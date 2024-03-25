Sandal Season Is Almost Here, and This “Dated” Style Is Set to Make a Big Comeback

Spring is finally here which then equates to the fact that that summer is just around the corner. Whilst there are many summer joys I'm excited to experience again, I would be lying if I told you that wearing sandals for three months straight wasn't at the top of the list. Though I've fallen for the chunky fisherman sandals and barely-there pairs that have dominated shelves over the past few seasons, this year I'm freshly inspired by the boho aesthetic that's swiftly growing in popularity to shop the "dated" shoe trend that I hadn't seen much of since the early '10s. That was until now.

Lining the runways at Christian Dior and Alberta Ferretti's S/S 24 shows, gladiator sandals were brought back to the footwear fore this past September. Whilst the gladiator sandals trend was once heralded as the most stylish shoe around—and a favourite of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's circa 2007—recent years have seen the sandals fall out of favour as designers began to experiment with different styles.

ARE GLADIATOR SANDALS IN STYLE FOR SPRING/SUMMER 2024?

Now, on the cusp of pleasant weather, designers are following through with the gladiator sandals they showcased during Fashion Month with key pairs now available to buy ahead of their big spring revival. Now, there are more options to channel the gladiator sandal than ever, from the calf-high pairs that we spotted at Dior and the shorter, chunkier styles that are beginning to saturate the high street. After Chloé's iconic show last month, which saw show-goers don the brand's own pairs of gladiators, I wouldn't be surprised if the "dated" sandal is back at the top of everybody's wish-list right now.

Whilst some designers lent into bohemian styling, Tom Ford's A/W 25 runway show in Milan saw the chunky sandal styled with skin-tight outfits, transparent jumpsuits and draped evening dresses, speaking to the versatility of the newly-trending shoe.

Wearing well with the poplin dresses (see Sofia Richie-Grainge on her honeymoon last year) and denim staples that often populate a summer wardrobe, this new-season shoe is set to work its way into the footwear collections of fashion people at speed this spring. And, for it's comfortable and supportive nature, this is the kind of shoe trend I can get behind.

Scroll on to discover our examples of the gladiator shoe trend to shop for 2024.

SHOP THE BEST GLADIATOR SANDALS:

Ancient Greek Sandals Ofis Leather Sandals £190 SHOP NOW Winding up the leg, these will add a boho touch to any relaxed outfit.

Anthropologie Toe-Loop Gladiator Platform Sandals £130 SHOP NOW These chunky platform sandals will add and extra inch of height.

Toteme The Suede Tie Sandal Black £370 SHOP NOW These barley-there sandals are ideal for hot summer days.

Mango Leather Strap Sandals £60 SHOP NOW With a 100% leather composition, these will last you for summers to come.

Magda Butrym Faux Pearl-Embellished Leather Thong Sandals £595 SHOP NOW Pearl jewels are trending this season and these leather sandals offer a playful take on the trend.

A.Emery Shel Leather Sandals £170 SHOP NOW These tan suede sandals will style well with light denim and cotton dresses.

The Row Brown Knot Flat Sandals £1060 £636 SHOP NOW This chocolate brown shade looks so chic with butter yellows and creams.

Marks & Spencer Leather Ankle Strap Flatform Sandals £45 SHOP NOW These chunky sandals are reminiscent of the trending fisherman style.

K Jacques St Tropez Caravelle Leather Sandals £200 SHOP NOW The thick strap detail adds a utilitarian edge.

Isabel Marant Jools Studded Leather Sandals £495 SHOP NOW Studs are back this season, and this is how I'll be jumping on the trend.

Aquazzura Ponza Croc-Effect Leather Sandals £500 SHOP NOW Wear with linen trousers or a draping skirt.

Boden Leather Gladiator Sandals £90 £43 SHOP NOW Bank these on-sale sandals ahead of the summer months.

A.Emery Margaux Leather Sandals £140 SHOP NOW I'll always come back to A.Emery for their chic summer sandals.

Chloé Uma Knotted Leather Sandals £650 SHOP NOW These also come in a light brown shade.