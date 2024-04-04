I Live for Sandal Season—4 Trending Styles I’m Excited to Start Wearing

Sandal season is just around the corner and there's no better way to celebrate than by indulging in a new season pair. Today's chicest sandals lift from the past years most elevated trends, creating comfortable designs with an elegant undercurrent. From toe-covering styles to sleek and slinky pairs, each category notes classic and relaxed designs that will see you through the warmest season in style.

Climbing the ranks on Google Trends, and cropping up on social media pages more and more by the day, these are the sandals that fashion people are reaching for right now. With a mixture of high street heroes and designer cult buys, read on to discover the four sandals trends that speak to Britain's most stylish for spring/summer 2024.

DISCOVER THE MOST POPULAR SANDALS OF 2024

1. FISHERMAN SANDALS

(Image credit: @brittanybathgate)

Style Notes: The fisherman sandals trend has been circulating for a few seasons now, offering the practically, coverage and all-day comfort that other trending sandals lack. With thick straps and a hardly sole the trending sandal offers chic way to toughen up a flowy dress throughout the summer months.

SHOP THE TREND:

Anthropologie Fisherman Sport Sandals £98 SHOP NOW This also comes in a metallic silver style.

Fracap Ola Sandals £175 SHOP NOW Toughen up a flowy dress or wear with denim shorts.

The Row Fisherman Woven Textured-Leather Sandals £1060 SHOP NOW The Row's fisherman sandals are a fashion persons favourites.

Brisa Leather Sandals £99 SHOP NOW Fisherman sandals offer a more secure finish than their strappy equivalents, making them comfortable and easy to style all day.

2. KITTEN HEEL MULES

Style Notes: More dressy than a flat sandal, more comfortable than a heel. This season's newly trending kitten heel mules wear well with the pencil skirts and printed dresses that are taking off this season.

SHOP THE TREND:

Mango Patent Leather Effect Heeled Sandal £36 SHOP NOW These look more expensive than they are.

Reformation Winnie Peep Toe Heeled Mule £248 SHOP NOW Style with a mini skirt or pencil midi.

The Row Combo Kitten 50 Leather Mules £890 SHOP NOW The most elevated sandal you can shop right now.

Loulou Studio Elys Metallic Satin Mules £350 SHOP NOW Add a subtle pop of colour to your new season wardrobe.

3. PLATFORM SANDALS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Since Chloé debuted their Autumn/Winter '24/'25 show in Paris in February, fashion people have become obsessed with newly trending platform sandals. With a relaxed, boho energy, platform sandals add inches to your height without the discomfort of a traditional heeled sandal.

SHOP THE TREND:

See By Chloe Lyna Leather Platform Sandals £450 SHOP NOW Wear cotton layers or style with a linen set.

Sezane Fausta Clogs £185 SHOP NOW These also come in green and beige.

Mango Metallic Platform Sandal £60 SHOP NOW These are destined to sell out come wedding season.

Saint Laurent Bianca Platform Sandals in Canvas £930 SHOP NOW The platform design makes these far more comfortable than regular heels.

4. LEATHER FLIP FLOPS

Style Notes: Elevating the energy of the casual flip flop, leather flip flops have been taking off for the past few summers. Style them with denim cuts offs, flowing dresses or longline trousers all season long.

SHOP THE TREND:

Toteme Leather Flip Flops £330 SHOP NOW The small kitten heels adds an elevated edge.

& Other Stories Leather Thong Sandal £95 SHOP NOW A comfortable shoe you'll want to keep on all day.

A.Emery Black Leather Kinto Flip Flops | Harrods Uk £130 SHOP NOW I always come back to A.Emery for their elevated basics.