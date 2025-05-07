Move Over, Loafers—6 Stylish Ways to Wear Summer's Most Elegant Shoe Trend

Lately, I’ve been completely obsessed with a shoe trend that’s been quietly taking over my social feeds and real-life closet: court shoes. You might know them as almond-toe, pointed ballet flats with a teeny low heel—kind of like the chic older sister of your everyday ballet flat. They’re sleek, a little retro, and somehow manage to be both polished and super wearable at the same time.

I first started noticing them thanks to brands like The Row, Altuzarra, and Loro Piana, whose almond pumps stole the spotlight last year. Of course, they sold out almost instantly. That’s when I knew this wasn’t just a niche thing—this style was about to blow up.

What I love most about court shoes is their quiet versatility. Lately, I’ve been styling mine with everything from slouchy denim and oversize blazers to fluid midi skirts and tailored shorts. They bring the same polish as a heel—just without the discomfort. More elevated than the average flat, they exude an effortless kind of sophistication. It’s that elusive "I have my life together" energy, delivered without even trying.

Their resurgence feels perfectly timed. Fashion is in a moment where comfort and elegance are no longer mutually exclusive, and court shoes strike that perfect balance. With their minimalist silhouette and almond-shaped toe, they’re refined, wearable, and endlessly adaptable for whatever occasion you're off to next.

If you haven’t yet embraced the almond-toe court shoe, consider this your sign. Below, scroll through 6 outfits—both incredibly dressed up and effortlessly casual—that'll inspire you to add a pair of court shoes into your footwear rotation this spring and summer.

Shop Chic Court Shoes Outfits:

1. Stirrup Leggings + Oversize Sunglasses + Court Shoes

Style Notes: Stirrup leggings are making a stylish comeback, offering a sleek silhouette that pairs effortlessly with sharp court shoes. Add oversized sunglasses for a touch of glamour, creating a look that’s both athletic and chic.

Shop the Look:

CELINE EYEWEAR Triomphe Square-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses £400 SHOP NOW Make a bold statement with these oversized frames that exude confidence

LESET Rio Stretch-Ponte Stirrup Leggings £200 SHOP NOW These leggings redefine comfort and style, making them a versatile addition to any wardrobe

& Other Stories Almond-Toe Ballerina Flats £125 SHOP NOW Elevate your ensemble with these classic courts that offer timeless elegance.

2. White Button-Down + Classic Jeans + Court Shoes

Style Notes: A crisp white shirt paired with classic jeans is the epitome of effortless style. Introducing court shoes into this mix adds a polished finish, perfect for both casual and semi-formal settings.

Shop the Look:

COS Relaxed Cotton Shirt £75 SHOP NOW A modern twist on a classic staple, offering both comfort and sophistication.

ARKET Snow Straight Jeans £87 SHOP NOW These jeans provide a flattering fit that never goes out of style

Bally 55mm Alva Pumps | 35 £620 SHOP NOW Step into elegance with these leather courts that seamlessly blend with any outfit.

3. Black Tunic + Sheer Skirt + Court Shoes

Style Notes: Combining a black tunic with a sheer skirt creates a layered look that’s both mysterious and alluring. Court shoes ground the outfit, adding structure to the flowing ensemble.

Shop the Look:

LESET Rio Stretch-Ponte Tunic £280 SHOP NOW This tunic offers versatility, serving as both a standalone piece and a layering essential.

ZARA Semi-Sheer Midi Skirt Zw Collection £36 SHOP NOW Add a touch of intrigue with this sheer skirt that dances with every step.

AEYDE Delia Leather Pumps £270 SHOP NOW These pointed courts bring a sharp finish to any layered look.

4. Cigarette Trousers + Statement Blazer + Court Shoes

Style Notes: Cigarette trousers and a statement blazer create a powerful silhouette. Court shoes complement this ensemble, adding a delicate touch to the structured outfit.

Shop the Look:

ZARA Fitted Blazer With Shoulder Pads £66 SHOP NOW Turn heads with this blazer that adds flair to any outfit.

MANGO Crop Skinny Trousers £30 SHOP NOW Tailored to perfection, these trousers are a wardrobe must-have.

COS Leather Ballet Flats £115 SHOP NOW Classic design meets modern elegance in these standout courts.

5. Straight-Leg Trousers + Belt Bag + Court Shoes

Style Notes: Straight-leg trousers offer a relaxed yet refined look. Pairing them with a belt bag adds functionality, while court shoes elevate the ensemble, making it suitable for various occasions.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Vida Low Rise Pant £198 SHOP NOW Comfort meets style in these versatile trousers.

LIÉ STUDIO Stella Leather Wallet £240 SHOP NOW The long strap on this wallet makes it easy to wrap around the waist.

COS Square-Toe Leather Court Shoes £135 SHOP NOW I have these in my basket atm.

6. Black Trench Coat + Slip Skirt + Court Shoes

Style Notes: A black trench coat layered over a slip skirt creates a sophisticated and fluid silhouette. Court shoes add the finishing touch, balancing the ensemble with structured elegance.

Shop the Look:

THE FRANKIE SHOP Astoria Cutout Tencel™ Lyocell-Blend Trench Coat £395 SHOP NOW An iconic piece that brings the whole outfit together.

ZARA Satin Midi Skirt £30 SHOP NOW This skirt offers a luxurious feel with its smooth satin finish