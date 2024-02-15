Bring On the Dresses! 17 Spring-Ready Styles That Have Already Caught My Attention
If you're a regular around these parts, you may have deduced that dresses are my weakness. Since the tender age of three, I've been parading through the lengths of my parents' living room and twirling to my heart's content (anyone else?). Now, the daily sartorial question has become less about what I'm wearing and instead, which dress. It should come as no surprise then that spend a significant amount of time in both my personal and professional life scouting for the best dresses on the market, and in doing so I've been coined somewhat of a dress aficionado. A title I'll humbly accept, given my love of frocks!
Typically when winter roles around dresses are folded away for spring and summer, but I find myself employing inventive styling methods and procuring seasonally appropriate styles (long sleeves, knitted fabrications and midi lengths, for example), in order to dress in accordance with the forecast. I consider the challenge accepted and I enjoy finding creative solutions to extend the wear out of my favourite pieces. It's also the time of year when spring-ready pieces start landing on retailer sites and we've been given a taste of what's to come (lots of silk and golden hues), when high denier tights are a thing of the past.
Whilst conducting my usual research and pondering the very apt Confucius quote "choose a job you love, and you will never have to work day in your life", I came across seventeen special dresses, from a figure-enhancing denim dress to a bold dotted maxi. Continue reading to discover the best dresses of 2024 so far.
Shop the Best Dresses of 2024 So Far:
A contrast of two of 2024's most adored motifs. Typically, I opt for minimalist styles but there's something alluring about this vintage-esque style.
A figure-forming bandeau dress with a '90s lilt (thanks to the panelling and faded blue effect). Justin and Britney would be proud.
The rich colourway and design are nothing short of genius. I rarely find pieces of this quality and design on the high street.
Bardot necklines may have dominated the '90s but they're very much a thing of the present (and future, for me).
Faithfull the Brand will never fail to put me in holiday mode but until the sun rears its head (or the flights are pencilled in), I'll be wearing the Santos with slingbacks come the evening.
One thing is for certain, Tove know how to execute the most feminine of silhouettes.
A peek-a-boo woven dress with a flounced skirt. It's one part simple, one part drama and an entirely unique design for knitwear.
Faithfull the Brand's spring collection never fails to disappoint. This piece from SS23s collection is now available at a generous discount.
I strongly predict that 2024 is the year I venture into colour and thus far I've felt an intuitive pull towards tomato reds. The shirred bodice and maxi-length skirt make it feel all the more familiar.
Lingerie style slip dresses are proving themselves as inimitable staples.
Silken and elegant perfection from none other than cult favourite, The Row.
Whilst we're familiar with a cowl neck front, Ninety Percent's Spring 2024 drop features this directional style with the reverse.
A whimsical frock that can be worn in myriad ways. For now, why not pair it with boots and woolen outerwear.
