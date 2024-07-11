The Pretty Flat-Shoe Trend J.Lo and London Women Are Wearing in Place of Sandals

It's official—this summer I've become a flat-shoe-fanatic. Whilst there was a time when fashion people disregarded flat shoes in favour of sky-high pairs, recent years have seen a shift in preferences (mine included) and flat shoes are back in our rotation like they never left in the first place.

Already taken by the leather ballet flats and mary janes that have swept the scene this summer, I've recently laid eyes on a fresh flat-shoe trend that I can't get out of my head. Featuring an ankle-tie design that rifts off the classic ballet slippers, lace-up ballet flats are emerging as one of the biggest shoe trends of the summer.

Including a pretty ribbon, string, or strap that loops around the ankle and trails up the calf, these flat shoes are set apart from their peers by the delicate nature of this romantic detail. Aligning the shoes more with traditional ballerina slippers, lace-up ballet flats are elegant and polished, and will make anything you wear with them feel the same way.

Slipping into the wardrobes of the style set this summer, the pretty shoe trend is fast becoming a new-season staple. Styling well with voluminous skirts—like ballet dancers have done forever—as well as with silky midis and cotton dresses, I've also seen the trend styled impeccably well with smart trousers and baggy jeans.

Making her office-ready-outfit feel pretty and polished, Jennifer Lopez worked the flat shoe trend into her wardrobe rotation in an easy and wearable way. Toughening up with romantic energy of the pretty flats, Lopez's pinstripe trouser balanced her look, creating a cohesive ensemble that fashion editors have been talking about since.

Giving your outfit a playful undertone without sacrificing comfort, the lace-up ballet flats trend is just what we need right now, especially in light of the fact that summer really isn't summering right now. Already emerging in high street and designer stores, read on to discover our edit of the best pairs to shop.

SHOP LACE-UP BALLET FLATS:

Megan Lace Up Ballet Flat
Reformation
Megan Lace Up Ballet Flat

These elegant flats feature an open back for a comfortable and lightweight finish.

Simone Wrap Ballet Flats
Jeffrey Campbell
Simone Wrap Ballet Flats

These also come in a light pink shade.

flats
Massimo Dutti
Square Ballet Flats

The leather lace detailing gives these a contemporary twist.

Alia Leather Ribbon Ballet Pumps
All Saints
Alia Leather Ribbon Ballet Pumps

These also come in silver and gold.

Greek Lace-Up Silk-Satin Ballet Flats
Le Monde Beryl
Greek Lace-Up Silk-Satin Ballet Flats

These elegant flats are an easy way to dress up a look without have to wear a heel.

Bridal Cloe Leather Slingback Flats
The Attico
Bridal Cloe Leather Slingback Flats

The strap detailing adds extra securty for added comfort.

Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats
COS
Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats

News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

