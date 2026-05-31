It's Confirmed—These 5 Summer Shoes Always Look Best With Cropped Jeans

As a petite fashion editor, I rate denim that doesn't require a tailor so these are the shoes I'll be styling with ankle jeans this season.

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Influencers wearing cropped jeans and summer shoes
(Image credit: @smythsisters, @sylviemus_, @_loissterling)
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As someone who is 5'4" and a half (holding onto that half an inch) the struggle is real when it comes to finding trousers and jeans that actually fit. I'm not quite classed as 'petite' so I tend not to shop from these sections, but I'm often left with having no other option but to get them tailored. Sure, I can roll up the hems of some of them (and I have a pair of baggy Levi's that look best worn like this), but sometimes I just want jeans that aren't a trip hazard. And this brings me to my love of cropped jeans.

Styles that sit somewhere around the ankle will always have a place in my wardrobe, but the thing is, I do find them slightly trickier to style with different shoes. So, to solve this issue, I went on the lookout for what some of the most stylish women on the internet are wearing with their cropped jeans. The result? Parisians are opting for ballet flats or chic heeled mules, London girls are backing flip flop and ankle-tie sandals and in the A-list world, Hailey Bieber proves that the iconic trio of (cropped) jeans a 'nice top' and heels has never, and will never fail. Here's the summer shoes to wear with you cropped jeans this season–because yes, summer still calls for denim.

5 Summer Shoes To Wear With Cropped Jeans

1. Flip Flops

Lois wearing jeans

(Image credit: @_loissterling)

Style Notes: There's something about wearing relaxed flip flops with jeans (or any trousers, really) that looks so damn good. London girls are taking them away from the beach and to the city, and I love how Lois has added a black leather pair to her white cropped jeans for the perfect monochromatic duo.

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2. Ballet Pumps

Lena wearing ballet flats

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

Style Notes: Léna is one of the many French women who always wears ankle jeans, and I love how she's given them the Parisian touch with ballet flats. Instead of plain pairs, though, this season I rate animal prints, woven textures and pairs with strap details for a little je ne sais quoi.

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3. Ankle-Tie

Marianne wearing jeans

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style Notes: Seeing as cropped jeans allow a little flash of the ankle, why not make them interesting? Ankle-tie detail sandals are everywhere right now and these particular jeans will let you show them off to anyone who wants to admire your new sandals.

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4. Strappy Sandals

Hailey Bieber wearing cropped jeans

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Style Notes: Hailey Bieber proves once again that jeans and a 'nice top' never fails, especially when worn with heels. The trio is one that has been around for decades, and summer nights out just calls for strappy heeled sandals with cropped jeans.

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