Back From the Dead: Bella Hadid Just Wore Milla Jovovich's Most Iconic '90s Dress
Bella Hadid positively stole the show on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet earlier this week, but everyone's favorite newly blonde model had other places to be. On Friday, she bopped over to London to promote her Orebella fragrance, but she made sure to bring a piece of the French Riviera to England in the form of an iconic vintage dress previously worn by Milla Jovovich to the 1997 Cannes Film Festival. The slinky silver number came from John Galliano's much-lauded fall/winter 1997 collection, and now it lives to see another day thanks to Hadid.
It's been 28 years since Jovovich first wore the sequin dress, but it looks as on-trend as ever in 2025. While Jovovich went jewelry-free, Hadid styled the frock with an elegant diamond necklace and cute heart-shaped earrings, both by Chopard. They also differed in their shoe choices: Jovovich paired the dress with the same wraparound sandals that were presented on the Galliano runway, while Hadid went with Jimmy Choo Scarlett Pumps ($1075). Scroll down to see both photos.
On Milla Jovovich: John Galliano F/W 97 dress
On Bella Hadid: John Galliano F/W 97 dress; Jimmy Choo Scarlett Pumps ($1075); Chopard jewelry
Shop Bella Hadid's Exact Shoes
Shop Silver Dresses
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.
