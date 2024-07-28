Katie Holmes and Alexa Chung Just Wore the Elegant Flat Shoes That Go with All Skirts and Trousers
As well as cultivating long and impressive careers, Katie Holmes and Alexa Chung share another commonality: Excellent taste in clothing and accessories. Both have a penchant for classic design and wardrobe staples, and we saw that come into focus this week.
Over the course of just a couple of days, I spotted Holmes and Chung reach for a lesser-known, but supremely chic shoe trend that fashion people rely on to elevate their daily style. Skirting square-toe or rounded designs, both tapped into the almond-toe shoe trend to finesse their off-duty looks.
Selecting hers in a jet black style, Holmes chose an almond-toe black ballet flat which she paired with white, high-waisted trousers and a relaxed black tee. Using the sleek shoe pairing to smarten up the casual look, Holmes struck the balance between smart and casual, whilst styling true to her signature effortless style.
Taking a more playful approach with her look, Chung opted for a glistening silver shoe to wear with her black flares jeans. Featuring a similar almond-toe design, Chung's shoe pairing livened up her denim ensemble in a very fashion-forward way.
Elongating the leg, the shoe curves around the foot, finishing in a blunted point as opposed to fully rounded toe, which feels inherently chic.
Emerging as one the chicest flat-shoe trends of the season, high street and designer brands have been hard at work designing their own elegant iterations. From H&M's black leather ballet flats—that are a near-dupe for Holmes's—to Sézane's pretty leopard pair, read on to discover the best almond-toe flat shoes of the season.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
