Move Over, Loafers—6 Stylish Ways to Wear Summer's Most Elegant Shoe Trend
It's giving Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in the best way and we're all here for it.
Humaa Hussain
Lately, I’ve been completely obsessed with a shoe trend that’s been quietly taking over my social feeds and real-life closet: court shoes. You might know them as almond-toe, pointed ballet flats with a teeny low heel—kind of like the chic older sister of your everyday ballet flat. They’re sleek, a little retro, and somehow manage to be both polished and super wearable at the same time.
I first started noticing them thanks to brands like The Row, Altuzarra, and Loro Piana, whose almond pumps stole the spotlight last year. Of course, they sold out almost instantly. That’s when I knew this wasn’t just a niche thing—this style was about to blow up.
What I love most about court shoes is their quiet versatility. Lately, I’ve been styling mine with everything from slouchy denim and oversize blazers to fluid midi skirts and tailored shorts. They bring the same polish as a heel—just without the discomfort. More elevated than the average flat, they exude an effortless kind of sophistication. It’s that elusive "I have my life together" energy, delivered without even trying.
Their resurgence feels perfectly timed. Fashion is in a moment where comfort and elegance are no longer mutually exclusive, and court shoes strike that perfect balance. With their minimalist silhouette and almond-shaped toe, they’re refined, wearable, and endlessly adaptable for whatever occasion you're off to next.
If you haven’t yet embraced the almond-toe court shoe, consider this your sign. Below, scroll through 6 outfits—both incredibly dressed up and effortlessly casual—that'll inspire you to add a pair of court shoes into your footwear rotation this spring and summer.
Shop Chic Court Shoes Outfits:
1. Stirrup Leggings + Oversize Sunglasses + Court Shoes
Style Notes: Stirrup leggings are making a stylish comeback, offering a sleek silhouette that pairs effortlessly with sharp court shoes. Add oversized sunglasses for a touch of glamour, creating a look that’s both athletic and chic.
Shop the Look:
Make a bold statement with these oversized frames that exude confidence
These leggings redefine comfort and style, making them a versatile addition to any wardrobe
Elevate your ensemble with these classic courts that offer timeless elegance.
2. White Button-Down + Classic Jeans + Court Shoes
Style Notes: A crisp white shirt paired with classic jeans is the epitome of effortless style. Introducing court shoes into this mix adds a polished finish, perfect for both casual and semi-formal settings.
Shop the Look:
A modern twist on a classic staple, offering both comfort and sophistication.
Step into elegance with these leather courts that seamlessly blend with any outfit.
3. Black Tunic + Sheer Skirt + Court Shoes
Style Notes: Combining a black tunic with a sheer skirt creates a layered look that’s both mysterious and alluring. Court shoes ground the outfit, adding structure to the flowing ensemble.
Shop the Look:
This tunic offers versatility, serving as both a standalone piece and a layering essential.
Add a touch of intrigue with this sheer skirt that dances with every step.
4. Cigarette Trousers + Statement Blazer + Court Shoes
Style Notes: Cigarette trousers and a statement blazer create a powerful silhouette. Court shoes complement this ensemble, adding a delicate touch to the structured outfit.
Shop the Look:
5. Straight-Leg Trousers + Belt Bag + Court Shoes
Style Notes: Straight-leg trousers offer a relaxed yet refined look. Pairing them with a belt bag adds functionality, while court shoes elevate the ensemble, making it suitable for various occasions.
Shop the Look:
The long strap on this wallet makes it easy to wrap around the waist.
6. Black Trench Coat + Slip Skirt + Court Shoes
Style Notes: A black trench coat layered over a slip skirt creates a sophisticated and fluid silhouette. Court shoes add the finishing touch, balancing the ensemble with structured elegance.
Shop the Look:
An iconic piece that brings the whole outfit together.
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.
- Humaa HussainJunior Branded Content Editor