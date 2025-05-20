If You Visit London This Summer, Prepare to Spot This Polished Shoe Trend On All the Locals

Bella wears a pinstripe dress with a white polo shirt and white slingback kitten heels.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Wherever Bella Hadid goes, the fashion world follows. Case in point: during a visit to Paris this past March, the model was spotted in ballet flat sneakers—a style that's since gained serious traction among French fashion people. Now, Hadid is once again setting the pace. Over the weekend in London, she stepped out in another standout footwear choice that’s already catching the attention of trend-savvy Londoners: slingback kitten heels.

Defined by their short, slim heel, ankle-framing strap, and typically pointed or almond-shaped toe, slingback kitten heels are classic and modern. Hadid’s particular pair, from cult-favorite Parisian label Maje, features bold buckle detailing on both the toe box and the slingback strap—a contemporary twist on the timeless silhouette. She styled them elegantly with a navy pinstripe blazer dress layered over a crisp white button-down, effortlessly tying the look together with her coordinating white heels.

Bella Hadid wears a pinstripe dress and white slingback kitten heels.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Bella Hadid: Maje Slingback Pumps ($305)

Unsurprisingly, the exact pair she wore is already flying off the shelf. Our advice? Add them to your cart before they're gone. Scroll on to snag Hadid's exact pair, shop more elevated takes on the slingback kitten heel, and see how London's style set is already styling these shoes.

Shop Hadid's Heels

Double Buckle Slingback Pump
maje
Double Buckle Slingback Pump

Who wouldn't want to match with a supermodel?

Shop More Slingback Kitten Heels

Slingback Kitten Heels
ZARA
Slingback Kitten Heels

Off-white colored footwear looks so rich.

MANGO, Patent Leather-Effect Heeled Shoes
MANGO
Patent Leather-Effect Heeled Shoes

Your white jean outfits are waiting to be styled with beige slingback kitten heels.

Reformation, Wrenley Heeled Slingback
Reformation
Wrenley Heeled Slingbacks

These are also available in leopard print, patent leather burgundy, black suede, and olive-green satin.

Danielle wears leather pants, a black sweater, and black slingbacks.

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

Style Notes: Leather pants aren't just for fall and winter—just ask Kylie and Kendall Jenner, who wore them to a recent Knicks game, as well as London-native Danielle Jinadu. You can style them now throughout the summer with slingback kitten heels and a lightweight sweater or a white tank top.

Koko Slingback
Tony Bianco
Koko Slingbacks

I adore the buckle details.

Acantho Fishnet and Leather Slingback Pumps
NEOUS
Acantho Fishnet and Leather Slingback Pumps

These are somewhat different from Hadid's pair, but they are equally, if not more, polished.

Liv wears a black jacket, black jeans, and red slingback kitten heels.

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Style Notes: Add a pop of color to your neutral matching set with red slingback kitten heels.

Bianka Sling
Sam Edelman
Bianka Slingback Heels

The secret to elevating basics this summer? Leopard-print shoes.

Toteme, 55MM Satin Slingback Pumps
Toteme
55MM Satin Slingback Pumps

Sleek.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

