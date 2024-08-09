Alexa Chung and Countless Scandi Fashion People Are Invested in This "Controversial" Shorts Trend Right Now

Natalie Munro
By
published
in Features

We might be nearing the start of autumn, but I've just spotted a new summer trend break through just in time. Tired of all of the jorts content swirling around, this season the fashion set are backing a new-season shorts trend that makes dressing for hot weather so much more fun. Finishing off their outfits with a "controversial" pair of hotpants, fashion crowds are playing with proportions in the chicest of ways.

Naturally, an early pioneer of the new season trend has been model and presenter Alexa Chung. Wearing a crochet pair of hotpants on a sea-bound trip, the model dressed hers up in a low-key way that made the trend feel approachable and wearable. Styling her thigh-skimming shorts with a roomy knit, the model's outfit proved that she can make any trend look easy to style.

Alexa Chung wears hotpants.

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Taking a different approach to styling the shorts, actor Daisy Edgar Jones was recently spotted on New York's streets wearing black hotpants with a burgundy leather jacket and chunky leather loafers. Giving her look a city-worthy twist, Edgar Jones' leather layers added a cool-girl edge to her shorts outfit, and spoke to the surprising versatility of the emerging hotpants trend.

Daisy Edgar Jones wears hotpants.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With a hemline that cuts off at the top of your thighs, the shorts trend has long seemed "controversial" for its ultra-short length. Whilst the shorts might be outside of the comfort zones of some, the style set has proven that when worn with a boxy layer or a roomy knit, the trend can feel wearable and chic for the day-to-day.

Beyond the streets on New York, and European holidays, the emerging trend has spilled onto the streets of Copenhagen this week. Read on to discover how Copenhagen Fashion Week showgoers are styling the trend this week, as well as how our other favourite influencers have been wearing them recently below.

DISCOVER HOW FASHION PEOPLE ARE STYLING THE HOTPANTS TREND IN COPENHAGEN:

Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style hotpants

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: Style with cowboy boots or a knee high pair to bring your favourite shorts into the autumn months.

Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style hotpants

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: Hotpants are emerging as one of the biggest high-summer trends. Shop a matching set to elevate your summer style.

Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style hotpants

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: Layer a boxy blazer over your outfit for a little extra coverage.

Copenhagen Fashion Week street style: hotpants

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: Create a tonal ensemble and style your hotpants with a matching top.

Copenhagen Fashion week show attendee wears hotpants.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: The hotpants trend was a street style favourite during Copenhagen Fashion Week

DISCOVER HOW OTHER INFLUENCERS ARE STYLING THE TREND:

Influencer wears hotpants.

(Image credit: @by.regiina)

Style Notes: @by.regiina wore her bloomer hotpants over sheer, slightly longer shorts—making her look more wearable whilst adding extra texture and dimension.

Influencer wears hotpants.

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

Style Notes: Experiment with proportions and pair the micro shorts with a billowy jacket.

Influencer wears hotpants.

(Image credit: @charlottekuhrt)

Style Notes: Take the trend up a notch and opt for a thigh-grazing hotpants style.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST HOTPANTS HERE:

June Short
Reformation
June Short

These also come in black.

Mini Hotpants
Monki
Mini Hotpants

The leopard print trend is taking off this season.

shorts
Miu Miu
Checked Virgin Wool Shorts

Miu Miu's hotpants are a fashion persons favourites.

We the Free Sahara Micro Denim Shorts
We The Free
Sahara Micro Denim Shorts

This also comes in four other shades.

shorts
Zara
Fine Knit Shorts

These are on their way to selling out.

Urban Outfitters, Tailored Hot Pants
Urban Outfitters
Tailored Hot Pants

Style with a boxy tee or wear with a fitted tank.

Silk Shorts
Prada
Silk Shorts

These chic shorts were a runway favourite.

NA-KD, Knitted Mini Shorts
NA-KD
Knitted Mini Shorts

Shop these whilst they're on sale.

Wardrobe.NYC, Cotton-blend drill shorts
Wardrobe.NYC
Cotton-blend drill shorts

Wear with heels or style with pretty mary janes.

Explore More:
Shorts Alexa Chung
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸