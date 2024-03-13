Zoë Kravitz Just Wore the Glossy Shoe Trend I Keep Seeing on Put-Together Fashion People

Keeping her cool-girl notoriety firmly intact, Zoë Kravitz stepped out in California yesterday styling an elegant yet seemingly effortless combination that played into her understated aesthetic. Reaching for L.A. favourites, Kravitz plucked a sky blue strapless top and black draping midi skirt to form the foundation for her outfit. Elevating her look for the occasion, the actor styled her look with a pair of patent leather, burgundy slingbacks from French fashion house, Saint Laurent.

Bringing a polished sheen to her spring-ready outfit, Kravitz's heel choice worked to add height and elegance to her look. Spotted on so many of the style set as of late, Saint Laurent's Blake Slingback Pumps have risen up to reach dizzying cult-status heights this season. With a deep burgundy shade and sharp pointed-toe finish, Kravitz's elegant shoe taps into several major footwear trends—however, the classic slingback style and fuss-free design works to ensure its timeless appeal.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Styling well with semi-sheer tights, fashion people have been gravitating towards these heels to enhance their evening outfits. Whilst the growing appeal of the flat-shoe trend is hard to ignore, true footwear aficionados remain loyal to sky-high heels for their outfit-polishing attributes.

With a glossy finish and naturally put-together effect, I'll keep coming back to patent heel shoes when I'm in need of a smart shoe. Saint Laurent's have, of course, stolen fashion hearts, but other brands have also begun experimenting with the patent shoe trend of late.

From Zoë Kravitz's original designer pair to other styles that have caught our eye, read on to discover the best patent heels to shop right now.

SHOP SAINT LAURENT'S BLAKE SLINGBACK PUMPS HERE:

Saint Laurent Blake Slingback Pumps in Patent Leather £875 SHOP NOW This rich burgundy shade is trending this season.

Saint Laurent Blake Slingback Pumps in Patent Leather £875 SHOP NOW This deep khaki shade styles well with blacks and greys.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE PATENT SHOES HERE:

Saint Laurent Lee Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps £930 SHOP NOW This classic black pair is selling out quickly.

The Attico Ester Patent-Leather Mules £620 SHOP NOW The sculptural heel adds a contemporary edge.

Reformation Walker Slingback Heel £298 SHOP NOW This smaller heel will ensure a comfortable stride.

Thom Browne Patent-Leather Point-Toe Slingback Pumps £1210 SHOP NOW Featuring embellishment reminiscent of styles found on brogues, this elegant kitten heel offers an alternative take on the classic style.

Jimmy Choo Didi 45 £750 SHOP NOW The buckle strap trend is taking off this season.

Prada Patent Leather Slingback Pumps £890 SHOP NOW This elevated slingback is a favourite within fashion crowds.

Gianvito Rossi Ribbon 105 Patent-Leather Slingback Sandals £710 SHOP NOW I'm banking these ahead of the summer months.