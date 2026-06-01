I'm a Former Nordstrom Buyer—9 Items I'll Be Styling With My Chic Summer Outfits

Including the coolest sandals.

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summer outfit ideas from a Nordstrom buyer
(Image credit: Susie Wright)
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Susie Wright knows how to create chic outfits. After all, she worked as a Nordstrom buyer for decades (basically her job to tell people what to buy) and posts covetable looks across her social channels (ahem, over 700k followers on Instagram) and her wildly popular site, So Susie. For summer 2026, there are nine specific items Wright is going all in on to create her enviable ensembles.

Below is Wright's summer 2026 must-haves list. You'll find everything from the sandals she'll be wearing all season long to the adorable top that will work flawlessly with shorts and skirts. There are also other elevated basics included in the mix. Keep scrolling for more, along with visual styling inspiration from Wright.

9 Summer Staples, According to a Former Nordstrom Buyer

Drawstring Pants

summer outfit ideas from a Nordstrom buyer

(Image credit: Susie Wright)

On Wright: Aritzia pants

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"The drawstring pant is the summer piece you'll wear on repeat. Effortlessly relaxed, easy to wear and so stylish—it's become one of my favorite warm weather essentials."

Flip-Flops

summer outfit ideas from a Nordstrom buyer

(Image credit: Susie Wright)

On Wright: Madewell skirt; Agolde tank; Christopher Esber flip-flops

"There's something about a simple flip-flop that feels so right this summer. Whether you go for a jelly style or classic Havianas, it's an effortlessly cool finishing touch to any outfit."

Polo Tops

summer outfit ideas from a Nordstrom buyer

(Image credit: Susie Wright)

On Wright: Frame top and jeans

"Polo tops are having a major moment — and it's easy to see why. After showing up on runways like Chanel and Celine, it's officially the wardrobe staple of the summer—throw it on with jeans, a skirt, anything. So easy and so chic."

Light-Wash, Loose Denim

summer outfit ideas from a Nordstrom buyer

(Image credit: Susie Wright)

On Wright: ASTR the Label jacket and Mother jeans

"Light wash loose jeans are my go-to right now—and for summer they feel just right."