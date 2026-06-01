Susie Wright knows how to create chic outfits. After all, she worked as a Nordstrom buyer for decades (basically her job to tell people what to buy) and posts covetable looks across her social channels (ahem, over 700k followers on Instagram) and her wildly popular site, So Susie. For summer 2026, there are nine specific items Wright is going all in on to create her enviable ensembles.
Below is Wright's summer 2026 must-haves list. You'll find everything from the sandals she'll be wearing all season long to the adorable top that will work flawlessly with shorts and skirts. There are also other elevated basics included in the mix. Keep scrolling for more, along with visual styling inspiration from Wright.
9 Summer Staples, According to a Former Nordstrom Buyer
"The drawstring pant is the summer piece you'll wear on repeat. Effortlessly relaxed, easy to wear and so stylish—it's become one of my favorite warm weather essentials."
Open Edit
Linen Blend Wide Leg Pants
J.Crew
Luna Pants
Tna
Charleston Linen Pants
Pistola
Theo Cotton Drawstring Pants
Flip-Flops
On Wright: Madewell skirt; Agolde tank; Christopher Esber flip-flops
"There's something about a simple flip-flop that feels so right this summer. Whether you go for a jelly style or classic Havianas, it's an effortlessly cool finishing touch to any outfit."
TKEES
Aqua Waterproof Flip Flops
Havaianas
Slim Square Flip Flops
Open Edit
Tori Kitten Heel Sandals
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandals
Polo Tops
On Wright: Frame top and jeans
"Polo tops are having a major moment — and it's easy to see why. After showing up on runways like Chanel and Celine, it's officially the wardrobe staple of the summer—throw it on with jeans, a skirt, anything. So easy and so chic."
FRAME
The Stripe Stretch Linen Polo Top
WILSON
Essex Mesh Stitch Polo Sweater
ALIGNE
Maiden Stripe Organic Cotton Polo
MAUDE CLUB
Frankie Stripe Stretch Cotton Polo
Light-Wash, Loose Denim
On Wright: ASTR the Label jacket and Mother jeans
"Light wash loose jeans are my go-to right now—and for summer they feel just right."