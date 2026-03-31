Forget Ballet Flats and High Heels, These “Dated” Shoes Look Chicest With Jeans, Leggings and Skirts

Don't default to ballet flats and high heels—spring 2026 is ushering in a shoe trend that's about to be far more relevant than both. Whilst last season revolved around mesh styles (and the seasons before that belonged to ballet flats), the silhouette fashion people are gravitating towards now is something altogether more elevated.
Sitting somewhere between a flat and a heel—but, in my opinion, chicer than both—high-vamp block heel pumps are completing some of the most polished looks of the season. With its clean lines and understated energy, it brings an easy sense of sophistication without ever overwhelming an outfit.
Paired with jeans, the shoe trend lends a considered feel that works as well with a billowy blouse as it does with a classic white tee. With leggings, it adds an elegant edge that keeps the most relaxed silhouette feeling intentional.
Of course, while the trend feels fresh, it isn’t entirely new. The high-vamp design was a mainstay throughout the ’80s and ’90s, and its return taps into that enduring interest in nostalgia. Meanwhile, the block heel offers a subtle lift without sacrificing comfort, making these shoes an ideal partner to the season’s knee-grazing skirts—arguably more so than flats or delicate sandals.
Though the trend is only just gaining momentum, its quick adoption points to it sticking around for a very long time. Scroll on to discover and shop the chicest pairs to wear now and well beyond spring 2026.
Shop High Vamp Block Heel Pumps:
Reformation
Inez Pump
Reformation's Inez Pumps are already a fashion person's favourites.
Massimo Dutti
High-Heel Ballerinas
Style with denim or pair with a knee-length skirt.
Theory
Ruched Pump in Smooth Leather
The short block heel adds a little height without sacrificing comfort.
Aeyde
Delia Leather Pumps
These also come in three other shades.
Maison Margiela
Tabi Ballerina Split-Toe Leather Pumps
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Vagabond
Livia Pumps
These are a chic alt to ballet flats to dress up your everyday looks.
COS
Square-Toe Leather Heeled Shoes
I can't see these staying in stock for long.
Miista
Bibi Courts
Fashion people will be wearing high vamp block heels all season.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.