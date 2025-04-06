5 Pedicure Colours That Fit this Month's Weather Agenda Perfectly

It's no surprise to anyone who knows me that I'm a minimalist when it comes to the nail trends I choose to follow. I rarely stray from my classic French tips or sheer nudes, but when it comes to my toes, I'm much more adventurous. After what felt like an eternal winter, we're finally in spring, and with summer being just around the corner, now is the perfect time to have some fun with my spring pedicures.

Sure, having a pedicure is a year-round indulgence for me (even in the depths of winter, a flawless set of toes is a necessity), but there's something about the start of April that makes them feel essential. With my boots slowly being packed away and my sandals and mesh flats slowly making an appearance as the temperatures rise, I've started to seriously think about the pedicure colour trends that I'll be buying into this month and beyond.

Whether you're looking for inspiration to take to your next appointment or looking for some fresh hues to add to your at-home pedicure kit, I've rounded up five chic colours to elevate your spring and summer manis in the months to come.

From sophisticated pearly white hues to bolder reds and elegant pastels, keep scrolling to discover five elevated pedicure colours to try.

April Pedicure Colours to Try in 2025

1. Pearly Whites

Milky manicures in white hues are definitely having a moment, with my Instagram feed flooded with paler creamy tones in every shape and length. And this minimalist trend looks just as chic on your toes. Whether you opt for a glossy finish or a shade with some added shimmer, the elegance of an all-white pedi is undeniable.

2. Soft Peach

Want to brighten up your toes without straying too far from your comfort zone? Soft peach is the option for you. With all of the brightness of a bolder orange and the muteness of a pretty pink nude, this shade strikes the perfect balance between classic and elevated.

3. Chocolate Brown

Let's be honest, chocolate brown nail polish looks chic whenever, but for April I'm particularly turning my attention to pedicures in this expensive-looking hue. Versatile and pairing well with every and any skin tone, this shade is the perfect way to keep your feet looking put-together all season.

4. Pistachio Green

I've been seeing pistachio everywhere lately, from sweet-smelling gourmand perfumes to the viral Dubai chocolate that is constantly selling out. Playful and refreshing but not too bold, this shade will give your pedicure a modern but refined look.

5. Cherry Red

Red pedicures never go out of style. However, with all the hype around cherry that has been going on in the beauty industry lately, I'll be opting for red with cooler, blue-ish undertones to stay on theme.

