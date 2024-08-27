4 Divisive Y2K Trouser Trends Celebrities Are Wearing Over Classy Wide-Leg Pairs
Nearly 25 years on from the turn of the century, some of the biggest trends of the millennium still have the same iron grip on fashion people that they did all those years ago. Having looped back around after an ebb in popularity, the season's most in-demand items look like they've walked in straight off the MTV VMAs red carpet circa 2001.
Y2K fashion trends have been coming for the wardrobes of stylish people everywhere, and celebrities are no exception. Often amongst the first to pioneer new-season trends, the celebrity style set is fully swept up in the nostalgic craze, featuring forgotten relics of the early noughties in all their coolest looks of late. But of all the throwback trends floating around right now, it's the Y2K trouser trends that have really caught my eye.
Cropping up on my favourite celebs more and more frequently, I'm declaring these trousers as official key items for the new season. Read on to discover the celebrity-endorsed Y2K-meets-2024 trouser trends to know about right now.
4 Y2K TROUSER TRENDS CELEBRITIES ARE WEARING RIGHT NOW
1. BELLA HADID WEARING BOOTCUT JEANS
Style Notes: Skimming the thighs before flaring out below the knees, bootcut jeans are the underrated denim trend that celebrities are bringing back. To perfect a Y2K silhouette, style with a heeled mule and a corset blouse à la Hadid, or wear with a fitted tank for an elevated take on off-duty style.
SHOP BOOTCUT JEANS:
2. JORTS
Style Notes: There's no point arguing about it anymore—jorts are back like they never left. Actor Ariana Greenblatt styled her below-the-knee pair with an oversized T-shirt and white crew socks for a slouchy, skater-girl take.
SHOP JORTS:
These will look equally as good with trainers or Mary Janes.
Ultra-baggy jean shorts will become the most comfortable denim you own.
The asymmetric button detail adds a point of interest to these casual shorts.
3. CAPRI PANTS
Style Notes: Any fashion person can attest that capri pants will continue to be a major player next season. With nostalgia and playfulness in bucketloads, this pretty trouser trend has been welcomed back with open arms. Take your inspiration from Sabrina Carpenter, who wore hers with a pretty corset top and heeled mules this weekend.
SHOP CAPRI PANTS:
These controversial trousers are set to continue their trending streak for many more months.
Style with a strappy heel or wear with black ballet flats for a French vibe.
4. SKIRTS OVER TROUSERS
Style Notes: Perhaps the most divisive of the lot, the skirt-trousers hybrid is set to come through as a key trend next season. Unexpected and a little daring, we're predicting that it'll be all over street style looks throughout fashion month in September.
SHOP SKIRT-TROUSERS:
This dark-grey shade is so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
