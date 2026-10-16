If You Want to Look Like a French Girl This Winter, These Are The 6 Trends You Need to Wear

C'est cold outside, and suddenly, the chicest French women are wearing these seven winter fashion trends on repeat.

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A collage of the key winter French fashion trends.
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
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Though typically immune to the rise and fall of the trend cycle, French women have become early adopters of the most prolific winter fashion trends. You could blame this on their aptitude for identifying chic silhouettes long before they become mainstream, or maybe it's the fact that this season especially is defined by sumptuous and sophisticated pieces that we’re bound to pique the interest of the country’s best-dressed denizens.

Indeed, if there is one word to describe the overall mood of winter dressing, it would be ornate. From Conner Ives' fur-trimmed coats to the resurgence of Elsa Peretti’s sculptural jewellery for Tiffany & Co., these are items that would seamlessly fit into the wardrobe of someone who spends their days wandering through vintage stores in Le Marais and marks their evenings with decadent dinners at Maxim’s.

Though proponents of classic winter wardrobe staples, French women aren’t immune to intelligent tweaks or elevated iterations that put a fresh approach on timeless pieces. As we’ve seen trickle down from the runways, this approach is garnering momentum as discerning tastemakers swap their low-profile suede trainers for sleek jazz shoes or embrace vibrant colour trends over neutral palettes.

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However, it would be remiss to say that French women are simply following the biggest winter fashion trends. In fact, you could argue that this cohort is helping to cement their authenticity. After all, there’s nothing like seeing your newest investment piece on a Parisienne strolling through Place Vendôme to validate its place in your wardrobe.

So, whether you’re seeking validation from stylish trendsetters before purchasing something that caught your eye or are curious to know which items have cut through the noise, scroll to uncover the key winter fashion trends French women are wearing now.

7 Key Winter Fashion Trends French Women Are Wearing in 2026

1. Cuffed Jeans

An image of @mv.tiangue wearing cuffed jeans with a grey knit and feathered shoes.

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

Style Notes: Once upon a time, the concept of cuffing your jeans was akin to admitting defeat to longline pairs that would drag along the floor. Now, it’s a bona fide styling technique that brings an element of visual contrast to your silhouettes. This trend has even reached the upper echelon of the industry, too, with Jonathan Anderson sending trousers down Dior’s most recent runway with hems upturned.

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2. Ornate Coats

An image of @jen_wonders wearing an ornate coat with blue jeans and white wedge heels.

(Image credit: @jen_wonders)

Style Notes: Where opera coats prevailed during spring, ornate coats are picking up steam this autumn and winter. This outerwear trend is truly the most luxurious of them all, characterised by jacquard fabrics and floor-grazing lengths. Inspired by the wallpaper of a 17th-century château, you’ll notice these coats layered over blue jeans and white T-shirts, adding a more sophisticated slant to otherwise quintessential outfit formulas.

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3. Printed Skirts

An image of @annelauremais wearing a printed Prada skirt with knee-high socks and a pink shirt.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: Skirts are having a standout moment this winter. This could be due to Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons sending over 60 iterations down Prada’s spring/summer 2027 runway, or Versace’s printed face skirts (from Dario Vitale’s one-and-only collection as creative director) becoming quite the cult item. Still, whatever the reason, it’s clear that French women are swiftly adopting a statement printed skirt as the object du jour. Opt for a style embroidered with chintzy details for the most premium take on party-season dressing, or one with a head-turning pattern to earn the envy of everyone wearing regular old jeans.

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4. Medallion Belts

An image of @josefinehj wearing a Celine medallion belt with cord jeans.

(Image credit: @josefinehj)

Style Notes: As the adage goes, go big or go home. At least, that’s the case when it comes to the medallion belt trend. First appearing in Michael Rider’s debut collection for Celine, they’ve since become a symbol for the bourgeois-inspired urban preppies that permeate France’s cosmopolitan capitals. Whether paired with corduroy trousers or stovepipe jeans, this accessory brings a gilded flourish to otherwise boring hemlines.

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5. Tassel Trims

An image of @emmaleger wearing a tasselled jacket with a pencil skirt.

(Image credit: @emmaleger)

Style Notes: Once reserved for the curtain holders and room keys of grand hotels, tassels have broken free from the world of interiors and into the wardrobes of the most elegant amongst us. This winter, it’s hard to ignore the allure of this trend, especially with the increase in tasselled scarves engulfing necks or wrapped around waists. We suspect tasselled skirts and jackets will also emerge as notable trends, especially as we inch closer to the festive parties on the horizon.

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6. Cummerbunds

An image of @alisontoby wearing a brown shirt with a tan cummerbund and black trousers.

(Image credit: @alisontoby)

Style Notes: The French are always the first to turn their noses up at traditional dressing conventions, which is why you’ll see them embracing styling pieces on all sides of the gender binary. Cummerbunds are the latest expression of this, evolving from conventional men’s suiting into an innovative way of embracing texture and tailoring for the modern age.

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7. Tucked-In Jeans

An image of @lenafarl wearing jeans tucked into kitten-heel boots.

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

Style Notes: When you hear the phrase "French tuck", you might imagine the mid-2010s penchant for stuffing the front half of your shirt into the waistband of your jeans. However, for winter 2026, French women are proving that they've moved well beyond this slightly dated styling technique, instead gravitating towards a more refined iteration. These days, they're tucking their jeans into sleek boots for a look that's equal parts Sloane Ranger and sophisticate.

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Ava Gilchrist
SEO Writer

Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.