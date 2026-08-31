5 Elegant Ways To Wear Autumns Favourite Jeans and Loafers Combo

As the failsafe combination we revert back to each year, jeans and loafers will always be our favourite dynamic duo. Scroll on to see 5 chic outfits that make the most of the pairing in 2026.

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Jeans and loafers outfits
(Image credit: @hannahlewisstylist, @chrystelleeriksberger, @frannfyne)
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When it comes to certain seasons, we all have our favourite staples that we revert back to year after year. Linens are long associated with summer, and wool coats are synonymous with winter, but if there’s one outfit combination I go back to every autumn, it’s jeans and loafers. Loafers are in the midst of their renaissance era in the fashion world (just ask Saint Laurent) and show no signs of slowing down any time soon. Style them with jeans though, and you have a polished, considered finish that is smart but still casual enough for everyday life.

The thing that makes jeans and loafers so appealing though, is just how many combinations there are. Loafers have the ability to work with an array of different jean shapes—barrel-leg, straight-leg, wide-leg or cropped, their versatility really is unmatched. From light washes to dark, the styling options are endless and it comes as no shock that it’s a daily uniform of mine when it comes to an autumn wardrobe.

Wondering how to wear yours now? Keep scrolling to the see five jeans and loafers outfits that I've bookmarked to recreate later this autumn.

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1. Cashmere Jumper + Jeans + Suede Loafers

Jeans and loafers outfits

(Image credit: @chrystelleeriksberger)

Style Notes: Quality cashmere is a staple in any autumnal capsule wardrobe worth its money. As I’ve gotten older I’ve stopped buying high-street knitwear and instead, opted to spend a bit more on premium knits as they’re worth the investment. Good knits will last you a lifetime, and paired with a mid-blue wash jean and suede loafer, it’s a chic, failsafe look to return to over again.

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2. Maxi Coat + White Jeans + Burgundy Loafers

Jeans and loafers outfits

(Image credit: @emmarosethatcher)

Style Notes: Whites don’t have to be reserved for summer, and Emma's all white look [above] feels so clean and crisp as we head into autumn too. By pairing it with burgundy loafers, she injects a pop of colour into an otherwise monochrome palette, but my favourite part is the strong shoulder pads in her wool coat that add a strong, structured finish to the look.

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3. Trench Coat + Barrel-Leg Jeans + Loafers

Jeans and loafers outfits

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

Style Notes: A trench coat is undoubtedly my most worn piece when it comes to autumn, it’s so versatile and is one of those styles that instantly elevates an outfit by making it feel more "put-together". Barrel-leg jeans work so well with a loafer due to their tapered ankle, so opt for a two-tone style to really make an impact.

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4. Neutral Jumper + Wide-Leg Jeans + Loafers

Jeans and loafers outfits

(Image credit: @sarahlouiseblythe)

Style Notes: Sarah’s look feels like the epitome of an autumnal outfit: a cosy, neutral knit layered over a tonal checked shirt, and dark wash, wide-leg jeans that really emphasise how well loafers work with different silhouettes. Their sleek, slim shape contrasts against the extra fabric of the wide-leg jeans, so turn the cuffs up slightly at the hem to really ensure they are seen.

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5. Leather Jacket + White Barrel-Leg Jeans + Suede Loafers

Jeans and loafers outfits

(Image credit: @hannahlewisstylist)

Style Notes: Funnel-neck leather jackets were a huge trend last year, and continue with their momentum into 2026 too. Hannah’s monochromatic look is a chic option that feels so impactful, mixing a tonal palette and mix of textures to curate a sleek, autumnal finish. It shows that creams and whites can easily be worn together, too.

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Chloe Gallacher
Chloe Gallacher

Chloe Gallacher is a freelance fashion editor based in Essex. After graduating from university with a degree in Journalism, she worked for print publications including Hello! Fashion and You Magazine and has ten years of experience within the fashion industry. She was responsible for trend forecasting, runway reports, curating elevated and engaging shopping pages and articles, travel features, producing still-life shoots and working on the set of editorial and cover shoots, alongside commercial shoots for brands such as Next, Radley, Wyse and Wacoal. 