Though typically immune to the rise and fall of the trend cycle, French women have become early adopters of the most prolific winter fashion trends. You could blame this on their aptitude for identifying chic silhouettes long before they become mainstream, or maybe it's the fact that this season especially is defined by sumptuous and sophisticated pieces that we’re bound to pique the interest of the country’s best-dressed denizens.
Indeed, if there is one word to describe the overall mood of winter dressing, it would be ornate. From Conner Ives' fur-trimmed coats to the resurgence of Elsa Peretti’s sculptural jewellery for Tiffany & Co., these are items that would seamlessly fit into the wardrobe of someone who spends their days wandering through vintage stores in Le Marais and marks their evenings with decadent dinners at Maxim’s.
Though proponents of classic winter wardrobe staples, French women aren’t immune to intelligent tweaks or elevated iterations that put a fresh approach on timeless pieces. As we’ve seen trickle down from the runways, this approach is garnering momentum as discerning tastemakers swap their low-profile suede trainers for sleek jazz shoes or embrace vibrant colour trends over neutral palettes.
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However, it would be remiss to say that French women are simply following the biggest winter fashion trends. In fact, you could argue that this cohort is helping to cement their authenticity. After all, there’s nothing like seeing your newest investment piece on a Parisienne strolling through Place Vendôme to validate its place in your wardrobe.
So, whether you’re seeking validation from stylish trendsetters before purchasing something that caught your eye or are curious to know which items have cut through the noise, scroll to uncover the key winter fashion trends French women are wearing now.
7 Key Winter Fashion Trends French Women Are Wearing in 2026
1. Cuffed Jeans
Style Notes: Once upon a time, the concept of cuffing your jeans was akin to admitting defeat to longline pairs that would drag along the floor. Now, it’s a bona fide styling technique that brings an element of visual contrast to your silhouettes. This trend has even reached the upper echelon of the industry, too, with Jonathan Anderson sending trousers down Dior’s most recent runway with hems upturned.
Shop the Trend:
Mother
The Half Pipe Ankle Cuff Fray High-rise Barrel-leg Jeans
Inspired by L.A.'s sun-soaked coastline, this cuff brings a surfer nonchalance to elegant dressing.
Damson Madder
Straight Leg Montana Turn Up Jean
Over in London, however, cool girls are gravitating towards Damson Madder's pin-up-inspired shape.
ZARA
Turn-Up Low-Rise Jeans
More fabric equals more impact, says Zara with this exaggerated turn-up style.
H&M
Barrel Regular Waist Jeans
Why compromise when you can embrace two denim trends with this barrel-leg shape?
2. Ornate Coats
Style Notes: Where opera coats prevailed during spring, ornate coats are picking up steam this autumn and winter. This outerwear trend is truly the most luxurious of them all, characterised by jacquard fabrics and floor-grazing lengths. Inspired by the wallpaper of a 17th-century château, you’ll notice these coats layered over blue jeans and white T-shirts, adding a more sophisticated slant to otherwise quintessential outfit formulas.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Stella Coat
Beat the chill with this deliciously sumptuous knee-length coat.
Dries Van Noten
Jacquard Linen, Cotton and Silk-Blend Coat
This feels like something Marie Antoinette might've worn after-hours to one of her lavish parties.
Hayley Menzies
Olsen Satin Coat Black
Inspired by vintage silhouettes—and the Olsen Twins, of course—this coat will make you the best-dressed in any room.
MAISON ESSENTIELE
Fur Trimmed Kimono Duster
A cult piece for the season ahead, this Maison Essentiele style features relaxed sleeves, an olive tone and chocolate-brown duster trim.
3. Printed Skirts
Style Notes: Skirts are having a standout moment this winter. This could be due to Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons sending over 60 iterations down Prada’s spring/summer 2027 runway, or Versace’s printed face skirts (from Dario Vitale’s one-and-only collection as creative director) becoming quite the cult item. Still, whatever the reason, it’s clear that French women are swiftly adopting a statement printed skirt as the object du jour. Opt for a style embroidered with chintzy details for the most premium take on party-season dressing, or one with a head-turning pattern to earn the envy of everyone wearing regular old jeans.
Shop the Trend:
M&S
Satin Floral Knee Length Slip Skirt
Duly inspired by Mrs Prada own skirts, this calf-skimming style renders a spring staple in an autumnal colour palette.
Reformation
Helen Low Waist Silk Midi Skirt
If the revival of the whimsy goth trend (via the Practical Magic reboot, obviously) has piqued your interest, familiarise yourself with this low-waisted skirt.
H&M
Jacquard-Weave Wrap Skirt
This print is reminiscent of something John Galliano might've designed for Dior circa the early 2000s.
ZARA
Floral Pareo Skirt
This skirt was a standout piece in the summer, but styled with knee-high boots and a chunky knit, it will translate well into cool-weather moments.
4. Medallion Belts
Style Notes: As the adage goes, go big or go home. At least, that’s the case when it comes to the medallion belt trend. First appearing in Michael Rider’s debut collection for Celine, they’ve since become a symbol for the bourgeois-inspired urban preppies that permeate France’s cosmopolitan capitals. Whether paired with corduroy trousers or stovepipe jeans, this accessory brings a gilded flourish to otherwise boring hemlines.
Shop the Trend:
Celine
Maison Celine Belt
It's been over a year since this piece debuted, but it's only just reaching cult status, proving its longevity.
KHAITE
Keefe Leather Belt
For a more sculptural take, try this gilded Khaite version.
Prada
Leather Belt
Luxurious yet understated, this belt does all the talking.
Nili Lotan
Wayne Leather Belt
With a named derived from the iconic Western actor John Wayne, this Nili Lotan style will give a ranch-approved edge to any ensemble.
5. Tassel Trims
Style Notes: Once reserved for the curtain holders and room keys of grand hotels, tassels have broken free from the world of interiors and into the wardrobes of the most elegant amongst us. This winter, it’s hard to ignore the allure of this trend, especially with the increase in tasselled scarves engulfing necks or wrapped around waists. We suspect tasselled skirts and jackets will also emerge as notable trends, especially as we inch closer to the festive parties on the horizon.
Shop the Trend:
ALIGNE
Leona Satin Scarf Top
You'll be the belle of every ball this party season in this scarf-fringe top.
DISSH Boutiques
Fiora Black Cupro Fringe Top
A perfect layering piece that will still make an impact as the weather cools.
From the muted lace to the decadent fringe, this piece demands to be worn to your next cocktail party.
6. Cummerbunds
Style Notes: The French are always the first to turn their noses up at traditional dressing conventions, which is why you’ll see them embracing styling pieces on all sides of the gender binary. Cummerbunds are the latest expression of this, evolving from conventional men’s suiting into an innovative way of embracing texture and tailoring for the modern age.
Shop the Trend:
LE SUNDIAL
Vesper Tasseled Striped Cord Belt
A tassel-embellished cummerbund? Excellent work.
Zara
Pleated Cummerbund Belt
Of course, the high street is hot on the heels of this trend.
Reiss
Silk Grosgrain Cummerbund
This ivory satin will elevate any white shirt you pair it with.
Valentino Garavani
Satin Cady Belt
Modern magpies—a clientele Alessandro Michele certainly panders to—will be very impressed.
7. Tucked-In Jeans
Style Notes: When you hear the phrase "French tuck", you might imagine the mid-2010s penchant for stuffing the front half of your shirt into the waistband of your jeans. However, for winter 2026, French women are proving that they've moved well beyond this slightly dated styling technique, instead gravitating towards a more refined iteration. These days, they're tucking their jeans into sleek boots for a look that's equal parts Sloane Ranger and sophisticate.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Long Jeans
This straight-leg pair looks just as chic on its own as it does tucked into a pair of boots.
Massimo Dutti
Soft Leather Heel Boot
The pinched heel elevates this style in such an understated way.
AGOLDE
90's Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
As far as jeans go, these are some of the best available.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.