Cast your eyes over the streets of Paris, from the flying buttresses of the Île de la Cité to the grey slanted rooftops of Montmartre, and you’ll immediately notice how much of a priority chic footwear is in traversing the city. Be it strolling through the rocky pathways of the Tuileries Garden or hitting the cobblestone streets flanking the vintage boutiques of Le Marais, functionality is always a priority when getting dressed. But this does not need to come at the cost of style, as the key winter 2026 shoe trends prove.
Many might assume a French woman’s shoe collection begins and ends with a pair of beloved ballet flats, be it the two-toned Chanel slippers or a more contemporary take from Repetto. But upon asking the most stylish person in my orbit, a French friend of mine who has lived in the City of Lights for years, she reminded me that Parisians are far more used to change than let on.
As she reminded me, as the seasons change, these delicate flats can no longer contend with grey skies, brisk downpours, and the flirtation of a snowstorm every now and then. Of course, should you stick by these loyal companions, you will not only find yourself utterly freezing, but risk channelling Carrie Bradshaw in the Sex and the City series finale when she trips and falls headfirst into Dior’s Avenue Montaigne flagship boutique.
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Investing in tasteful cold-weather essentials, although prudent, shouldn’t require a lot of effort. That is especially true if you take the lead of the discerning French women who are already adopting these key winter shoe trends. Always one step ahead, this cohort are offering sleek alternatives to gathered loafers, wearing more considered boot trends and demonstrating that a pair of trainers don’t need to be your default shoe. So, elevate your wardrobe for the cooler months ahead and adopt the key French winter shoe trends that are prevailing this season.
6 French Girl Winter 2026 Shoe Trends to Try
1. Pointed-Toe Flats
Style Notes: Bid adieu to your soft, undulating round-toe ballet flats. This season, the harsh temperatures can only be matched by equally severe shoe shapes. Whilst razor-sharp boots are often the dominant trend during winter, the same chiselled front is now being applied to flats for a more austere effect. Inject a graceful element into the look with suede trench coats and sumptuous knitwear.
Shop the Trend:
AEYDE
Cassy Leather Point-Toe Flats
Subtle details like a raised heel and red stitch across the back are signs of impeccable craftsmanship.
Massimo Dutti
Soft Leather Pointed Toe Ballerina
For those who don't want to compromise between a rounded and pointed toe, this in-between style offers the solution.
ZARA
Leather Slingback Shoes
Embrace a French sensibility with this slingback iteration.
M&S
Leather Chisel Toe Ballet Pumps
This wine colour offers a more decadent take on harsh, winter hues.
2. Moccasins
Style Notes: Much of this year has signalled the rise of the urban prep: a pseudo bourgeois aesthetic defined by smart tailoring and casually artistic sensibilities. Michael Rider’s Celine has become the poster child for this kind of dressing, which is only doubled down on by the brand’s soaring popularity and cult status. (Jazz shoes! The New Luggage bag! Logo belts!) Now, in a move that will make you feel like a completely snotty yuppie, French women are parking their gathered loafers and gravitating towards the ultimate collegiate staple: moccasins. Far more lived-in than a loafer, this trend also embraces bohemian codes through the fringe front and tasselled finish.
If Sienna Miller is your style muse, this is a pair to get around.
Massimo Dutti
Soft Leather Loafers With Gathered Detail
Like loafers, this winter shoe trend pairs exceptionally with crisp jeans and structured trousers.
3. Heeled Ballet Pumps
Style Notes: It’s been quite the year for the casual pump. And now, the elevated motif is being applied to a Parisian’s perennial shoe choice, ballet flats. With block heels and a ruched front, this style brings an understated elegance to more robust winter attire, softening essentials like stovepipe jeans and leather jackets. Make note of the forecast before you wear these, however. The last thing you want to do is be caught out in a flash storm with the top of your foot exposed to the elements.
Shop the Trend:
Massimo Dutti
High-Heel Ballerinas
The higher the heel, the chicer the outfit.
ZARA
Leather Heeled Ballet Flats With Bow
The scrunched effect around the foot is something seen at the likes of Phoebe Philo and The Row.
M&S
Suede Bow Block Heel Court Shoes
Invest now and you'll wear these on repeat till February.
MANGO
Heeled Ballet Flats With Leather Bow
I sense these could sell out.
4. Slouch Boots
Style Notes: Slouch boots have had quite the overhaul over the last year. No longer exclusively synonymous with an early 2000s Kate Moss strolling through Primrose Hill in her Vivienne Westwood pirate boots, the scrunched effect has become quite the defining feature for dressers looking for more intrigue from their footwear. Whether styled with jeans tucked into the top or on their own with opera coats, this shoe trend certainly makes a statement.
Shop the Trend:
STAUD
Wally Suede Knee Boots
Effortlessly elevated.
Massimo Dutti
Soft Leather Heel Boot
Wrinkles? No worries.
H&M
Leather Boots
Perfect amount of stretch to fold and shove down as you like.
Anonymous Copenhagen
Vully 50 Stiletto Soft Calf Black
This ankle grazing style will see you through so many occasions.
5. Wedge Boots
Style Notes: On the topic of impactful boot trends, wedge heels are one such trend that’s carried over season after season. Though this look might bear a resemblance to the Isabel Marant wedge trainers that reigned supreme in the indie sleaze era, they’ve since been co-signed by the more sophisticated brands on the market, including Khaite, Le Monde Beryl and Dear Frances.
Shop the Trend:
Free People
Ilya Wedge Boots
Wish listed.
Anonymous Copenhagen
Vully 50 Triangle Soft Calf Black
Cone heels are one of the biggest shoe trends of the season.
These are more affordable, but look just as polished.
6. Polka-Dot Prints
Style Notes: A cornerstone of gamine, Parisian dressing since Audrey Hepburn slipped into them, polka dots remain a timeless essential, despite their obvious connotations with blissful summers spent on the Côte d'Azur. For winter, however, they’re being relegated to a more intentional purpose as polka-dot flats and polka-dot slingbacks reign supreme. Currently available to shop at the likes of Jacquemus, Valentino and Manolo Blahnik, this shoe trend is serotonin-boosting, joy-evoking bliss.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's Fashion Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.