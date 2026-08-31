When it comes to certain seasons, we all have our favourite staples that we revert back to year after year. Linens are long associated with summer, and wool coats are synonymous with winter, but if there’s one outfit combination I go back to every autumn, it’s jeans and loafers. Loafers are in the midst of their renaissance era in the fashion world (just ask Saint Laurent) and show no signs of slowing down any time soon. Style them with jeans though, and you have a polished, considered finish that is smart but still casual enough for everyday life.
The thing that makes jeans and loafers so appealing though, is just how many combinations there are. Loafers have the ability to work with an array of different jean shapes—barrel-leg, straight-leg, wide-leg or cropped, their versatility really is unmatched. From light washes to dark, the styling options are endless and it comes as no shock that it’s a daily uniform of mine when it comes to an autumn wardrobe.
Wondering how to wear yours now? Keep scrolling to the see five jeans and loafers outfits that I've bookmarked to recreate later this autumn.
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1. Cashmere Jumper + Jeans + Suede Loafers
Style Notes: Quality cashmere is a staple in any autumnal capsule wardrobe worth its money. As I’ve gotten older I’ve stopped buying high-street knitwear and instead, opted to spend a bit more on premium knits as they’re worth the investment. Good knits will last you a lifetime, and paired with a mid-blue wash jean and suede loafer, it’s a chic, failsafe look to return to over again.
Shop the Look:
Reiss
Wool-Blend Double-Breasted Blindseam Coat
Get ahead of the winter season and start looking at coats now. I've got my eye on this chocolate brown number.
Reformation
Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater
My Reformation knitwear wishlist is getting longer and longer.
MATTEAU
Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Such a good every day jean.
H&M
Loafers
I bought these last year and get so much wear out of them.
MANGO
Suede Leather Shopper Bag
This looks like a designer piece.
2. Maxi Coat + White Jeans + Burgundy Loafers
Style Notes: Whites don’t have to be reserved for summer, and Emma's all white look [above] feels so clean and crisp as we head into autumn too. By pairing it with burgundy loafers, she injects a pop of colour into an otherwise monochrome palette, but my favourite part is the strong shoulder pads in her wool coat that add a strong, structured finish to the look.
Shop the Look:
COS
Tailored Wool-Blend Double-Breasted Coat
So sleek.
M&S
Pure Cotton Everyday Crew Neck T-Shirt
M&S is my high-street go-to for affordable basics.
ALIGNE
High Rise Straight Leg Jeans
The sizing is seriously impressive, from a W24-W40.
ALOHAS
Aven Rift Burgundy Leather Loafers
Alohas shoes are seriously comfy.
Manu Atelier
Le Cambon East West Black
Big enough for all of your everyday essentials yet doesn't have that bulky feel to it.
3. Trench Coat + Barrel-Leg Jeans + Loafers
Style Notes: A trench coat is undoubtedly my most worn piece when it comes to autumn, it’s so versatile and is one of those styles that instantly elevates an outfit by making it feel more "put-together". Barrel-leg jeans work so well with a loafer due to their tapered ankle, so opt for a two-tone style to really make an impact.
A basic long-sleeve top is such a versatile piece and can be worn alone or layered.
AGOLDE
Luna Pieced High-Waist Tapered Jeans
These come in six different washes.
Tod's
Leather Penny Loafers in Black
A statement style.
Missoma
Savi Signature Triple Ring
Silver jewellery has a softer finish than gold.
4. Neutral Jumper + Wide-Leg Jeans + Loafers
Style Notes: Sarah’s look feels like the epitome of an autumnal outfit: a cosy, neutral knit layered over a tonal checked shirt, and dark wash, wide-leg jeans that really emphasise how well loafers work with different silhouettes. Their sleek, slim shape contrasts against the extra fabric of the wide-leg jeans, so turn the cuffs up slightly at the hem to really ensure they are seen.
Shop the Look:
LOULOU DE SAISON
Baltra Cashmere Sweater
Such a staple jumper that can be worn with so many different outfits.
Free People
We the Free Many Ways Plaid Button Down
Style under a jumper or wear alone with denim.
AGOLDE
Ren Long High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Agolde denim will last you a lifetime.
ZARA
Soft Gathered Loafers
Such an affordable price for a wardrobe staple piece.
H&M
Leather Handbag
This has such a luxe feel to it.
5. Leather Jacket + White Barrel-Leg Jeans + Suede Loafers
Style Notes: Funnel-neck leather jackets were a huge trend last year, and continue with their momentum into 2026 too. Hannah’s monochromatic look is a chic option that feels so impactful, mixing a tonal palette and mix of textures to curate a sleek, autumnal finish. It shows that creams and whites can easily be worn together, too.
Shop the Look:
ZARA
Leather Effect Jacket
That viral leather jacket from last year is back.
Massimo Dutti
100% Cotton Purl Knit Sweater
This is such a cosy looking jumper.
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Miro Relaxed High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
I have the Miro jeans and they're the most worn pair I own, I think the white is next on my list.
YSL
Le Loafer Supple in Suede
It's clear why these Saint Laurent loafers are so sought after.
Chloe Gallacher is a freelance fashion editor based in Essex. After graduating from university with a degree in Journalism, she worked for print publications including Hello! Fashion and You Magazine and has ten years of experience within the fashion industry. She was responsible for trend forecasting, runway reports, curating elevated and engaging shopping pages and articles, travel features, producing still-life shoots and working on the set of editorial and cover shoots, alongside commercial shoots for brands such as Next, Radley, Wyse and Wacoal.