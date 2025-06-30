Against All Logic, This Is the Stylish Boot Trend Fashion People Are Still Wearing in the Heat
Spotted on Camila Morrone and Kendall Jenner.
Summer 2025 is off to a hot start—both in temperature and style. Even with the sweltering 80- to 90-degree heat, fashion insiders are stepping beyond the usual seasonal staples like sandals and ballet flats, opting for a bold, unexpected choice: cowboy boots.
Leading the charge are Camila Morrone and Kendall Jenner. This week, Morrone strolled through the West Village in a breezy white maxi sundress, a suede shoulder bag, and leather cowboy boots. Across the country in Woodland Hills, Jenner styled her western boots with a white tank top and vintage jeans.
On Camila Morrone: Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39 ($495)
Particularly noteworthy is that Morrone and Jenner went with knee-high styles. Unlike ankle boots or over-the-knee versions, the knee-high silhouette feels intentional and fresh, mirroring the rise of similar boot styles like the riding boots recently worn by Kaia Gerber. Plus, their outfits highlight the boot’s surprising versatility: they’re not just for festivals or fall, but can be seamlessly worked into summer wardrobes.
Ready to bring a little western flair into your look? Keep scrolling to shop for the best cowboy boots to wear now and well into October.
On Kendall Jenner: The Row Marlo Leather Tote Bag ($5600)
Shop the Best Cowboy Boots for Women
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
-
