Alexa Chung and Countless Scandi Fashion People Are Invested in This "Controversial" Shorts Trend Right Now

We might be nearing the start of autumn, but I've just spotted a new summer trend break through just in time. Tired of all of the jorts content swirling around, this season the fashion set are backing a new-season shorts trend that makes dressing for hot weather so much more fun. Finishing off their outfits with a "controversial" pair of hotpants, fashion crowds are playing with proportions in the chicest of ways.

Naturally, an early pioneer of the new season trend has been model and presenter Alexa Chung. Wearing a crochet pair of hotpants on a sea-bound trip, the model dressed hers up in a low-key way that made the trend feel approachable and wearable. Styling her thigh-skimming shorts with a roomy knit, the model's outfit proved that she can make any trend look easy to style.

Taking a different approach to styling the shorts, actor Daisy Edgar Jones was recently spotted on New York's streets wearing black hotpants with a burgundy leather jacket and chunky leather loafers. Giving her look a city-worthy twist, Edgar Jones' leather layers added a cool-girl edge to her shorts outfit, and spoke to the surprising versatility of the emerging hotpants trend.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With a hemline that cuts off at the top of your thighs, the shorts trend has long seemed "controversial" for its ultra-short length. Whilst the shorts might be outside of the comfort zones of some, the style set has proven that when worn with a boxy layer or a roomy knit, the trend can feel wearable and chic for the day-to-day.

Beyond the streets on New York, and European holidays, the emerging trend has spilled onto the streets of Copenhagen this week. Read on to discover how Copenhagen Fashion Week showgoers are styling the trend this week, as well as how our other favourite influencers have been wearing them recently below.

DISCOVER HOW FASHION PEOPLE ARE STYLING THE HOTPANTS TREND IN COPENHAGEN:

Style Notes: Style with cowboy boots or a knee high pair to bring your favourite shorts into the autumn months.

Style Notes: Hotpants are emerging as one of the biggest high-summer trends. Shop a matching set to elevate your summer style.

Style Notes: Layer a boxy blazer over your outfit for a little extra coverage.

Style Notes: Create a tonal ensemble and style your hotpants with a matching top.

Style Notes: The hotpants trend was a street style favourite during Copenhagen Fashion Week

DISCOVER HOW OTHER INFLUENCERS ARE STYLING THE TREND:

Style Notes: @by.regiina wore her bloomer hotpants over sheer, slightly longer shorts—making her look more wearable whilst adding extra texture and dimension.

Style Notes: Experiment with proportions and pair the micro shorts with a billowy jacket.

Style Notes: Take the trend up a notch and opt for a thigh-grazing hotpants style.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST HOTPANTS HERE:

Reformation June Short £128 SHOP NOW These also come in black.

Monki Mini Hotpants £20 SHOP NOW The leopard print trend is taking off this season.

Miu Miu Checked Virgin Wool Shorts £757 SHOP NOW Miu Miu's hotpants are a fashion persons favourites.

We The Free Sahara Micro Denim Shorts £44 SHOP NOW This also comes in four other shades.

Zara Fine Knit Shorts £26 SHOP NOW These are on their way to selling out.

Urban Outfitters Tailored Hot Pants £39 SHOP NOW Style with a boxy tee or wear with a fitted tank.

Prada Silk Shorts £680 SHOP NOW These chic shorts were a runway favourite.

NA-KD Knitted Mini Shorts £40 £20 SHOP NOW Shop these whilst they're on sale.