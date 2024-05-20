5 Pretty Summer Trends That Are Perfect for Wearing to the Chelsea Flower Show
Finally the weather has turned a corner and it looks like we're in for a sunny season at last. For nature enthusiasts, there's no better way to enjoy summer's newfound sun than a trip to London's esteemed Chelsea Flower Show. Running from Tuesday 21st of May up until Saturday 25th, the five-day event promises inspired garden designs and charming floral displays en mass, and has been known to attract local celebrities and the city's best dressed year after year.
If you've carved out time for a trip to the heart of Chelsea this week then you'll likely be in the market for a dose of styling inspiration. With the recent change in temperatures it can take some time to reacquaint yourself with your warm-weather-wardrobe. So, I've done the research and pulled together five fool-proof ensembles that will ensure you feel comfortable, put-together and right at home with the stylish bunch.
WHAT IS THE CHELSEA FLOWER SHOW DRESS CODE?
The Chelsea Flower Show doesn't have a strict dress code, but guests are encouraged to dress in "smart/casual" attire. This means that dresses, skirts and trousers are all welcome, but you may want to leave your beloved trainers at home for this specific event.
Read on to discover what to wear to the Chelsea Flower Show 2024.
WHAT TO WEAR TO CHELSEA FLOWER SHOW 2024
1. PRETTY PRINTS
Style Notes: There's no better time to reach for your favourite pretty prints than when amongst vivid flowers and stunning displays. From draping dresses to printed skirts—this summer-ready trend is ideal for day-time styling.
SHOP THE PRINTED DRESS TREND HERE:
2. A COOL CO-ORD
Style Notes: High impact, low effort—a matching set is the easiest way to ensure you look put-together and polished all day. Select a matching trouser suit for an elevated take, or opt for a sleek shorts set for a more playful feel.
SHOP THE CO-ORD TREND:
Style with the matching trousers or wear with a pair of jeans.
Vests remain on of the biggest top trends around.
This elegant set is perfect for summer events.
3. LIGHT LINENS
Style Notes: For a day spent waltzing in the hot spring sun, there's no material that will better equip you than light linen layers. Opt for a linen dress or trending linen vest for a fresh, summer-ready look you'll feel comfortable in all day long.
SHOP THE LINEN TREND:
This rich orange shade looks so good with bright whites and creams.
This pretty pink shade styles so well with dark browns and burgundys.
The pale blue colour trend is taking off this season.
4. A COTTON SKIRT
Style Notes: Voluminous cotton skirts are set to be one of the summers biggest trends. With a naturally light and airy feel, they're ideal for those high step-count days. Style with a trending vest or wear with a graphic tee for a casual take.
SHOP THE COTTON SKIRT TREND:
5. A WHITE DRESS
Style Notes: There's no better way to get into the summer spriti than by styling up your favourite white dress. With a pretty, summer-ready energy, this feminine trend is a natural choice for the day-time event. To elevate your styling pair with a strappy heel, otherwise style this classic dress with a chic mary jane.
SHOP THE WHITE DRESS TREND:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
These 29 Mango Dresses Will Be the Guaranteed Star of Your Summer Highlight Reel
Take advantage of the spring sale.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm All About Having a Stealth Wealth Summer—30 Nordstrom Items That Fit the Bill
Luxe finds ahead.
By Ana Escalante
-
I'm a Professional Shopper—7 Elevated Finds With Instant Closet-Staple Status
You'll wear these forever.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
It Girls Are Adding These 4 Key Trends to Their Summer 2024 Wardrobes
Sponsor Content Created With Saks
By Raina Mendonça
-
FYI, This Summer Wish List Is Actually Perfect (I'd Know—It's Mine)
Not to brag or anything.
By Eliza Huber
-
12 Chic Looks to Help Ease You Into Wearing the Controversial Capri Pant Trend
Come on. You know you want to try it.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
The Banana Republic Summer Collection Is Stunning—29 Elevated Pieces I Love
Beyond chic.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
The 8 Most-Anticipated Trends of the Summer
From butter yellow to pedal pushers.
By Eliza Huber