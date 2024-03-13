Zoë Kravitz Just Wore the Glossy Shoe Trend I Keep Seeing on Put-Together Fashion People
Keeping her cool-girl notoriety firmly intact, Zoë Kravitz stepped out in California yesterday styling an elegant yet seemingly effortless combination that played into her understated aesthetic. Reaching for L.A. favourites, Kravitz plucked a sky blue strapless top and black draping midi skirt to form the foundation for her outfit. Elevating her look for the occasion, the actor styled her look with a pair of patent leather, burgundy slingbacks from French fashion house, Saint Laurent.
Bringing a polished sheen to her spring-ready outfit, Kravitz's heel choice worked to add height and elegance to her look. Spotted on so many of the style set as of late, Saint Laurent's Blake Slingback Pumps have risen up to reach dizzying cult-status heights this season. With a deep burgundy shade and sharp pointed-toe finish, Kravitz's elegant shoe taps into several major footwear trends—however, the classic slingback style and fuss-free design works to ensure its timeless appeal.
Styling well with semi-sheer tights, fashion people have been gravitating towards these heels to enhance their evening outfits. Whilst the growing appeal of the flat-shoe trend is hard to ignore, true footwear aficionados remain loyal to sky-high heels for their outfit-polishing attributes.
With a glossy finish and naturally put-together effect, I'll keep coming back to patent heel shoes when I'm in need of a smart shoe. Saint Laurent's have, of course, stolen fashion hearts, but other brands have also begun experimenting with the patent shoe trend of late.
From Zoë Kravitz's original designer pair to other styles that have caught our eye, read on to discover the best patent heels to shop right now.
SHOP SAINT LAURENT'S BLAKE SLINGBACK PUMPS HERE:
This rich burgundy shade is trending this season.
This deep khaki shade styles well with blacks and greys.
SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE PATENT SHOES HERE:
Featuring embellishment reminiscent of styles found on brogues, this elegant kitten heel offers an alternative take on the classic style.
I'm banking these ahead of the summer months.
This classic silhouette will style well with so many outfits.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
-
I Can't Believe I'm Saying This, But I Think Wedges Might Be Cool Again
Bring on the wedge comeback.
By Eliza Huber
-
6 Major Heel Trends That Are Giving Flats a Run for Their Money
Taking things to new heights.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
I'm a High-Heel Sceptic, But These 6 Shoe Trends Will (Quite Literally) Elevate Your Wardrobe
Sorry, ballet flats.
By Remy Farrell
-
Everyone Is Suddenly Wearing This Classy Shoe Trend Again, and It's Tempting Me Away From Flats
They look so chic with jeans.
By Natalie Munro
-
I Keep Seeing This Shoe Trend in Paris and NYC—Now It’s All Over M&S and Zara
As cool as they come.
By Natalie Munro
-
Instantly Elevate Your Wardrobe With 31 Chic Pieces That Only *Look* Expensive
Almost everything is under $200.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Not All Celeb Style Is Out-There—These 6 Power Players Are Defining Chic in 2024
Choose your team.
By Remy Farrell
-
I Need VB to Explain How She Got Through Airport Security in These Shoes
This is a pressing matter.
By Eliza Huber