I Just Came Back From Paris—These 6 Trends Got My Attention

The international fashion capital show circuit ends with Paris and this season confirmed the emergence of certain trends I had already started to pick up on throughout New York, London and Milan. However, the French fashion houses (and the brands that show here, even if they aren't French) tend to take the craftsmanship and the conceptual to the limit, providing some of spring/summer 2025's looks at their most indulgent, most impressive and most extreme.

Take Loewe, for example. We had already seen grand structures gracing the runways, but nothing like the radical hoop skirts Jonathan Anderson created for the Spanish fashion house. The dresses hovered in the air, defying gravity and providing an entirely new silhouette and aesthetic for next spring. Not only that but highly sculptural pieces were crafted intricately out of the finest layers of the most unexpected materials such as mother of pearl—yes, really.

Just like Loewe's billowing floral dresses, there was a lightness that ran through many of the Parisian collections. Pastel colours abounded with baby pink and baby blue being the most prominent. Ruffles, frills, chiffons and lace were ever-present, with Alessandro Michele's runway debut at Valentino putting an official stamp on frou-frou being back, much to the relief of many of the world's anti quiet-luxury dressers.

On the flip side, there were more restrained or serious moments with office-inspired attire making itself very known (Saint Laurent's collection was an ode to the founder Yves and his signature look of a suit and thick-framed glasses) and sporty aesthetics dotted across collections (if Miu Miu's leggings don't spark a comeback, then I'll eat my Stella McCartney baseball cap).

Keep scrolling to see which trends I think will take off from the spring/summer 2025 shows at Paris Fashion Week…

Walking Sculptures

From deconstructed hoop skirts to padded out hips, I saw a slew of showstopping dresses that had extra volume and structure baked in. In some forms this was more daring and less "wearable", but I expect to see full-skirted styles hit the market in a strong way next spring.

Baby Pinks and Blues

Pretty pastels have dominated the spring/summer 2025 runways across every city but in Paris I was intrigued to see baby pink and baby blue on repeat. Take your pick or wear both, style them as a solo colour head-to-toe or trying mixing in something unexpected for a clash (see Rochas's bright red and pink combo).

Chintz Florals

In my many years as an editor, I can confidently say that florals are always in spring/summer ranges. They vary from year to year and for 2025 it looks like it's less about disty or artsy florals and more about chintzy ones—the kind you'd find on old-fashioned wallpaper or soft furnishings in blousy prints or jacquards.

Graphic Tees

Just when you thought graphic tees were buried… they rise again! Expect to see a gamut of styles trending next spring, from those with cheeky motifs and large-scale prints through to subtly logo'd tees. Interestingly, they were most commonly worn with flirty skirts or layered under cute dresses—this is not a jeans-and-tee kind of moment.

Work Force

Suit up, look sharp! From Saint Laurent's series of tailored trouser suits worn with ties and opticals through to Stella McCartney's newspaper-toting girls in oversized trench coats, there was a business feel to many collections—perfect for those looking to update their office attire next year.

The Great Drape

Goddess-like draped gowns, blouses, shirts and trousers offered something soft, romantic and classic in sophisticated hues. Bohemian yet grown-up. Elevated yet never boring.

Frou Frou

Ruffles upon ruffles! Bows upon bows! Corsages! Hats! The high camp of frou-frou was plain to see across many of the most popular runway moments, with Valentino leading the charge thanks to Alessandro Michele's signature vision translating into his first runway collection for the brand. If excess is not your jam, look away now.

Sporting Goods

2024 may have be denoted as the summer that fashion really became obsessed with the world of sports (just how stylish were this year's Olympic contestants, please?) but it looks like the impact of technical gear continues to influence. From sports-related jackets (moto, anoraks, windbreakers, the lot) through to hoodies, sliders and leggings… there's a sporting look for everyone out there.

