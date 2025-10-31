I Finally Cracked the Code on the Ultimate Elevated Airport Outfit

I’ve spent an inordinate amount of time researching airplane travel outfits lately. With some long-haul flights under my belt recently, I’ve been interested in finding a go-to outfit formula that feels comfortable yet elevated. I’ve specifically been looking for an outfit to wear to the airport that feels equally primed for waiting in the airport lounge, sleeping on a red-eye, or going to meetings straight after arrival.
I’ve fallen short on an outfit that works for each of the occasions, though. I’ve combed through photos on my Pinterest boards, outfits on Instagram, and the many screenshots on my iPhone camera roll, but most of the ideas have left me uninspired. Either the outfits feel too casual and more appropriate for the gym, or they involve pieces like jeans that seem uncomfortable and impractical for an overnight flight.
It was at New York Fashion Week, however, where I found an outfit that cracked the code on the ultimate elevated airport style. At the Altuzarra spring/summer 2026 show, Look 23 featured a soft cashmere blazer paired with cigarette pants, almond-toe flats, a camel overcoat, a leather bag, and scarf. The layered look is at once comfortable and functional enough for an overnight international flight yet remains sophisticated and elevated. Ahead, more on the polished airport outfit, which I’ll be test-driving for my next flight.
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.