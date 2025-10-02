Cancel Your Plans—4 Ways Louis Vuitton's Spring 2026 Collection Was Made for Homebodies at Heart

Staying in is the new going out. This might as well have been Creative Director Nicolas Ghesquière's motto for Louis Vuitton's S/S 26 collection presented during Paris Fashion Week. This season, he sought to subvert the indoor wardrobe and celebrate the "intimacy and the boundless freedom of the private sphere," as stated in a press release. Loungewear staples like sweatpants and robes—the hallmarks of homebodies everywhere—have never looked so polished. Louis Vuitton has long been synonymous with overt luxury, but this season, Ghesquière wants to remind us to focus inward, reasserting "the ultimate luxury of dressing for oneself and revealing one's true personality." Who could possibly argue with that?
Off the runway, the front row was as impressive as the new clothes. Celebrity attendees included Zendaya, Emma Stone, Sophie Turner, Lisa, Ana de Armas, Elaine Zhong, Jennifer Connelly, Jaden Smith, Phoebe Dynevor, and many more. Yes, they all had to leave their homes to attend the show, but after seeing the comfy, cozy collection, they just might reconsider their next party RSVP. Scroll down for everything you need to know about the show.
Setting the Scene
Venue and décor are always crucial elements that help Ghesquière execute his vision. This season, the LV S/S 26 show was held at the Musée du Louvre inside what were once the summer apartments of Anne of Austria, Queen of France. "Here, the scenographer and designer Marie-Anne Derville composed a contemporary apartment using a selection of furniture and creations from several eras," the house explained in a press release. She set the scene with art deco seats by Michel Dufet from the 1930s, sculptures by the 19th-century ceramist Pierre-Adrien Dalpayrat, and other historical pieces.
Creature Comforts
The collection offered plenty of fresh, elevated ways to wear informal pieces like nightgowns, sweatpants, pajamas, robes, and leggings. "The lineup expresses a high degree of sartorial freedom and a certain stylistic liberation," the brand explained. "It suggests inventiveness, a subversion of the principles and functions typically associated with an 'indoor' wardrobe."
Intimate Elegance
Just because the collection was inspired by at-home attire doesn't mean everything was casual. Au contraire, Louis Vuitton presented plenty of boudoir-inspired looks that were far too fancy to stay within your four walls. Wouldn't it be a shame if these pretty pieces never saw the light of day?
Indoor/Outdoor Accessories
Louis Vuitton has always excelled at designing covetable bags, so I'd be remiss to exclude the category from my review. Whether you're looking for inventive takes on classic silhouettes or entirely new designs, there's a handbag you're sure to love for spring 2026 (even if you're a homebody). As for the footwear, the show presented several of the chicest slippers I've ever seen.
Vuitton VIPs
There's no front row quite like a Louis Vuitton front row. The iconic French brand is no stranger to Hollywood, reliably bringing the industry's biggest names to its Paris Fashion Week time slot. The entire guest list was stacked—as it is every season—but this time around, Zendaya, Stone, Turner, and Lisa were my best dressed attendees.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.