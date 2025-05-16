Back From the Dead: Bella Hadid Just Wore Milla Jovovich's Most Iconic '90s Dress

Bella Hadid positively stole the show on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet earlier this week, but everyone's favorite newly blonde model had other places to be. On Friday, she bopped over to London to promote her Orebella fragrance, but she made sure to bring a piece of the French Riviera to England in the form of an iconic vintage dress previously worn by Milla Jovovich to the 1997 Cannes Film Festival. The slinky silver number came from John Galliano's much-lauded fall/winter 1997 collection, and now it lives to see another day thanks to Hadid.

It's been 28 years since Jovovich first wore the sequin dress, but it looks as on-trend as ever in 2025. While Jovovich went jewelry-free, Hadid styled the frock with an elegant diamond necklace and cute heart-shaped earrings, both by Chopard. They also differed in their shoe choices: Jovovich paired the dress with the same wraparound sandals that were presented on the Galliano runway, while Hadid went with Jimmy Choo Scarlett Pumps ($1075). Scroll down to see both photos.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

On Milla Jovovich: John Galliano F/W 97 dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Bella Hadid: John Galliano F/W 97 dress; Jimmy Choo Scarlett Pumps ($1075); Chopard jewelry

Shop Bella Hadid's Exact Shoes

Jimmy Choo Scarlett 50 Pumps $1075 SHOP NOW

Shop Silver Dresses