Katie Holmes and Alexa Chung Just Wore the Elegant Flat Shoes That Go with All Skirts and Trousers

As well as cultivating long and impressive careers, Katie Holmes and Alexa Chung share another commonality: Excellent taste in clothing and accessories. Both have a penchant for classic design and wardrobe staples, and we saw that come into focus this week.

Over the course of just a couple of days, I spotted Holmes and Chung reach for a lesser-known, but supremely chic shoe trend that fashion people rely on to elevate their daily style. Skirting square-toe or rounded designs, both tapped into the almond-toe shoe trend to finesse their off-duty looks.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Selecting hers in a jet black style, Holmes chose an almond-toe black ballet flat which she paired with white, high-waisted trousers and a relaxed black tee. Using the sleek shoe pairing to smarten up the casual look, Holmes struck the balance between smart and casual, whilst styling true to her signature effortless style.

Taking a more playful approach with her look, Chung opted for a glistening silver shoe to wear with her black flares jeans. Featuring a similar almond-toe design, Chung's shoe pairing livened up her denim ensemble in a very fashion-forward way.

Elongating the leg, the shoe curves around the foot, finishing in a blunted point as opposed to fully rounded toe, which feels inherently chic.

Emerging as one the chicest flat-shoe trends of the season, high street and designer brands have been hard at work designing their own elegant iterations. From H&M's black leather ballet flats—that are a near-dupe for Holmes's—to Sézane's pretty leopard pair, read on to discover the best almond-toe flat shoes of the season.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST ALMOND-TOE FLATS SHOES:

H&M Leather Ballet Pumps £45 SHOP NOW These look more expensive than they are.

Sezane Matilde Ballerinas £160 SHOP NOW The leopard print colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Le Monde Béryl Claudia leather ballet flats £440 SHOP NOW The buckle flat trend continues to thrive this summer.

Zara Floral Print Ballerinas £36 SHOP NOW These might just be the perfect summer shoe.

Tove Darcy Leather Ballet Flats £545 SHOP NOW These also come in white.

Aeyde Delfina Bow-Detailed Snake-Effect Leather Ballet Flats £375 SHOP NOW Snake-Effect design sets these apart from the rest.