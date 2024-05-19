If You're Wearing Any of These 5 Shorts Trends, I Know You're a Fashion Person
I have to admit, before this year, I've never put a lot of energy or focus into shorts. I have a couple of pairs in my wardrobe which I pull out for holidays and the warmest days of summer at home, but have I ever really thought about the shorts I'm investing in? That'd be a no. That is, aside from some roomy Adidas gym shorts my mum dug out of a bargain bin and bought for me to wear to P.E. when I was 10 (which I still own and wear and would probably the first clothing item I'd grab in a fire).
In addition to this beloved pair, I have a pairs in white and beige linen and some denim cut-offs. Pretty standard, right? However, between the hot spell last weekend and with an upcoming trip planned for next month, you might say I'm becoming acutely aware at just how many shorts outfits I'm seeing on social media right now. What's more surprising is that all of the styles feel new and fresh and, dare I say it, are making me want to buy into them.
A photo posted by aprillockhart on
First, I became captivated by boxer-style shorts thanks to influencer April Lockhart's now-viral post from styling hers. Dubbing them a core part of the "unofficial cool girl spring summer uniform," and wearing them with a bright cardigan, green socks, metallic shoes and chunky jewellery, her post as since amassed 48,000 likes and floods of comments that share my sentiment. "I wasn't that into shorts until I saw this," said one user.
Now, if you're interest is piqued, let me show you the other shorts trends I've spotted for 2024. There are five in total—one of which is, spoiler alert, boxer shorts—but what of the other four? One thing I can guarantee is that they'll all make your outfits look considerably more current this summer.
From the pair I've seen in several French women to an update on a classic, scroll on to see and shop 2024's biggest shorts trends.
SHORT TRENDS 2024: 5 THAT ARE HEATING UP THIS SUMMER
1. LOOSE DENIM
Style Notes: Denim shorts are a summer mainstay but, in place of the small,. fitted cut-offs many of us already own, fashion people have started to favour longer, looser styles. Arket's pair is proving to be a firm favourite, but there are plenty of other options at different price points, too.
SHOP THE TREND:
2. BLOOMERS
Style Notes: One of the least expected trends I expected to see on the spring/summer 2024 runways was bloomer shorts—lacy or frilled shorts that look as if they'd double as an undergarment in a racy Bridgerton scene. Wear with an eclectic shoe choice—cowboy boots feel especially apt—and a chunky cardigan per Lockhart's recommendation.
SHOP THE TREND:
3. SPORTY
Style Notes: Turns out, my 10-year-old self was a fashion icon in the making! I jest, but I am pleased to see that my trusty three-stripes are having a moment right now, as some of my favourite French influencers have been wearing sporty Adidas shorts since temperatures rose. Bright pairs seem to be the current preference, with Oxford shirts serving as the top to pair them with.
SHOP THE TREND:
4. TAILORED BERMUDAS
Style Notes: You could say this is the most refined-looking 2024 short trend on our list. Just like denim shorts this season, we're seeing a lot of longer-length, Bermuda options coming through. Fluid with a nod to tailoring, wear with an off-the-shoulder top and slingbacks for evenings out, just like Jeannine Roxas.
SHOP THE TREND:
5. STRIPED BOXERS
Style Notes: And now we find ourselves back where the inspiration for this story began—with boxer-style shorts. While these have been trending for the past few summers, interest in them seems to be peaking this year. Selling out faster than I predicted, there's no guarantees these pairs will be still be available come June.
SHOP THE TREND:
