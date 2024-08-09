Pamela Anderson Just Wore Such an Olsen Twins–Inspired Outfit in Copenhagen

Natalie Munro
By
published
in News

Hosting a dinner in Copenhagen with jewelry brand Pandora, actor and model Pamela Anderson stepped out in a relaxed ensemble that I can't stop thinking about. Rather than opting for a more traditional take on event dressing by selecting a predictable maxi dress, Anderson let her laid-back approach to style lead her choice, stepping out in a white top-and-pants co-ord instead. With an easy, undone energy, the outfit spoke to Anderson's preference for wearable silhouettes that complement her "less is more" aesthetic.

Pamela Anderson wears a white two-piece pant and long-sleeve set with a mini bag.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Pandora)

Emulating another timeless dresser, Anderson's look reminded me of a similarly chic ensemble that's been on my mind since 2018—one from fashion icon and The Row co-founder Ashley Olsen. On a night out in New York six years ago, Olsen layered her billowy top over an ankle-grazing white skirt. Though Anderson opted for pants, the two struck a similar styling note, favoring loose-fitting white co-ords that moved fluidly and effortlessly. In fact, Anderson's outfit looks strikingly similar to separates currently available from The Row.

Both demonstrated a quieter approach to summer styling, bypassing excess colors, patterns, and details in favor of truly timeless outfits that—as Olsen's original look proved—are immune to dating. Sometimes, less really is more. Read on to shop Anderson's outfit and discover our edit of the best white matching pant sets.

Ashley Olsen wears a white two-piece with black pumps.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

