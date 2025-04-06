5 Pedicure Colours That Fit this Month's Weather Agenda Perfectly

Jump to category:
Brittany Davy's avatar
By
published
in Features

It's no surprise to anyone who knows me that I'm a minimalist when it comes to the nail trends I choose to follow. I rarely stray from my classic French tips or sheer nudes, but when it comes to my toes, I'm much more adventurous. After what felt like an eternal winter, we're finally in spring, and with summer being just around the corner, now is the perfect time to have some fun with my spring pedicures.

Sure, having a pedicure is a year-round indulgence for me (even in the depths of winter, a flawless set of toes is a necessity), but there's something about the start of April that makes them feel essential. With my boots slowly being packed away and my sandals and mesh flats slowly making an appearance as the temperatures rise, I've started to seriously think about the pedicure colour trends that I'll be buying into this month and beyond.

Whether you're looking for inspiration to take to your next appointment or looking for some fresh hues to add to your at-home pedicure kit, I've rounded up five chic colours to elevate your spring and summer manis in the months to come.

From sophisticated pearly white hues to bolder reds and elegant pastels, keep scrolling to discover five elevated pedicure colours to try.

April Pedicure Colours to Try in 2025

1. Pearly Whites

@slipintostyle

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Milky manicures in white hues are definitely having a moment, with my Instagram feed flooded with paler creamy tones in every shape and length. And this minimalist trend looks just as chic on your toes. Whether you opt for a glossy finish or a shade with some added shimmer, the elegance of an all-white pedi is undeniable.

Shop Pearly-White Nail Polishes:

Funny Bunny® Nail Polish
O.P.I
Nail Polish in Funny Bunny

OPI Funny Bunny is a Who What Wear editor-favourite.

Essie Original Nail Polish 4 Pearly White Shimmer White Nail Polish 13.5ml
Essie
Nail Polish in Pearly White Shimmer

Essie's nail polishes are affordable without compromising on colour payoff.

Cold Marble Nail Colour
& Other Stories
Nail Colour in Cold Marble

This has a slightly shimmery finish to it.

2. Soft Peach

@millymason_

(Image credit: @millymason_)

Want to brighten up your toes without straying too far from your comfort zone? Soft peach is the option for you. With all of the brightness of a bolder orange and the muteness of a pretty pink nude, this shade strikes the perfect balance between classic and elevated.

Shop Soft Peach Nail Polishes:

Complimentary Peach of My Heart - 15ml
Nailberry
Nail Polish in Peach of My Heart

The perfect way to give your toes some colour without them feeling too bold.

Hermès, Les Mains in '03 Rose Coquille'
Hermès
Les Mains in Rose Coquille

Hermès nail polish formulas come highly recommended by our editors.

Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour
Chanel
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Poete 195

This is making me want to go on holiday.

3. Chocolate Brown

@monikh

(Image credit: @monikh)

Let's be honest, chocolate brown nail polish looks chic whenever, but for April I'm particularly turning my attention to pedicures in this expensive-looking hue. Versatile and pairing well with every and any skin tone, this shade is the perfect way to keep your feet looking put-together all season.

Shop Chocolate Brown Nail Polishes:

Gel Colour Nail Polish
H&M
Gel Colour Nail Polish in Tiramisu for 2

Don't sleep on H&M's nail polishes.

Hermès, Les Mains Nail Enamel in '95 Brun Bistre'
Hermès
Les Mains Nail Enamel in 95 Brun Bistre

Such an elegant shade.

Noisette Nail Paint
Palette London
Noisette Nail Paint

I'm picturing this gorgeous shade with all of my white sandals.

4. Pistachio Green

@millymason_

(Image credit: @millymason_)

I've been seeing pistachio everywhere lately, from sweet-smelling gourmand perfumes to the viral Dubai chocolate that is constantly selling out. Playful and refreshing but not too bold, this shade will give your pedicure a modern but refined look.

Shop Pistachio Green Nail Polishes:

Max Factor Miracle Pure Nail Polish, Lucky Jade, Healing Crystal Collection, Plant-Based, Vegan Formula, High Shine, Very Quick Drying, Healthy-Looking Nails, 12ml
Max Factor
Miracle Pure Nail Polish in Lucky Jade

This will flatter all skin tones.

Pistachio
Manucurist
Nail Polish in Pistachio

One coat of this is all you'll need.

Barry M Gelly Hi-Shine Nail Polish - Pistachio
Barry M
Gelly Hi-Shine Nail Polish in Pistachio

This pretty green from Barry M is a great affordable choice.

5. Cherry Red

@thecarolinelin

(Image credit: @thecarolinelin)

Red pedicures never go out of style. However, with all the hype around cherry that has been going on in the beauty industry lately, I'll be opting for red with cooler, blue-ish undertones to stay on theme.

Shop Cherry Red Nail Polishes:

Nailberry Le Temps Des Cerises Oxygenated Nail Lacquer
Space NK
Nailberry Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Le Temps Des Cerises

Timeless and classic, but no less eye-catching.

Dior Vernis
Dior
Vernis in 999

This high-shine gel formula will rival a professional pedicure.

Le Mini Macaron, Le Sweet Nail Lacquer in 'Pomegranate'
Le Mini Macaron
Le Sweet Nail Lacquer in Pomegranate

The perfect red for sandal season, in my opinion.

Shop Other At-Home Pedicure Products:

Rio Deluxe Foldaway Foot Spa Foot Bath
RIO
Deluxe Foldaway Foot Spa Foot Bath

This is foldable for easy storing.

Westlab Dead Sea Salt 1kg
Westlab
Dead Sea Salt

Add these to your foot spa for baby-soft skin.

Boots Mini Manicure Set
Boots
Mini Manicure Set

A mini mani/pedi set will come in handy between salon visits.

Super Softening Foot and Heel Cream
Footopia
Super Softening Foot and Heel Cream

A summertime joy.

Infinite Shine - Base & Top Duo Pack
O.P.I
Infinite Shine Base & Top Duo Pack

Every great pedicure requires a base and top coat, and OPI has some of the best.

Nails Inc. Superfood Repair Oil 14ml
Nails Inc.
Superfood Repair Oil

Finish off your pedi with some nourishing cuticle oil.

Explore More:
Brittany Davy
Brittany Davy
Editorial Assistant
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸