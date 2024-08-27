4 Divisive Y2K Trouser Trends Celebrities Are Wearing Over Classy Wide-Leg Pairs

Nearly 25 years on from the turn of the century, some of the biggest trends of the millennium still have the same iron grip on fashion people that they did all those years ago. Having looped back around after an ebb in popularity, the season's most in-demand items look like they've walked in straight off the MTV VMAs red carpet circa 2001.

Y2K fashion trends have been coming for the wardrobes of stylish people everywhere, and celebrities are no exception. Often amongst the first to pioneer new-season trends, the celebrity style set is fully swept up in the nostalgic craze, featuring forgotten relics of the early noughties in all their coolest looks of late. But of all the throwback trends floating around right now, it's the Y2K trouser trends that have really caught my eye.

Cropping up on my favourite celebs more and more frequently, I'm declaring these trousers as official key items for the new season. Read on to discover the celebrity-endorsed Y2K-meets-2024 trouser trends to know about right now.

4 Y2K TROUSER TRENDS CELEBRITIES ARE WEARING RIGHT NOW

1. BELLA HADID WEARING BOOTCUT JEANS

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Skimming the thighs before flaring out below the knees, bootcut jeans are the underrated denim trend that celebrities are bringing back. To perfect a Y2K silhouette, style with a heeled mule and a corset blouse à la Hadid, or wear with a fitted tank for an elevated take on off-duty style.

SHOP BOOTCUT JEANS:

Mango Medium-Rise Flared Jeans £50 SHOP NOW A classic pair of bootcuts.

H&M Flared High Jeans £15 SHOP NOW These also come in nine other shades.

Reformation Margot High Rise Flare Jeans £168 £101 SHOP NOW Shop these whilst they're on sale.

2. JORTS

Style Notes: There's no point arguing about it anymore—jorts are back like they never left. Actor Ariana Greenblatt styled her below-the-knee pair with an oversized T-shirt and white crew socks for a slouchy, skater-girl take.

SHOP JORTS:

Zara Mid-Rise Baggy Denim Bermuda Jorts £30 SHOP NOW These will look equally as good with trainers or Mary Janes.

Weekday Astro Denim Loose Baggy Shorts £44 SHOP NOW Ultra-baggy jean shorts will become the most comfortable denim you own.

Free People We The Free Boomerang Long Shorts £88 SHOP NOW The asymmetric button detail adds a point of interest to these casual shorts.

3. CAPRI PANTS

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Any fashion person can attest that capri pants will continue to be a major player next season. With nostalgia and playfulness in bucketloads, this pretty trouser trend has been welcomed back with open arms. Take your inspiration from Sabrina Carpenter, who wore hers with a pretty corset top and heeled mules this weekend.

SHOP CAPRI PANTS:

Reformation Posie Pedal Pusher Pant £128 SHOP NOW These controversial trousers are set to continue their trending streak for many more months.

Massimo Dutti High-Waist Stretch Capris £70 SHOP NOW Style with a strappy heel or wear with black ballet flats for a French vibe.

Arket Ribbed Capri Leggings £47 SHOP NOW These also come in a chocolate-brown shade.

4. SKIRTS OVER TROUSERS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Perhaps the most divisive of the lot, the skirt-trousers hybrid is set to come through as a key trend next season. Unexpected and a little daring, we're predicting that it'll be all over street style looks throughout fashion month in September.

SHOP SKIRT-TROUSERS:

& Other Stories Wrap-Skirt Trousers £97 SHOP NOW Skirt-trousers are set to be a major trend this autumn.

Mango Pleated Skirt Trousers £36 SHOP NOW These look more expensive than they are.