Wherever Bella Hadid goes, the fashion world follows. Case in point: during a visit to Paris this past March, the model was spotted in ballet flat sneakers—a style that's since gained serious traction among French fashion people. Now, Hadid is once again setting the pace. Over the weekend in London, she stepped out in another standout footwear choice that’s already catching the attention of trend-savvy Londoners: slingback kitten heels.

Defined by their short, slim heel, ankle-framing strap, and typically pointed or almond-shaped toe, slingback kitten heels are classic and modern. Hadid’s particular pair, from cult-favorite Parisian label Maje, features bold buckle detailing on both the toe box and the slingback strap—a contemporary twist on the timeless silhouette. She styled them elegantly with a navy pinstripe blazer dress layered over a crisp white button-down, effortlessly tying the look together with her coordinating white heels.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Bella Hadid: Maje Slingback Pumps ($305)

Unsurprisingly, the exact pair she wore is already flying off the shelf. Our advice? Add them to your cart before they're gone. Scroll on to snag Hadid's exact pair, shop more elevated takes on the slingback kitten heel, and see how London's style set is already styling these shoes.

Shop Hadid's Heels

maje Double Buckle Slingback Pump $435 $305 SHOP NOW Who wouldn't want to match with a supermodel?

Shop More Slingback Kitten Heels

ZARA Slingback Kitten Heels $60 SHOP NOW Off-white colored footwear looks so rich. MANGO Patent Leather-Effect Heeled Shoes $80 SHOP NOW Your white jean outfits are waiting to be styled with beige slingback kitten heels. Reformation Wrenley Heeled Slingbacks $278 SHOP NOW These are also available in leopard print, patent leather burgundy, black suede, and olive-green satin.

Style Notes: Leather pants aren't just for fall and winter—just ask Kylie and Kendall Jenner, who wore them to a recent Knicks game, as well as London-native Danielle Jinadu. You can style them now throughout the summer with slingback kitten heels and a lightweight sweater or a white tank top.

Tony Bianco Koko Slingbacks $190 SHOP NOW I adore the buckle details. NEOUS Acantho Fishnet and Leather Slingback Pumps $835 SHOP NOW These are somewhat different from Hadid's pair, but they are equally, if not more, polished.

Style Notes: Add a pop of color to your neutral matching set with red slingback kitten heels.

Sam Edelman Bianka Slingback Heels $138 SHOP NOW The secret to elevating basics this summer? Leopard-print shoes. Toteme 55MM Satin Slingback Pumps $740 SHOP NOW Sleek.