5 Pretty Summer Trends That Are Perfect for Wearing to the Chelsea Flower Show

Natalie Munro
By
Finally the weather has turned a corner and it looks like we're in for a sunny season at last. For nature enthusiasts, there's no better way to enjoy summer's newfound sun than a trip to London's esteemed Chelsea Flower Show. Running from Tuesday 21st of May up until Saturday 25th, the five-day event promises inspired garden designs and charming floral displays en mass, and has been known to attract local celebrities and the city's best dressed year after year.

If you've carved out time for a trip to the heart of Chelsea this week then you'll likely be in the market for a dose of styling inspiration. With the recent change in temperatures it can take some time to reacquaint yourself with your warm-weather-wardrobe. So, I've done the research and pulled together five fool-proof ensembles that will ensure you feel comfortable, put-together and right at home with the stylish bunch.

WHAT IS THE CHELSEA FLOWER SHOW DRESS CODE?

The Chelsea Flower Show doesn't have a strict dress code, but guests are encouraged to dress in "smart/casual" attire. This means that dresses, skirts and trousers are all welcome, but you may want to leave your beloved trainers at home for this specific event.

Read on to discover what to wear to the Chelsea Flower Show 2024.

WHAT TO WEAR TO CHELSEA FLOWER SHOW 2024

1. PRETTY PRINTS

Influencer styles a printed dress.

(Image credit: @livpurvis)

Style Notes: There's no better time to reach for your favourite pretty prints than when amongst vivid flowers and stunning displays. From draping dresses to printed skirts—this summer-ready trend is ideal for day-time styling.

SHOP THE PRINTED DRESS TREND HERE:

Lauriane - Hibiscus Black
Rixo
Lauriane Dress

This comes in sizes 6—26.

Linen-Blend Blouse
H&M
Linen-Blend Blouse

Style with straight leg jeans or wear with a wide-leg trouser.

skirt
Me+Em
Cheesecloth Modern Daisy Print Maxi Skirt

Me+Em also stocks a top in pretty print.

dress
Rouje
Roselena Dress

This pretty summer dress is bound to sell out.

2. A COOL CO-ORD

Influencer wears a matching set.

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Style Notes: High impact, low effort—a matching set is the easiest way to ensure you look put-together and polished all day. Select a matching trouser suit for an elevated take, or opt for a sleek shorts set for a more playful feel.

SHOP THE CO-ORD TREND:

Irish Linen Twill Gibson Jacket | Green
Jigsaw
Irish Linen Twill Gibson Jacket | Green

Style with the matching trousers or wear with a pair of jeans.

Irish Linen Twill Palazzo Trouser | Green
Jigsaw
Irish Linen Twill Palazzo Trouser

These also come in black.

Tamara Cotton-Blend Bouclé-Tweed Vest
Veronica Beard
Tamara Cotton-Blend Bouclé-Tweed Vest

Vests remain on of the biggest top trends around.

Jazmin Cotton-Blend Bouclé-Tweed Shorts
Veronica Beard
Jazmin Cotton-Blend Bouclé-Tweed Shorts

This elegant set is perfect for summer events.

3. LIGHT LINENS

Influencer styles a white linen dress.

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: For a day spent waltzing in the hot spring sun, there's no material that will better equip you than light linen layers. Opt for a linen dress or trending linen vest for a fresh, summer-ready look you'll feel comfortable in all day long.

SHOP THE LINEN TREND:

top
Marks & Spencer
Linen Rich Cross Back Blouse

This rich orange shade looks so good with bright whites and creams.

dress
Reformation
Balia Linen Dress

This also comes in six other colours.

Tailored Linen-Blend Maxi Skirt
COS
Tailored Linen-Blend Maxi Skirt

This pretty pink shade styles so well with dark browns and burgundys.

trousers
Really Wild
Langdon Linen Blend Wide Leg Pleated Trouser

The pale blue colour trend is taking off this season.

4. A COTTON SKIRT

Influencer wears a white cotton skirt.

(Image credit: @styleidealist)

Style Notes: Voluminous cotton skirts are set to be one of the summers biggest trends. With a naturally light and airy feel, they're ideal for those high step-count days. Style with a trending vest or wear with a graphic tee for a casual take.

SHOP THE COTTON SKIRT TREND:

Petites Lucy Skirt
Reformation
Petites Lucy Skirt

Wear with a navy knit or style with a graphic tee.

Cotton Midi Skirt
Ganni
Cotton Midi Skirt

This bright pink shade is bound to put a spring in your step.

Lowen Midi Skirt
Free-Est
Lowen Midi Skirt

This also comes in five other colours.

Elasticated Midi Skirt
COS
Elasticated Midi Skirt

Style with the matching top or wear on its own.

5. A WHITE DRESS

Influencer wears a white dress.

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Style Notes: There's no better way to get into the summer spriti than by styling up your favourite white dress. With a pretty, summer-ready energy, this feminine trend is a natural choice for the day-time event. To elevate your styling pair with a strappy heel, otherwise style this classic dress with a chic mary jane.

SHOP THE WHITE DRESS TREND:

dress
Marks & Spencer
Pure Cotton Midi Cami Shift Dress

This is set to sell out very soon.

Mimosa Cutout Gathered Linen-Blend Midi Dress
AJE.
Mimosa Cutout Gathered Linen-Blend Midi Dress

The puff sleeve detail adds such a pretty touch.

mango, Halter-Neck Open-Back Dress - Women
Mango
Halter-Neck Open-Back Dress

This also comes in red and black.

dress
H&M
Poplin-Skirt Ribbed Jersey Dress

Layer on some colourful accessories or keep it simple and style white on white.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

