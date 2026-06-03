Okay, I'll admit it, until recently I didn't own many pairs of trainers. For years, one pair of white Converse was enough to thrown on with my casual jeans outfits, but it was one special pair (the Stan Smiths from the very first drop of the Adidas X Gucci collab to be precise) that changed my entire outlook. No longer the reserve of gym and airport 'fits, I began to see statement trainers as their own moment. Logos! Colours! Prints! Detailing! Just as my busy drawers full of heels could work for any outfit, so could the right pair of designer trainers.
Don't get me wrong, this isn't ploy to get you to pay through the nose for something that would normally be half the price, but I think there is some merit in the attention to detail that designer trainers have. Sure, some of fashion’s most hyped trainers over the last few years have gone back to basics; take the Adidas Samba for example, but when it comes to styles that get the fashion crowd excited, we're looking for a little more. There's a reason your feed is suddenly full of Vibram Five Fingers and Isabel Marant Becketts after all...
On the hunt for a trainer that would that be comfortable, versatile, and fashion forward, I started looking through designer collaborations and new house styles to see which styles would tick every box. From Gucci to Miu Miu, Maison Margiela to Loewe, it's clear that designer trainers are bigger than ever, and brands are keen to invest in styles that can replace your everyday Nikes, and not just gather dust in their shoebox.
Wondering which designer trainers came out top for 2026? Whether you prefer slimline sneaks, gorpcore toggles and zips, athletic runners or pretty sneakerinas, there's something in this list for you. And now, as the temperatures rise with a sunny summer ahead, you can expect to see these trainers being paired with everything from jorts to romantic dressers instead of solely relying on sandals. Ready to dive in? Keep scrolling to see and shop the coolest designer It trainers on sale this summer.
1. MM6 X Salomon
Style Notes: If you missed out on Maison Margiela's Tabi-toed trainer collab with Reebok a few years ago, don't fear. It's diffusion line MM6 has teamed up with sought after brand Salomon on a trekky, sporty hybrid that has already been doing the rounds on Instagram. If you love classic Salomons, there's a lot to like about these, and they'll fare just as well on a hike as they do the high street.
Shop Salomon X MM6:
MM6
MM6 X Salomon Xt Sneaker
This vibrant green will look so fresh with neutrals and brights.
MM6
MM6 X Salomon Cross Dust Sneaker
Logomaniacs, eat your heart out.
MM6
MM6 X Salomon Xt Sneaker
All black always feels slick.
2. Loewe X On CloudTilt Hi
Style Notes: Another popular return after a smash hit run sees Loewe teaming up again with activewear brand On for another iteration of the Cloudtilt, but this time in a high top style. Performance trainers don't get more stylish than this, and even though you're more likely to spot these in the gym than styled with up a cute summer dress, the Loewe logo still elevates them to 'fashion insider' status.
Shop Loewe X On CloudTilt:
LOEWE
+ on Cloudtilt Sneakers
Perfect with black leggings.
LOEWE
+ on Cloudtilt Sneakers
Top of my list as my next gym trainer.
LOEWE
+ on Cloudtilt Sneakers
Such a fun summer colourway.
3. Jil Sander X Puma K-Street Sneaker
Style Notes: The Jil Sander X Puma collab dropped earlier this year to a very, very warm reception among trainer fans and the fashion crowd alike. The brand's own RTW signatures are all present—pared-back minimalism, sleek silhouettes and premium quality, but it's also fun to see Simone Bellotti's interpretation of casual cool take the form of this undeniably chic sneaker.
Shop Jil Sander X Puma K-Street Sneaker:
JILSANDER
Jil Sander X Puma K-Street Sneaker
These are every minimalist fashion person's dream.
JILSANDER
Jil Sander X Puma K-Street Sneaker
Khaki is having a moment in summer 2026.
JILSANDER
Jil Sander X Puma K-Street Sneaker
How to do pops of colour in a luxe way.
4. Dior Couer Trainer
Style Notes: You may not have noticed Dior's Cœur trainer creep into the new-in section as it didn't get a spotlight release, but I have a feeling this pretty trainer is going to do very well on the street style circuit come fashion month, Delicate, refined, and in a springy floral print, this is the kind of trainer that will go perfectly will full skirts and floaty dresses when you're ready to retire your flip flops.
Style Notes: After the first drop sold out almost immediately (and you can only find it now on the resell markets for at least three times the RRP), the second collab of the Jacquemus X Nike Moon Shoe came with a chunky waitlist. Those fortunate enough to get their hands a pair of these retro runners were among the first to sport the form-fitting silhouette that is now all over the high street too. There's a few precious sizes left in stock, but I have a feeling that they're not going to stick around for long.