5 Pretty Summer Trends That Are Perfect for Wearing to the Chelsea Flower Show

Finally the weather has turned a corner and it looks like we're in for a sunny season at last. For nature enthusiasts, there's no better way to enjoy summer's newfound sun than a trip to London's esteemed Chelsea Flower Show. Running from Tuesday 21st of May up until Saturday 25th, the five-day event promises inspired garden designs and charming floral displays en mass, and has been known to attract local celebrities and the city's best dressed year after year.

If you've carved out time for a trip to the heart of Chelsea this week then you'll likely be in the market for a dose of styling inspiration. With the recent change in temperatures it can take some time to reacquaint yourself with your warm-weather-wardrobe. So, I've done the research and pulled together five fool-proof ensembles that will ensure you feel comfortable, put-together and right at home with the stylish bunch.

WHAT IS THE CHELSEA FLOWER SHOW DRESS CODE?

The Chelsea Flower Show doesn't have a strict dress code, but guests are encouraged to dress in "smart/casual" attire. This means that dresses, skirts and trousers are all welcome, but you may want to leave your beloved trainers at home for this specific event.

Read on to discover what to wear to the Chelsea Flower Show 2024.

WHAT TO WEAR TO CHELSEA FLOWER SHOW 2024

1. PRETTY PRINTS

Style Notes: There's no better time to reach for your favourite pretty prints than when amongst vivid flowers and stunning displays. From draping dresses to printed skirts—this summer-ready trend is ideal for day-time styling.

SHOP THE PRINTED DRESS TREND HERE:

Rixo Lauriane Dress £325 SHOP NOW This comes in sizes 6—26.

H&M Linen-Blend Blouse £16 SHOP NOW Style with straight leg jeans or wear with a wide-leg trouser.

Me+Em Cheesecloth Modern Daisy Print Maxi Skirt £125 SHOP NOW Me+Em also stocks a top in pretty print.

Rouje Roselena Dress £215 SHOP NOW This pretty summer dress is bound to sell out.

2. A COOL CO-ORD

Style Notes: High impact, low effort—a matching set is the easiest way to ensure you look put-together and polished all day. Select a matching trouser suit for an elevated take, or opt for a sleek shorts set for a more playful feel.

SHOP THE CO-ORD TREND:

Jigsaw Irish Linen Twill Gibson Jacket | Green £260 SHOP NOW Style with the matching trousers or wear with a pair of jeans.

Jigsaw Irish Linen Twill Palazzo Trouser £150 SHOP NOW These also come in black.

Veronica Beard Tamara Cotton-Blend Bouclé-Tweed Vest £398 SHOP NOW Vests remain on of the biggest top trends around.

Veronica Beard Jazmin Cotton-Blend Bouclé-Tweed Shorts £298 SHOP NOW This elegant set is perfect for summer events.

3. LIGHT LINENS

Style Notes: For a day spent waltzing in the hot spring sun, there's no material that will better equip you than light linen layers. Opt for a linen dress or trending linen vest for a fresh, summer-ready look you'll feel comfortable in all day long.

SHOP THE LINEN TREND:

Marks & Spencer Linen Rich Cross Back Blouse £30 SHOP NOW This rich orange shade looks so good with bright whites and creams.

Reformation Balia Linen Dress £298 SHOP NOW This also comes in six other colours.

COS Tailored Linen-Blend Maxi Skirt £110 SHOP NOW This pretty pink shade styles so well with dark browns and burgundys.

Really Wild Langdon Linen Blend Wide Leg Pleated Trouser £285 SHOP NOW The pale blue colour trend is taking off this season.

4. A COTTON SKIRT

Style Notes: Voluminous cotton skirts are set to be one of the summers biggest trends. With a naturally light and airy feel, they're ideal for those high step-count days. Style with a trending vest or wear with a graphic tee for a casual take.

SHOP THE COTTON SKIRT TREND:

Reformation Petites Lucy Skirt £198 SHOP NOW Wear with a navy knit or style with a graphic tee.

Ganni Cotton Midi Skirt £170 SHOP NOW This bright pink shade is bound to put a spring in your step.

Free-Est Lowen Midi Skirt £60 SHOP NOW This also comes in five other colours.

COS Elasticated Midi Skirt £85 SHOP NOW Style with the matching top or wear on its own.

5. A WHITE DRESS

Style Notes: There's no better way to get into the summer spriti than by styling up your favourite white dress. With a pretty, summer-ready energy, this feminine trend is a natural choice for the day-time event. To elevate your styling pair with a strappy heel, otherwise style this classic dress with a chic mary jane.

SHOP THE WHITE DRESS TREND:

Marks & Spencer Pure Cotton Midi Cami Shift Dress £40 SHOP NOW This is set to sell out very soon.

AJE. Mimosa Cutout Gathered Linen-Blend Midi Dress £460 SHOP NOW The puff sleeve detail adds such a pretty touch.

Mango Halter-Neck Open-Back Dress £36 SHOP NOW This also comes in red and black.