M&S Has Just Created the Perfect White Summer Dress—4 Ways I'm Wearing It Now
I don't know about you, but all I can think about right now is summer. Spending weekends in the garden or heading to the beach and evenings taking in the sunset sipping on an Aperol or Pimm's (palate dependant). It really is bliss, isn't it? Thankfully, those days now don't feel too far away. In fact, we've already enjoyed some this spring, and with a more favourable weather forecast on the horizon, I need to start thinking about my wardrobe.
Now genuinely feels like the right time to start wearing dresses again, and I'm very happy about it. Of course, the clever people at Marks and Spencer predicted this sudden style urge and thought it the perfect time to release what is, in my opinion, the best dress it has ever created. There, I said it. The loyal M&S shoppers amongst you, of which I know there are many, will likely have seen M&S' Pure Cotton Square Neck Midi Cami Shift Dress (£40) before, either in its latest series of spring adverts or if you were fortunate enough, when it first dropped online a couple of weeks ago.
Featuring a square neckline, fitted bodice and full skirt all wrapped up in pristine white cotton, this dress is as close to perfection as I can imagine. The straps are just wide enough to cover bra straps (a major selling point for this 32G-sized editor), whilst the skirt flares out just so to create a beautiful silhouette, but one that's also comfortable to float around in. Needless to say, it sold out at lightning speed the first time around (I even missed it knowing it was coming!) but now it's back, and I won't let it pass me (nor you) by again!
With mine already on order, I thought I'd show you the ways I plan on wearing it this season and well into summer and, if I do say so myself, the looks are a testament to its versatility, chicness and all-round appeal.
Scroll on to shop Marks & Spencer's white square-neck midi dress before it flies, and to browse the other pieces in my outfit edit.
Shop Marks & Spencer's White Square Neck Midi Dress
4 Ways I'm Styling My Marks & Spencer's White Square Neck Midi Dress
1. Blazer + Basket Bag + Ballet Pumps
Style Notes: Be it for work or lowkey evenings out, I can always rely on a blazer and ballet pumps to add polish to my dresses. The addition of a basket bag feels only right now that it's spring.
Shop the Look:
2. Striped Shirt + Gold Earrings + Brown Sandals
Style Notes: Layered loosely overtop or knotted at the waist to create an hourglass shape, this dress and shirt go hand-in-hand. Keep the look tonal and pulled together with a pair of brown or tan sandals.
Shop the Look:
3. Navy Jumper + Top Handle Bag + Loafers
Style Notes: On chillier spring days, layer a navy knit over your white M&S dress. It'll also look incredibly chic draped over your shoulders. Glossy black accessories will make your outfit feel all the more premium, too.
Shop the Look:
4. Evening Jacket + Chain Necklace + Heeled Mules
Style Notes: Dresses such as these can be dressed up or down with ease. For evenings out, a little jacket, gold jewellery and simple shoes will do the trick.
Shop the Look:
