Bottega Veneta Just Announced Its New Creative Director—3 Fast Facts to Know About Her

It's a new era at Bottega Veneta. Louise Trotter has just been named as Matthieu Blazy's successor at the famed Italian house. She was most recently the creative director at Carven and previously held the same title at Lacoste. "I am deeply honored to join Bottega Veneta as creative director," Trotter said in a statement. "The house’s storied legacy of artistry and innovation is truly inspiring, and I am excited to contribute to its future and celebrate its timeless vision." As for Blazy, he's headed to Chanel.

Bottega Veneta's CEO Leo Rongone shed some light on why he chose Trotter for the top job. "Her aesthetic seamlessly combines exquisite design with sublime craft and her commitment to cultural advocacy aligns beautifully with our brand vision," Rongone said in a statement. "Through her sophisticated lens, Bottega Veneta will continue to celebrate its heritage while preserving modern relevance." Scroll down for three fast facts to know about her.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

1. She Was Lacoste's First Female Creative Director in the Brand's 92-Year History

Lacoste went nearly a century before hiring its first female creative director. Trotter joined the French sportswear label in 2018 and exited in early 2023.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2. She's Also Designed for a Trio of American Brands

Trotter spent her post-college years working in London before moving to New York to serve as vice president of womenswear design at Gap. She then took on design roles at Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

3. She Studied Marketing and Design

Some fashion designers are self-taught, while others cut their teeth at famous fashion schools such as FIT or Central Saint Martins. Trotter took a slightly unconventional route, opting to study both marketing and design at Northumbria University Newcastle in England.