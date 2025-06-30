Against All Logic, This Is the Stylish Boot Trend Fashion People Are Still Wearing in the Heat

Summer 2025 is off to a hot start—both in temperature and style. Even with the sweltering 80- to 90-degree heat, fashion insiders are stepping beyond the usual seasonal staples like sandals and ballet flats, opting for a bold, unexpected choice: cowboy boots.

Leading the charge are Camila Morrone and Kendall Jenner. This week, Morrone strolled through the West Village in a breezy white maxi sundress, a suede shoulder bag, and leather cowboy boots. Across the country in Woodland Hills, Jenner styled her western boots with a white tank top and vintage jeans.

(Image credit: Coach)

On Camila Morrone: Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39 ($495)

Particularly noteworthy is that Morrone and Jenner went with knee-high styles. Unlike ankle boots or over-the-knee versions, the knee-high silhouette feels intentional and fresh, mirroring the rise of similar boot styles like the riding boots recently worn by Kaia Gerber. Plus, their outfits highlight the boot’s surprising versatility: they’re not just for festivals or fall, but can be seamlessly worked into summer wardrobes.

Ready to bring a little western flair into your look? Keep scrolling to shop for the best cowboy boots to wear now and well into October.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: The Row Marlo Leather Tote Bag ($5600)

Shop the Best Cowboy Boots for Women