The Pretty Flat-Shoe Trend J.Lo and London Women Are Wearing in Place of Sandals

It's official—this summer I've become a flat-shoe-fanatic. Whilst there was a time when fashion people disregarded flat shoes in favour of sky-high pairs, recent years have seen a shift in preferences (mine included) and flat shoes are back in our rotation like they never left in the first place.

Already taken by the leather ballet flats and mary janes that have swept the scene this summer, I've recently laid eyes on a fresh flat-shoe trend that I can't get out of my head. Featuring an ankle-tie design that rifts off the classic ballet slippers, lace-up ballet flats are emerging as one of the biggest shoe trends of the summer.

Including a pretty ribbon, string, or strap that loops around the ankle and trails up the calf, these flat shoes are set apart from their peers by the delicate nature of this romantic detail. Aligning the shoes more with traditional ballerina slippers, lace-up ballet flats are elegant and polished, and will make anything you wear with them feel the same way.

Slipping into the wardrobes of the style set this summer, the pretty shoe trend is fast becoming a new-season staple. Styling well with voluminous skirts—like ballet dancers have done forever—as well as with silky midis and cotton dresses, I've also seen the trend styled impeccably well with smart trousers and baggy jeans.

Making her office-ready-outfit feel pretty and polished, Jennifer Lopez worked the flat shoe trend into her wardrobe rotation in an easy and wearable way. Toughening up with romantic energy of the pretty flats, Lopez's pinstripe trouser balanced her look, creating a cohesive ensemble that fashion editors have been talking about since.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Giving your outfit a playful undertone without sacrificing comfort, the lace-up ballet flats trend is just what we need right now, especially in light of the fact that summer really isn't summering right now. Already emerging in high street and designer stores, read on to discover our edit of the best pairs to shop.

SHOP LACE-UP BALLET FLATS:

Reformation Megan Lace Up Ballet Flat £248 SHOP NOW These elegant flats feature an open back for a comfortable and lightweight finish.

Jeffrey Campbell Simone Wrap Ballet Flats £158 SHOP NOW These also come in a light pink shade.

Massimo Dutti Square Ballet Flats £100 £60 SHOP NOW The leather lace detailing gives these a contemporary twist.

All Saints Alia Leather Ribbon Ballet Pumps £200 £119 SHOP NOW These also come in silver and gold.

Le Monde Beryl Greek Lace-Up Silk-Satin Ballet Flats £395 SHOP NOW These elegant flats are an easy way to dress up a look without have to wear a heel.

The Attico Bridal Cloe Leather Slingback Flats £490 SHOP NOW The strap detailing adds extra securty for added comfort.