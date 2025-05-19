This Is the Exact Flat-Shoe-and-Jean Color Combination Fashion People Will Wear This Fall

I know, I know—it's not even summer yet. But if you're in London right now, like Bella Hadid is, it kind of feels like fall, so an outfit she just wore there is a good indicator of what everyone else will be wearing from September and on (she's quite influential, to say the least).

If you're like us and keep a very close eye on everything that Hadid wears, you've probably seen that she's really been on a tear the past week or so, wearing one chic after another in Cannes and doing the same upon landing in London soon after that. The outfit I'm putting on your radar today was one she wore while departing her hotel in London over the weekend. It consisted of a striped vintage turtleneck sweater, a wide leather belt, and the aforementioned jean and shoe color combination that'll be everywhere this fall, which is dark denim jeans and dark brown flats.

Specifically, Hadid wore a pair of loose straight-leg jeans and Gucci's iconic Jordaan loafers in dark brown leather. Together, the jeans and shoes look rich and elegant, even though they're jeans and flats. So, if you're ready to get a jump start on your fall shopping (it's never too soon, in my opinion), scroll to join Hadid and shop for dark denim jeans and dark brown flats. And depending on where you are in the world (as in, the UK), you might even be able to wear these pieces now.

Bella Hadid wearing a striped sweater, dark denim jeans, and brown loafers in London

(Image credit: RVM/TM/Backgrid)

Bella Hadid wearing a striped sweater, dark denim jeans, and brown loafers in London

(Image credit: RVM/TM/Backgrid)

On Bella Hadid: Vintage sweater; Saint Laurent bag; Gucci Jordaan Loafers ($1050)

Shop Dark Denim Jeans

Levi's 501 Jeans
Levi's
501 Jeans in Deep Breath

Le Sleek Ankle Straight Leg Jeans
FRAME
Le Sleek Ankle Straight Leg Jeans in Stargirl

Citizens of Humanity Miro Relaxed Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Miro Relaxed Jeans in Bravo

Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans in Ondine

Agolde Ren Jeans
Shopbop
Agolde Ren Jeans in Rinse

Shop Dark Brown Flats

Women's Gucci Jordaan Loafer
Gucci
Jordaan Loafers in Dark Brown Leather

Maren Ballet Flat
Reformation
Maren Ballet Flats in Espresso Suede

Madewell, The Ophelia Slingback Flats in Espresso Bean
Madewell
The Ophelia Slingback Flats in Espresso Bean

Aviator Leather Penny Loafers
Miu Miu
Aviator Leather Penny Loafers

Loeffler Randall Leonie Soft Ballet Flats
Shopbop
Loeffler Randall Leonie Soft Ballet Flats in Espresso

