This Is the Exact Flat-Shoe-and-Jean Color Combination Fashion People Will Wear This Fall
I know, I know—it's not even summer yet. But if you're in London right now, like Bella Hadid is, it kind of feels like fall, so an outfit she just wore there is a good indicator of what everyone else will be wearing from September and on (she's quite influential, to say the least).
If you're like us and keep a very close eye on everything that Hadid wears, you've probably seen that she's really been on a tear the past week or so, wearing one chic after another in Cannes and doing the same upon landing in London soon after that. The outfit I'm putting on your radar today was one she wore while departing her hotel in London over the weekend. It consisted of a striped vintage turtleneck sweater, a wide leather belt, and the aforementioned jean and shoe color combination that'll be everywhere this fall, which is dark denim jeans and dark brown flats.
Specifically, Hadid wore a pair of loose straight-leg jeans and Gucci's iconic Jordaan loafers in dark brown leather. Together, the jeans and shoes look rich and elegant, even though they're jeans and flats. So, if you're ready to get a jump start on your fall shopping (it's never too soon, in my opinion), scroll to join Hadid and shop for dark denim jeans and dark brown flats. And depending on where you are in the world (as in, the UK), you might even be able to wear these pieces now.
On Bella Hadid: Vintage sweater; Saint Laurent bag; Gucci Jordaan Loafers ($1050)
Shop Dark Denim Jeans
Shop Dark Brown Flats
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
