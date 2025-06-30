Against All Logic, This Is the Stylish Boot Trend Fashion People Are Still Wearing in the Heat

Spotted on Camila Morrone and Kendall Jenner.

Camila Morrone wears a white sundress, coach brooklyn bag, and cowboy boots.
(Image credit: Coach)
Summer 2025 is off to a hot start—both in temperature and style. Even with the sweltering 80- to 90-degree heat, fashion insiders are stepping beyond the usual seasonal staples like sandals and ballet flats, opting for a bold, unexpected choice: cowboy boots.

Leading the charge are Camila Morrone and Kendall Jenner. This week, Morrone strolled through the West Village in a breezy white maxi sundress, a suede shoulder bag, and leather cowboy boots. Across the country in Woodland Hills, Jenner styled her western boots with a white tank top and vintage jeans.

Camila Morrone wears a coach bag, white sundress, and tan cowboy boots.

(Image credit: Coach)

On Camila Morrone: Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39 ($495)

Particularly noteworthy is that Morrone and Jenner went with knee-high styles. Unlike ankle boots or over-the-knee versions, the knee-high silhouette feels intentional and fresh, mirroring the rise of similar boot styles like the riding boots recently worn by Kaia Gerber. Plus, their outfits highlight the boot’s surprising versatility: they’re not just for festivals or fall, but can be seamlessly worked into summer wardrobes.

Ready to bring a little western flair into your look? Keep scrolling to shop for the best cowboy boots to wear now and well into October.

Kendall Jenner wears a white tank top, blue jeans, and brown cowboy boots.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: The Row Marlo Leather Tote Bag ($5600)

Shop the Best Cowboy Boots for Women

Knee-High Cowboy Boots
H&M
Knee-High Cowboy Boots

Minimalist dressers will like these for their monochromatic stitching.

Gaucho Western Boot
Matisse
Gaucho Western Boots

Style with baggy light-blue jeans like Jenner.

The Annie Western Boot
Tecovas
The Annie Western Boots

Tecovas are authentic cowboy boots—the best option for fashion girls who want that true western look and feel.

Finn Tall Western Boots
Free People
Finn Tall Western Boots

These come in eight other colors such as ivory, navy, burgundy, and red.

Rosario Embroidered Textured and Croc-Effect Leather Cowboy Boots
Paris Texas
Rosario Embroidered Textured and Croc-Effect Leather Cowboy Boots

Experienced shoppers wear Paris Texas boots.

Rancher-K Boot
Jeffrey Campbell
Rancher-K Boots

Despite the high temperatures, suede footwear is huge right now.

Cody Boot
RAYE
Cody Boots

The juxtaposition between the navy suede and leather makes this boot look very expensive.

Out West Cowboy Boot
Dingo
Out West Cowboy Boots

Sale alert on the biggest boot trend of the season!

Dagget Western Boots
Free People
Dagget Western Boots

Style with an all-white summer outfit.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

