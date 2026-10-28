I Asked My French Friend for Chic Winter Shoe Ideas—6 Trends She Said Every Parisian Is Wearing

According to the most tasteful dressers—read: French women—these are the six winter shoe trends you need to know about this season.

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A collage of the 6 key French winter shoe trends.
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
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Cast your eyes over the streets of Paris, from the flying buttresses of the Île de la Cité to the grey slanted rooftops of Montmartre, and you’ll immediately notice how much of a priority chic footwear is in traversing the city. Be it strolling through the rocky pathways of the Tuileries Garden or hitting the cobblestone streets flanking the vintage boutiques of Le Marais, functionality is always a priority when getting dressed. But this does not need to come at the cost of style, as the key winter 2026 shoe trends prove.

Many might assume a French woman’s shoe collection begins and ends with a pair of beloved ballet flats, be it the two-toned Chanel slippers or a more contemporary take from Repetto. But upon asking the most stylish person in my orbit, a French friend of mine who has lived in the City of Lights for years, she reminded me that Parisians are far more used to change than let on.

An image from @frannfyne of the Doen winter shoe collection, as shown at Paris Fashion Week.

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

As she reminded me, as the seasons change, these delicate flats can no longer contend with grey skies, brisk downpours, and the flirtation of a snowstorm every now and then. Of course, should you stick by these loyal companions, you will not only find yourself utterly freezing, but risk channelling Carrie Bradshaw in the Sex and the City series finale when she trips and falls headfirst into Dior’s Avenue Montaigne flagship boutique.

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Investing in tasteful cold-weather essentials, although prudent, shouldn’t require a lot of effort. That is especially true if you take the lead of the discerning French women who are already adopting these key winter shoe trends. Always one step ahead, this cohort are offering sleek alternatives to gathered loafers, wearing more considered boot trends and demonstrating that a pair of trainers don’t need to be your default shoe. So, elevate your wardrobe for the cooler months ahead and adopt the key French winter shoe trends that are prevailing this season.

6 French Girl Winter 2026 Shoe Trends to Try

1. Pointed-Toe Flats

An image of @sylviemus_ wearing pointed-toe heels with a suede jacket.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_ )

Style Notes: Bid adieu to your soft, undulating round-toe ballet flats. This season, the harsh temperatures can only be matched by equally severe shoe shapes. Whilst razor-sharp boots are often the dominant trend during winter, the same chiselled front is now being applied to flats for a more austere effect. Inject a graceful element into the look with suede trench coats and sumptuous knitwear.

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2. Moccasins

An image of @josefinehj wearing moccasins with corduroy trousers.

(Image credit: @josefinehj)

Style Notes: Much of this year has signalled the rise of the urban prep: a pseudo bourgeois aesthetic defined by smart tailoring and casually artistic sensibilities. Michael Rider’s Celine has become the poster child for this kind of dressing, which is only doubled down on by the brand’s soaring popularity and cult status. (Jazz shoes! The New Luggage bag! Logo belts!) Now, in a move that will make you feel like a completely snotty yuppie, French women are parking their gathered loafers and gravitating towards the ultimate collegiate staple: moccasins. Far more lived-in than a loafer, this trend also embraces bohemian codes through the fringe front and tasselled finish.

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3. Heeled Ballet Pumps

An image of @annelauremais wearing heeled ballet pumps with a pencil skirt and V-neck jumper.

(Image credit: @annelauremais )

Style Notes: It’s been quite the year for the casual pump. And now, the elevated motif is being applied to a Parisian’s perennial shoe choice, ballet flats. With block heels and a ruched front, this style brings an understated elegance to more robust winter attire, softening essentials like stovepipe jeans and leather jackets. Make note of the forecast before you wear these, however. The last thing you want to do is be caught out in a flash storm with the top of your foot exposed to the elements.

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4. Slouch Boots

An image of @jen_wonders wearing slouchy boots with a fur-trimmed ornate coat.

(Image credit: @jen_wonders )

Style Notes: Slouch boots have had quite the overhaul over the last year. No longer exclusively synonymous with an early 2000s Kate Moss strolling through Primrose Hill in her Vivienne Westwood pirate boots, the scrunched effect has become quite the defining feature for dressers looking for more intrigue from their footwear. Whether styled with jeans tucked into the top or on their own with opera coats, this shoe trend certainly makes a statement.

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5. Wedge Boots

An image of @sherienboni wearing wedge boots with blue jeans and a knitted cardigan.

(Image credit: @sherienboni )

Style Notes: On the topic of impactful boot trends, wedge heels are one such trend that’s carried over season after season. Though this look might bear a resemblance to the Isabel Marant wedge trainers that reigned supreme in the indie sleaze era, they’ve since been co-signed by the more sophisticated brands on the market, including Khaite, Le Monde Beryl and Dear Frances.

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6. Polka-Dot Prints

An image of @lenafarl wearing polka-dot flats with a pinstripe suit.

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

Style Notes: A cornerstone of gamine, Parisian dressing since Audrey Hepburn slipped into them, polka dots remain a timeless essential, despite their obvious connotations with blissful summers spent on the Côte d'Azur. For winter, however, they’re being relegated to a more intentional purpose as polka-dot flats and polka-dot slingbacks reign supreme. Currently available to shop at the likes of Jacquemus, Valentino and Manolo Blahnik, this shoe trend is serotonin-boosting, joy-evoking bliss.

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Ava Gilchrist
Fashion Writer

Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's Fashion Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.