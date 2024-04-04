I Live for Sandal Season—4 Trending Styles I’m Excited to Start Wearing

By Natalie Munro
published

Sandal season is just around the corner and there's no better way to celebrate than by indulging in a new season pair. Today's chicest sandals lift from the past years most elevated trends, creating comfortable designs with an elegant undercurrent. From toe-covering styles to sleek and slinky pairs, each category notes classic and relaxed designs that will see you through the warmest season in style.

Climbing the ranks on Google Trends, and cropping up on social media pages more and more by the day, these are the sandals that fashion people are reaching for right now. With a mixture of high street heroes and designer cult buys, read on to discover the four sandals trends that speak to Britain's most stylish for spring/summer 2024.

1. FISHERMAN SANDALS

Influencer styles fisherman sandals.

(Image credit: @brittanybathgate)

Style Notes: The fisherman sandals trend has been circulating for a few seasons now, offering the practically, coverage and all-day comfort that other trending sandals lack. With thick straps and a hardly sole the trending sandal offers chic way to toughen up a flowy dress throughout the summer months.

SHOP THE TREND:

Fisherman Sport Sandals
Anthropologie
Fisherman Sport Sandals

This also comes in a metallic silver style.

Fisherman sandals
Fracap
Ola Sandals

Toughen up a flowy dress or wear with denim shorts.

Fisherman Woven Textured-Leather Sandals
The Row
Fisherman Woven Textured-Leather Sandals

The Row's fisherman sandals are a fashion persons favourites.

Brisa Leather Sandals
Brisa Leather Sandals

Fisherman sandals offer a more secure finish than their strappy equivalents, making them comfortable and easy to style all day.

2. KITTEN HEEL MULES

Influencer wears kitten heel open toe mules.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: More dressy than a flat sandal, more comfortable than a heel. This season's newly trending kitten heel mules wear well with the pencil skirts and printed dresses that are taking off this season.

SHOP THE TREND:

Patent Leather Effect Heeled Sandal - Women
Mango
Patent Leather Effect Heeled Sandal

These look more expensive than they are.

kitten heel mules.
Reformation
Winnie Peep Toe Heeled Mule

Style with a mini skirt or pencil midi.

Combo Kitten 50 Leather Mules
The Row
Combo Kitten 50 Leather Mules

The most elevated sandal you can shop right now.

+ Net Sustain Elys Metallic Satin Mules
Loulou Studio
Elys Metallic Satin Mules

Add a subtle pop of colour to your new season wardrobe.

3. PLATFORM SANDALS

Sienna Miller styles platform sandals

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Since Chloé debuted their Autumn/Winter '24/'25 show in Paris in February, fashion people have become obsessed with newly trending platform sandals. With a relaxed, boho energy, platform sandals add inches to your height without the discomfort of a traditional heeled sandal.

SHOP THE TREND:

Lyna Leather Platform Sandals
See By Chloe
Lyna Leather Platform Sandals

Wear cotton layers or style with a linen set.

platform sandals
Sezane
Fausta Clogs

These also come in green and beige.

Metallic Platform Sandal - Women
Mango
Metallic Platform Sandal

These are destined to sell out come wedding season.

Bianca Platform Sandals in Canvas
Saint Laurent
Bianca Platform Sandals in Canvas

The platform design makes these far more comfortable than regular heels.

4. LEATHER FLIP FLOPS

Influencer styles leather flip flops.

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: Elevating the energy of the casual flip flop, leather flip flops have been taking off for the past few summers. Style them with denim cuts offs, flowing dresses or longline trousers all season long.

SHOP THE TREND:

Leather Flip Flops
Toteme
Leather Flip Flops

The small kitten heels adds an elevated edge.

Leather Thong Sandal
& Other Stories
Leather Thong Sandal

A comfortable shoe you'll want to keep on all day.

Womens A.emery Black Leather Kinto Flip Flops | Harrods Uk
A.Emery
Black Leather Kinto Flip Flops | Harrods Uk

I always come back to A.Emery for their elevated basics.

Ginza Leather Platform Flip Flops
The Row
Ginza Leather Platform Flip Flops

This also comes in white and black.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

