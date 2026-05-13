If there’s one shoe that returns every summer without fail, it's the trusted Birkenstock. A combination of it's minimalist style, our need for comfort and the enduring appeal for effortless dressing, it has always ticked every box and has firmly cemented itself as a summer wardrobe staple.
While sandal trends come and go each year, the Birkenstock is one that we see every time without fail. Both practical and cool at the same time, it’s the flat shoe option that provides comfort first, and whether it’s worn with linen trousers, matching co-ord sets, jeans or dresses, it’s one of those staple pieces that can be mixed and matched with any piece in your wardrobe.
Flat sandals are the foundation of my summer wardrobe and I have to admit, I do have the Arizona Birkenstocks in a number of colours (the taupe and black being my most worn). And when I'm going into the office, I often style my black pair with a tailored trouser for an elevated yet casual look. I haven’t yet bought a pair of their Boston clogs, but after seeing how Monikh and Emma Rose Thatcher style theirs, I have been converted and they’re now on my list for this summer.
Latest Videos From
Wondering why Birkenstocks are an enduring icon? Scroll on to see five summer outfits with Birkenstocks for 2026 that will get you ready to introduce them to your wardrobe.
1. White Blouse + Wide-Leg Jeans
Style Notes: Monikh’s look is such an effortlessly cool option. White blouses are the new summer staple, and pairing them with wide-leg jeans makes them feel more 'everyday wearable' as opposed to a overly pretty. Styled with the Boston clogs and a suede jacket, it’s the perfect look for a day of running errands or sitting in the sun getting lunch.
Shop the Look:
ZARA
100% Suede Leather Jacket
A soft taupe suede jacket is a great light option for summer.