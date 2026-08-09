Vittoria Ceretti has many labels: international supermodel, runway veteran with over 400 shows under her belt, Karl Lagerfeld's final Chanel bride, fixture on high-fashion covers. Country music buff, though? Not how I expected to cap off the list. "I'm going to Wyoming this summer," she shares on an early July afternoon in NYC, "so a country playlist [is my vibe]." After watching her float down major runways with swan-like grace, it's hard to imagine her nodding along to the scrape of a fiddle, but the Brescia, Italy-born 28-year-old is full of surprises (she also has a "freaky" fascination with teeth, she once admitted in a 2024 Elle interview). For what it's worth, I have a feeling she could rock haute couture with a cowboy hat like nobody's business.
A far less surprising move for someone of her stature, Ceretti was also recently appointed the face of Armani Beauty, fronting the campaign for its new Dolci Blushes. "A lot of people in Italy believe that less is more, and I've really learned from my roots. When you think of [Giorgio] Armani and what he believed in—effortless beauty and timeless and modern elegance—I think that's why Armani makes so much sense as a beautiful brand to work with," she adds. Not to mention the fact that blush is her number one makeup staple.
Lately, she's been applying shade 5, a pinky mauve, to the high points of her cheekbones (a classic makeup artist trick to encourage lift), plus "just a little touch on the tip of my nose, especially in the summer," she shares. With a blendable cream-to-powder format and subtle blurring power, the collectible pops of color are made for layering, so you can feel free to either sandwich two shades or apply more as needed throughout the day. "Go slow with it," Ceretti suggests. "You can always build more on top of it. That's why they're so fun and so easy to play with."
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She'll then tap shade 4, a cinnamon brown, on her lips for a soft-focus blur and add a bit of concealer under her eyes—though, if she's already wearing the iconic Luminous Silk Foundation, she likely doesn't need it. "If it's nighttime, maybe a little Vertigo Mascara… I curl my eyelashes before and after putting mascara on," she continues (polarizing!), "[Then] eyebrow gel, lip balm, and I'm good to go."
This "less is more" routine extends to skincare as well. Rather than name-dropping a 10-step regimen, Ceretti swears by a cold shower in the morning to wake up her complexion and jumpstart her day. "This is definitely not just Italian," she says regarding the time-honored wellness ritual. "[Also] getting natural vitamin D, jumping in the ocean, salt water on your skin, staying hydrated, moisturizing your body as well as your face." Landlocked Wyoming may prove a bit challenging (perhaps she could swap the salt water for a stunning lake?), but "la dolce vita" is more of a mindset, anyway.
Jamie (Schneider) Chevron is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She specializes in trend forecasting, having tested countless beauty products and treatments to inform her discerning recommendations. With over eight years in the industry, she covers everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to robust celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more.