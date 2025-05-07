Move Over, Loafers—6 Stylish Ways to Wear Summer's Most Elegant Shoe Trend

It's giving Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in the best way and we're all here for it.

@jastookes)
(Image credit: @dawn.tan/@nlmarilyn/@jastookes)
Ana Escalante's avatar
By
published
Contributions from
in How-to

Lately, I’ve been completely obsessed with a shoe trend that’s been quietly taking over my social feeds and real-life closet: court shoes. You might know them as almond-toe, pointed ballet flats with a teeny low heel—kind of like the chic older sister of your everyday ballet flat. They’re sleek, a little retro, and somehow manage to be both polished and super wearable at the same time.

I first started noticing them thanks to brands like The Row, Altuzarra, and Loro Piana, whose almond pumps stole the spotlight last year. Of course, they sold out almost instantly. That’s when I knew this wasn’t just a niche thing—this style was about to blow up.

Woman wearing white Loro Piana Rebecca court shoe flats.

(Image credit: @jastookes)

What I love most about court shoes is their quiet versatility. Lately, I’ve been styling mine with everything from slouchy denim and oversize blazers to fluid midi skirts and tailored shorts. They bring the same polish as a heel—just without the discomfort. More elevated than the average flat, they exude an effortless kind of sophistication. It’s that elusive "I have my life together" energy, delivered without even trying.

Their resurgence feels perfectly timed. Fashion is in a moment where comfort and elegance are no longer mutually exclusive, and court shoes strike that perfect balance. With their minimalist silhouette and almond-shaped toe, they’re refined, wearable, and endlessly adaptable for whatever occasion you're off to next.

If you haven’t yet embraced the almond-toe court shoe, consider this your sign. Below, scroll through 6 outfits—both incredibly dressed up and effortlessly casual—that'll inspire you to add a pair of court shoes into your footwear rotation this spring and summer.

Shop Chic Court Shoes Outfits:

1. Stirrup Leggings + Oversize Sunglasses + Court Shoes

Woman wearing court shoes outfit.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Stirrup leggings are making a stylish comeback, offering a sleek silhouette that pairs effortlessly with sharp court shoes. Add oversized sunglasses for a touch of glamour, creating a look that’s both athletic and chic.

Shop the Look:

Triomphe Square-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses
CELINE EYEWEAR
Triomphe Square-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses

Make a bold statement with these oversized frames that exude confidence

Rio Stretch-Ponte Stirrup Leggings
LESET
Rio Stretch-Ponte Stirrup Leggings

These leggings redefine comfort and style, making them a versatile addition to any wardrobe

Almond-Toe Ballerina Flats
& Other Stories
Almond-Toe Ballerina Flats

Elevate your ensemble with these classic courts that offer timeless elegance.

2. White Button-Down + Classic Jeans + Court Shoes

Woman wearing court shoes outfit.

(Image credit: @neelam.ahooja)

Style Notes: A crisp white shirt paired with classic jeans is the epitome of effortless style. Introducing court shoes into this mix adds a polished finish, perfect for both casual and semi-formal settings.

Shop the Look:

Relaxed Cotton Shirt
COS
Relaxed Cotton Shirt

A modern twist on a classic staple, offering both comfort and sophistication.

Snow Straight Jeans – Dusty Blue – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Snow Straight Jeans

These jeans provide a flattering fit that never goes out of style

55mm Alva Pumps | 35
Bally
55mm Alva Pumps | 35

Step into elegance with these leather courts that seamlessly blend with any outfit.

3. Black Tunic + Sheer Skirt + Court Shoes

Woman wearing court shoes outfit.

(Image credit: @dawn.tan)

Style Notes: Combining a black tunic with a sheer skirt creates a layered look that’s both mysterious and alluring. Court shoes ground the outfit, adding structure to the flowing ensemble.

Shop the Look:

Rio Stretch-Ponte Tunic
LESET
Rio Stretch-Ponte Tunic

This tunic offers versatility, serving as both a standalone piece and a layering essential.

Semi-Sheer Midi Skirt Zw Collection
ZARA
Semi-Sheer Midi Skirt Zw Collection

Add a touch of intrigue with this sheer skirt that dances with every step.

Delia Leather Pumps
AEYDE
Delia Leather Pumps

These pointed courts bring a sharp finish to any layered look.

4. Cigarette Trousers + Statement Blazer + Court Shoes

Woman wearing court shoes outfit.

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

Style Notes: Cigarette trousers and a statement blazer create a powerful silhouette. Court shoes complement this ensemble, adding a delicate touch to the structured outfit.

Shop the Look:

Fitted Blazer With Shoulder Pads
ZARA
Fitted Blazer With Shoulder Pads

Turn heads with this blazer that adds flair to any outfit.

Mango, Crop Skinny Trousers
MANGO
Crop Skinny Trousers

Tailored to perfection, these trousers are a wardrobe must-have.

Leather Ballet Flats
COS
Leather Ballet Flats

Classic design meets modern elegance in these standout courts.

5. Straight-Leg Trousers + Belt Bag + Court Shoes

Woman wearing court shoes outfit.

(Image credit: @signeemilieolesen)

Style Notes: Straight-leg trousers offer a relaxed yet refined look. Pairing them with a belt bag adds functionality, while court shoes elevate the ensemble, making it suitable for various occasions.

Shop the Look:

Vida Low Rise Pant
Reformation
Vida Low Rise Pant

Comfort meets style in these versatile trousers.

Stella Leather Wallet
LIÉ STUDIO
Stella Leather Wallet

The long strap on this wallet makes it easy to wrap around the waist.

Square-Toe Leather Court Shoes
COS
Square-Toe Leather Court Shoes

I have these in my basket atm.

6. Black Trench Coat + Slip Skirt + Court Shoes

Woman wearing court shoes outfit.

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

Style Notes: A black trench coat layered over a slip skirt creates a sophisticated and fluid silhouette. Court shoes add the finishing touch, balancing the ensemble with structured elegance.

Shop the Look:

Astoria Cutout Tencel™ Lyocell-Blend Trench Coat
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Astoria Cutout Tencel™ Lyocell-Blend Trench Coat

An iconic piece that brings the whole outfit together.

Satin Midi Skirt
ZARA
Satin Midi Skirt

This skirt offers a luxurious feel with its smooth satin finish

Amelia Suede Point-Toe Flats
GIANVITO ROSSI
Amelia Suede Point-Toe Flats

Classic courts that provide both comfort and style for everyday wear.

Ana Escalante
Ana Escalante
Associate Features Editor

Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.

With contributions from