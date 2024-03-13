Zoë Kravitz Just Wore the Glossy Shoe Trend I Keep Seeing on Put-Together Fashion People

By Natalie Munro
published

Keeping her cool-girl notoriety firmly intact, Zoë Kravitz stepped out in California yesterday styling an elegant yet seemingly effortless combination that played into her understated aesthetic. Reaching for L.A. favourites, Kravitz plucked a sky blue strapless top and black draping midi skirt to form the foundation for her outfit. Elevating her look for the occasion, the actor styled her look with a pair of patent leather, burgundy slingbacks from French fashion house, Saint Laurent.

Bringing a polished sheen to her spring-ready outfit, Kravitz's heel choice worked to add height and elegance to her look. Spotted on so many of the style set as of late, Saint Laurent's Blake Slingback Pumps have risen up to reach dizzying cult-status heights this season. With a deep burgundy shade and sharp pointed-toe finish, Kravitz's elegant shoe taps into several major footwear trends—however, the classic slingback style and fuss-free design works to ensure its timeless appeal.

YSL shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Styling well with semi-sheer tights, fashion people have been gravitating towards these heels to enhance their evening outfits. Whilst the growing appeal of the flat-shoe trend is hard to ignore, true footwear aficionados remain loyal to sky-high heels for their outfit-polishing attributes.

With a glossy finish and naturally put-together effect, I'll keep coming back to patent heel shoes when I'm in need of a smart shoe. Saint Laurent's have, of course, stolen fashion hearts, but other brands have also begun experimenting with the patent shoe trend of late.

YSL heels

(Image credit: @iliridakrasniqi)

From Zoë Kravitz's original designer pair to other styles that have caught our eye, read on to discover the best patent heels to shop right now.

SHOP SAINT LAURENT'S BLAKE SLINGBACK PUMPS HERE:

Blake Slingback Pumps in Patent Leather
Saint Laurent
Blake Slingback Pumps in Patent Leather

This rich burgundy shade is trending this season.

Blake Slingback Pumps in Patent Leather
Saint Laurent
Blake Slingback Pumps in Patent Leather

This deep khaki shade styles well with blacks and greys.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE PATENT SHOES HERE:

Lee Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps
Saint Laurent
Lee Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps

This classic black pair is selling out quickly.

Ester Patent-Leather Mules
The Attico
Ester Patent-Leather Mules

The sculptural heel adds a contemporary edge.

Walker Slingback Heel
Reformation
Walker Slingback Heel

This smaller heel will ensure a comfortable stride.

Patent-Leather Point-Toe Slingback Pumps
Thom Browne
Patent-Leather Point-Toe Slingback Pumps

Featuring embellishment reminiscent of styles found on brogues, this elegant kitten heel offers an alternative take on the classic style.

Didi 45
Jimmy Choo
Didi 45

The buckle strap trend is taking off this season.

slingback
Prada
Patent Leather Slingback Pumps

This elevated slingback is a favourite within fashion crowds.

Ribbon 105 Patent-Leather Slingback Sandals
Gianvito Rossi
Ribbon 105 Patent-Leather Slingback Sandals

I'm banking these ahead of the summer months.

Lidia Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps
Paris Texas
Lidia Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps

This classic silhouette will style well with so many outfits.

Explore More:
Zoe Kravitz Heels Saint Lauren
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸