftly growing in popularity to shop the "dated" shoe trend that I hadn't seen much of since the early '10s. That was until now.
Lining the runways at Christian Dior and Alberta Ferretti's S/S 24 shows, gladiator sandals were brought back to the footwear fore this past September. Whilst the gladiator sandals trend was once heralded as the most stylish shoe around—and a favourite of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's circa 2007—recent years have seen the sandals fall out of favour as designers began to experiment with different styles.
ARE GLADIATOR SANDALS IN STYLE FOR SPRING/SUMMER 2024?
Now, on the cusp of pleasant weather, designers are following through with the gladiator sandals they showcased during Fashion Month with key pairs now available to buy ahead of their big spring revival. Now, there are more options to channel the gladiator sandal than ever, from the calf-high pairs that we spotted at Dior and the shorter, chunkier styles that are beginning to saturate the high street. After Chloé's iconic show last month, which saw show-goers don the brand's own pairs of gladiators, I wouldn't be surprised if the "dated" sandal is back at the top of everybody's wish-list right now.
Whilst some designers lent into bohemian styling, Tom Ford's A/W 25 runway show in Milan saw the chunky sandal styled with skin-tight outfits, transparent jumpsuits and draped evening dresses, speaking to the versatility of the newly-trending shoe.
Wearing well with the poplin dresses (see Sofia Richie-Grainge on her honeymoon last year) and denim staples that often populate a summer wardrobe, this new-season shoe is set to work its way into the footwear collections of fashion people at speed this spring. And, for it's comfortable and supportive nature, this is the kind of shoe trend I can get behind.
Scroll on to discover our examples of the gladiator shoe trend to shop for 2024.
SHOP THE BEST GLADIATOR SANDALS:
Winding up the leg, these will add a boho touch to any relaxed outfit.
These chunky platform sandals will add and extra inch of height.
With a 100% leather composition, these will last you for summers to come.
Pearl jewels are trending this season and these leather sandals offer a playful take on the trend.
These tan suede sandals will style well with light denim and cotton dresses.
This chocolate brown shade looks so chic with butter yellows and creams.
These chunky sandals are reminiscent of the trending fisherman style.
Studs are back this season, and this is how I'll be jumping on the trend.
Opening Image: @smythsisters
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
