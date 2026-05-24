White Jeans Always Look Good, But This is the Sandal Colour That Makes Them Look Chicest

If there’s one denim trend I’m recommending this summer, it’s white jeans. Whilst light-wash and vintage-blue pairs will always have a place in our wardrobes, there’s something about crisp white denim that feels especially elevated during the warmer months.
That said, styling white jeans can feel like slightly unfamiliar territory—particularly when it comes to footwear pairings. As we move away from boots and loafers and fully into sandal season, finding the right pairing isn’t always as natural as it seems. But this week, while scrolling through Instagram in search of warm-weather outfit inspiration, I came across the chic sandal trend that makes white jeans look instantly more refined. Posting just in time for the shift in season, Elsa Hosk styled her white jeans with a pair of simple brown sandals.
Rather than opting for stark black styles—or even the trending pop-of-red sandals fashion people are gravitating towards right now—the soft brown hue created a much more cohesive finish against the bright white denim. Still firmly within the neutral family, the rich, earthy tone adds warmth and depth to an outfit without compromising its versatility.
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Keeping the rest of her outfit pared-back with a boxy white T-shirt and oversized sunglasses, Hosk created an easy summer formula I know I’ll be relying on for months to come.
Scroll on to shop my edit of the best white jeans and brown sandals inspired by Elsa’s outfit below.
Shop White Jeans and Brown Sandals:
H&M
Wide High Waist Jeans
This also comes in 24 other shades.
The White Company
Tkees Lily Round Toe-Post Sandals
I'm banking these ahead of high-summer.
Mango
Low-Rise Wideleg Jeans
The low-rise jeans trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
H&M
Leather Flip-Flops
These also come in two other colours.
Massimo Dutti
Leather Toe Divider Sandals
The suede composition lends these such an elevated edge.
Massimo Dutti
Straight-Leg High-Waist Jeans
Style with ballet flats or pair these with strappy sandals.
H&M
Flip-Flops
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Marks & Spencer
Boyfriend Mid Rise Ankle Grazer Jeans
These come in five different leg lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
A.Emery
Kinto Leather Flip Flops
A.Emery's summer sandals are a fashion person's favourites.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.