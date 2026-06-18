Just like everyone else, I love flip-flops and am glad we have them, but if that's the only sandal trend you wear this summer, I'm afraid you'll be missing out. When building your summer wardrobe, a great goal to keep in mind is to shop like you're heading to one of Europe's great warm-weather vacation destinations, such as the one Gwyneth Paltrow just visited: Sardinia. She happened to be spotted wearing the perfect sandal trend if you want to fit in on the Mediterranean island.
The trend I speak of is ankle-wrap sandals, which are not to be confused with gladiator sandals. Instead of complicated buckles, the strappy, minimalist sandals effortlessly wrap and tie around the ankles. Sure, thong sandals would've worked just fine with her outfit, but the ankle-wrap pair just gave her outfit a bit more of a European-summer vibe. See for yourself below, and shop my selection of the chicest ankle-wrap sandals on the internet for trips to Italy (or your local Italian wine bar).