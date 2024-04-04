I Live for Sandal Season—4 Trending Styles I’m Excited to Start Wearing
Sandal season is just around the corner and there's no better way to celebrate than by indulging in a new season pair. Today's chicest sandals lift from the past years most elevated trends, creating comfortable designs with an elegant undercurrent. From toe-covering styles to sleek and slinky pairs, each category notes classic and relaxed designs that will see you through the warmest season in style.
Climbing the ranks on Google Trends, and cropping up on social media pages more and more by the day, these are the sandals that fashion people are reaching for right now. With a mixture of high street heroes and designer cult buys, read on to discover the four sandals trends that speak to Britain's most stylish for spring/summer 2024.
DISCOVER THE MOST POPULAR SANDALS OF 2024
1. FISHERMAN SANDALS
Style Notes: The fisherman sandals trend has been circulating for a few seasons now, offering the practically, coverage and all-day comfort that other trending sandals lack. With thick straps and a hardly sole the trending sandal offers chic way to toughen up a flowy dress throughout the summer months.
SHOP THE TREND:
The Row's fisherman sandals are a fashion persons favourites.
Fisherman sandals offer a more secure finish than their strappy equivalents, making them comfortable and easy to style all day.
2. KITTEN HEEL MULES
Style Notes: More dressy than a flat sandal, more comfortable than a heel. This season's newly trending kitten heel mules wear well with the pencil skirts and printed dresses that are taking off this season.
SHOP THE TREND:
3. PLATFORM SANDALS
Style Notes: Since Chloé debuted their Autumn/Winter '24/'25 show in Paris in February, fashion people have become obsessed with newly trending platform sandals. With a relaxed, boho energy, platform sandals add inches to your height without the discomfort of a traditional heeled sandal.
SHOP THE TREND:
The platform design makes these far more comfortable than regular heels.
4. LEATHER FLIP FLOPS
Style Notes: Elevating the energy of the casual flip flop, leather flip flops have been taking off for the past few summers. Style them with denim cuts offs, flowing dresses or longline trousers all season long.
SHOP THE TREND:
I always come back to A.Emery for their elevated basics.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
