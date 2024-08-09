Pamela Anderson Just Wore Such an Olsen Twins–Inspired Outfit in Copenhagen

Hosting a dinner in Copenhagen with jewelry brand Pandora, actor and model Pamela Anderson stepped out in a relaxed ensemble that I can't stop thinking about. Rather than opting for a more traditional take on event dressing by selecting a predictable maxi dress, Anderson let her laid-back approach to style lead her choice, stepping out in a white top-and-pants co-ord instead. With an easy, undone energy, the outfit spoke to Anderson's preference for wearable silhouettes that complement her "less is more" aesthetic.

Emulating another timeless dresser, Anderson's look reminded me of a similarly chic ensemble that's been on my mind since 2018—one from fashion icon and The Row co-founder Ashley Olsen. On a night out in New York six years ago, Olsen layered her billowy top over an ankle-grazing white skirt. Though Anderson opted for pants, the two struck a similar styling note, favoring loose-fitting white co-ords that moved fluidly and effortlessly. In fact, Anderson's outfit looks strikingly similar to separates currently available from The Row.

Both demonstrated a quieter approach to summer styling, bypassing excess colors, patterns, and details in favor of truly timeless outfits that—as Olsen's original look proved—are immune to dating. Sometimes, less really is more. Read on to shop Anderson's outfit and discover our edit of the best white matching pant sets.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.