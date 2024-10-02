I Just Came Back From Paris—These 6 Trends Got My Attention

The international fashion capital show circuit ends with Paris and this season confirmed the emergence of certain trends I had already started to pick up on throughout New York, London and Milan. However, the French fashion houses (and the brands that show here, even if they aren't French) tend to take the craftsmanship and the conceptual to the limit, providing some of spring/summer 2025's looks at their most indulgent, most impressive and most extreme.

Take Loewe, for example. We had already seen grand structures gracing the runways, but nothing like the radical hoop skirts Jonathan Anderson created for the Spanish fashion house. The dresses hovered in the air, defying gravity and providing an entirely new silhouette and aesthetic for next spring. Not only that but highly sculptural pieces were crafted intricately out of the finest layers of the most unexpected materials such as mother of pearl—yes, really.

Loewe runway spring summer 2025

Loewe

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Just like Loewe's billowing floral dresses, there was a lightness that ran through many of the Parisian collections. Pastel colours abounded with baby pink and baby blue being the most prominent. Ruffles, frills, chiffons and lace were ever-present, with Alessandro Michele's runway debut at Valentino putting an official stamp on frou-frou being back, much to the relief of many of the world's anti quiet-luxury dressers.

On the flip side, there were more restrained or serious moments with office-inspired attire making itself very known (Saint Laurent's collection was an ode to the founder Yves and his signature look of a suit and thick-framed glasses) and sporty aesthetics dotted across collections (if Miu Miu's leggings don't spark a comeback, then I'll eat my Stella McCartney baseball cap).

Keep scrolling to see which trends I think will take off from the spring/summer 2025 shows at Paris Fashion Week…

Walking Sculptures

From deconstructed hoop skirts to padded out hips, I saw a slew of showstopping dresses that had extra volume and structure baked in. In some forms this was more daring and less "wearable", but I expect to see full-skirted styles hit the market in a strong way next spring.

floral hoop dress at loewe for paris fashion week spring summer 2025

Loewe

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

silver patchwork skirt and vest at junya watanabe paris fashion week spring summer 2025

Junya Watanabe

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

ruched floral dress at Ganni paris fashion week spring summer 2025

Ganni

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

drop-waist dress with bows at acne studios for paris fashion week spring summer 2025

Acne Studios

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Baby Pinks and Blues

Pretty pastels have dominated the spring/summer 2025 runways across every city but in Paris I was intrigued to see baby pink and baby blue on repeat. Take your pick or wear both, style them as a solo colour head-to-toe or trying mixing in something unexpected for a clash (see Rochas's bright red and pink combo).

pink Patou shift dress at paris fashion week spring summer 2025

Patou

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

spring summer 2025 alexander mcqueen pink dress

Alexander McQueen

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

pink draped gown at giambattista valli for paris fashion week spring summer 2025

Giambatista Valli

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

pink jacket and skirt from Rochas at paris fashion week spring summer 2025

Rochas

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Miu Miu spring summer 2025 runway pink skirt

Miu Miu

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Chloe blue jacket at paris fashion week spring summer 2025

Chloé

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

blue draped acne studios dress at paris fashion week spring summer 2025

Acne Studios

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Chanel spring summer 2025 blue co-ord

Chanel

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

blue Patou dress and jacket at paris fashion week spring summer 2025

Patou

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Vivienne Westwood spring summer 2025 blue suit

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Chintz Florals

In my many years as an editor, I can confidently say that florals are always in spring/summer ranges. They vary from year to year and for 2025 it looks like it's less about disty or artsy florals and more about chintzy ones—the kind you'd find on old-fashioned wallpaper or soft furnishings in blousy prints or jacquards.

floral jacket worn with a striped shirt for Rabanne at paris fashion week spring summer 2025

Rabanne

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

floral hoop dress from Loewe at paris fashion week spring summer 2025

Loewe

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Valentino spring summer 2025 floral jacket

Valentino

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

floral trousers and a white top at Chloe for paris fashion week spring summer 2025

Chloe

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Graphic Tees

Just when you thought graphic tees were buried… they rise again! Expect to see a gamut of styles trending next spring, from those with cheeky motifs and large-scale prints through to subtly logo'd tees. Interestingly, they were most commonly worn with flirty skirts or layered under cute dresses—this is not a jeans-and-tee kind of moment.

Coperni spring summer 2025 runway graphic tee

Coperni

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

black graphic tee at junya watanabe at paris fashion week spring summer 2025

Junya Watanabe

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

layered vaquera t-shirt and dress at paris fashion week spring summer 2025

Vaquera

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

white graphic tee and skirt from ottolinger at paris fashion week spring summer 2025

Ottolinger

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

pink motif t-shirt and mini skirt from maitrepierre at paris fashion week spring summer 2025

Maitrepierre

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

cartoon graphic tee at ester manas at paris fashion week spring summer 2025

Ester Manas

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Work Force

Suit up, look sharp! From Saint Laurent's series of tailored trouser suits worn with ties and opticals through to Stella McCartney's newspaper-toting girls in oversized trench coats, there was a business feel to many collections—perfect for those looking to update their office attire next year.

saint laurent trouser suit for paris fashion week spring summer 2025

Saint Laurent

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Alexander mcqueen spring summer 2025 skirt suit and collar

Alexander McQueen

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

patou navy skirt suit at paris fashion week spring summer 2025

Patou

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

stella mccartney trench coat and grey skirt suit at paris fashion week spring summer 2025

Stella McCartney

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

dior grey trouser suit at paris fashion week spring summer 2025

Dior

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

adam leenaerdt pencil skirt and blouse at paris fashion week spring summer 2025

Adam Leenaerdt

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The Great Drape

Goddess-like draped gowns, blouses, shirts and trousers offered something soft, romantic and classic in sophisticated hues. Bohemian yet grown-up. Elevated yet never boring.

victoria beckham blue draped dress at paris fashion week spring summer 2025

Victoria Beckham

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

uma wang draped top and trousers in cream at paris fashion week spring summer 2025

Uma Wang

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

issey miyake draped top and trousers at paris fashion week spring summer 2025

Issey Miyake

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

christopher esber draped shirt and grey trouser suit at paris fashion week spring summer 2025

Christopher Esber

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

carven draped white blouse and jacket at paris fashion week spring summer 2025

Carven

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

atlein draped khaki dress and trench coat at paris fashion week spring summer 2025

Atlein

(Image credit: Courtesy of Atlein)

Frou Frou

Ruffles upon ruffles! Bows upon bows! Corsages! Hats! The high camp of frou-frou was plain to see across many of the most popular runway moments, with Valentino leading the charge thanks to Alessandro Michele's signature vision translating into his first runway collection for the brand. If excess is not your jam, look away now.

valentino tiered polka dot dress at paris fashion week spring summer 2025

Valentino

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

spring summer 2025 louis vuitton striped jacket

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Chanel spring summer 2025 tweed skirt and top

Chanel

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

pink ruffle dress at giambattista valli for paris fashion week spring summer 2025

Giambattista Valli

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

taffeta yellow skirt at vivienne westwood at paris fashion week spring summer 2025

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Sporting Goods

2024 may have be denoted as the summer that fashion really became obsessed with the world of sports (just how stylish were this year's Olympic contestants, please?) but it looks like the impact of technical gear continues to influence. From sports-related jackets (moto, anoraks, windbreakers, the lot) through to hoodies, sliders and leggings… there's a sporting look for everyone out there.

zip-up oversized black top and trousers at schiaparelli at paris fashion week spring summer 2025

Schiaparelli

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

red leggings and blue sporty jacket at Miu Miu for paris fashion week spring summer 2025

Miu Miu

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

tennis dress at Lacoste for paris fashion week spring summer 2025

Lacoste

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

dior leather moto jacket at paris fashion week spring summer 2025

Dior

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

ganni baseball tee dress at paris fashion week spring summer 2025

Ganni

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

zimmermann white anorak at paris fashion week spring summer 2025

Zimmermann

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

rabanne hoodie layered with a leather coat at paris fashion week spring summer 2025

Rabanne

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)
