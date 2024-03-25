Sandal Season Is Almost Here, and This “Dated” Style Is Set to Make a Big Comeback

By Natalie Munro
published

Spring is finally here which then equates to the fact that that summer is just around the corner. Whilst there are many summer joys I'm excited to experience again, I would be lying if I told you that wearing sandals for three months straight wasn't at the top of the list. Though I've fallen for the chunky fisherman sandals and barely-there pairs that have dominated shelves over the past few seasons, this year I'm freshly inspired by the boho aesthetic that's swiftly growing in popularity to shop the "dated" shoe trend that I hadn't seen much of since the early '10s. That was until now.

Influencer styles fisherman sandals with short and a long sleeve t-shirt.

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Lining the runways at Christian Dior and Alberta Ferretti's S/S 24 shows, gladiator sandals were brought back to the footwear fore this past September. Whilst the gladiator sandals trend was once heralded as the most stylish shoe around—and a favourite of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's circa 2007—recent years have seen the sandals fall out of favour as designers began to experiment with different styles.

Alberta Ferretti Spring/Summer 2024 runway. Model wears a white dress and gladiator sandals.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

ARE GLADIATOR SANDALS IN STYLE FOR SPRING/SUMMER 2024?

Now, on the cusp of pleasant weather, designers are following through with the gladiator sandals they showcased during Fashion Month with key pairs now available to buy ahead of their big spring revival. Now, there are more options to channel the gladiator sandal than ever, from the calf-high pairs that we spotted at Dior and the shorter, chunkier styles that are beginning to saturate the high street. After Chloé's iconic show last month, which saw show-goers don the brand's own pairs of gladiators, I wouldn't be surprised if the "dated" sandal is back at the top of everybody's wish-list right now.

Christian Dior Spring/Summer 2024 runway show. Model wears a mesh dress and gladiator sandals.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst some designers lent into bohemian styling, Tom Ford's A/W 25 runway show in Milan saw the chunky sandal styled with skin-tight outfits, transparent jumpsuits and draped evening dresses, speaking to the versatility of the newly-trending shoe.

Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2024 runway model styles black gladiator sandals

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing well with the poplin dresses (see Sofia Richie-Grainge on her honeymoon last year) and denim staples that often populate a summer wardrobe, this new-season shoe is set to work its way into the footwear collections of fashion people at speed this spring. And, for it's comfortable and supportive nature, this is the kind of shoe trend I can get behind.

Sofia Richie styles gladiator sandals with a blue shirt dress.

(Image credit: @sofiarichiegrainge)

Scroll on to discover our examples of the gladiator shoe trend to shop for 2024.

SHOP THE BEST GLADIATOR SANDALS:

Ofis Leather Sandals
Ancient Greek Sandals
Ofis Leather Sandals

Winding up the leg, these will add a boho touch to any relaxed outfit.

By Anthropologie Toe-Loop Gladiator Platform Sandals
Anthropologie
Toe-Loop Gladiator Platform Sandals

These chunky platform sandals will add and extra inch of height.

The Suede Tie Sandal Black
Toteme
The Suede Tie Sandal Black

These barley-there sandals are ideal for hot summer days.

Leather Strap Sandals - Women
Mango
Leather Strap Sandals

With a 100% leather composition, these will last you for summers to come.

Faux Pearl-Embellished Leather Thong Sandals
Magda Butrym
Faux Pearl-Embellished Leather Thong Sandals

Pearl jewels are trending this season and these leather sandals offer a playful take on the trend.

gladiator sandals
A.Emery
Shel Leather Sandals

These tan suede sandals will style well with light denim and cotton dresses.

Brown Knot Flat Sandals
The Row
Brown Knot Flat Sandals

This chocolate brown shade looks so chic with butter yellows and creams.

gladiator sandals
Marks & Spencer
Leather Ankle Strap Flatform Sandals

These chunky sandals are reminiscent of the trending fisherman style.

+ Net Sustain Caravelle Leather Sandals
K Jacques St Tropez
Caravelle Leather Sandals

The thick strap detail adds a utilitarian edge.

Jools Studded Leather Sandals
Isabel Marant
Jools Studded Leather Sandals

Studs are back this season, and this is how I'll be jumping on the trend.

Ponza Croc-Effect Leather Sandals
Aquazzura
Ponza Croc-Effect Leather Sandals

Wear with linen trousers or a draping skirt.

gladiator sandals
Boden
Leather Gladiator Sandals

Bank these on-sale sandals ahead of the summer months.

Margaux Leather Sandals
A.Emery
Margaux Leather Sandals

I'll always come back to A.Emery for their chic summer sandals.

Uma Knotted Leather Sandals
Chloé
Uma Knotted Leather Sandals

These also come in a light brown shade.

