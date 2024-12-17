Everyone From London to Copenhagen Will Wear These 7 European Fashion Trends in 2025
As Who What Wear's fashion editor, I spend a lot of time searching through runway trends to pull together edits of the looks you really need to see, but often it becomes clear that the go-to place for everyday inspo is really street style. Aside from a handful of buzzy new pieces, the street style set often make heroes out of pieces we already own but with a fresh new spin, and their new season outfits are no exception. Wondering what all of 2025's biggest trends have in common? We spotted them on the streets of Europe in outfits way ahead of the curve.
Before you book a flight to get in on a piece of the action, stylish Europeans are all over our feeds, bringing plenty of outfit inspiration from their countries and reminding us just how fun it is to get dressed up again. Wondering to how French women make skirts look so chicl? Impressed by how the Scandis play with proportions? You've come to the right place. After hours and hours of very careful research, I've rounded up the biggest fashion trends that Europeans have already started wearing, and there's no doubt these will be everywhere over the next year or so.
To dive into a mix of current trends, classics and those yet to be adopted by the mainstream, keep scrolling for year-round-friendly looks that are worth screenshotting for later. There's a lot to look forward to in 2025.
1. The Trend: Sized Up and Structured Bags
The Location: Spain
Style Notes: Everyone from The Row to Ferragamo have been focusing on making their bestselling bags even bigger this year, and, knowing you can never have too much of a good thing, you can often find women in Spain trading in conservative cross-bodies for sizeable, chic totes. If its big enough to hold all of your essentials and strong enough to support top handles while doing it, you're onto a certified winner.
Shop Big Bags:
Our Who What Wear editors group chat is currently going crazy over H&M bags.
J&M Davidson are one of my favourite British bag brands, hands down.
There's a lot to love about this Metier tote. You had me at "handmade in Italy from plush dark-brown suede".
2. The Trend: 90's Knee Skirts
The Location: France
Style Notes: Tired of maxis but too cold for minis? No problem, Parisians are adopting a 90's silhouette, and trying simple, knee-length skirts reminiscent of Carolyn Bassette Kennedy and Courtney Cox. Perfect for wearing now with a cosy knit and a pair of tights, this demi length skirt is the chic bridge between showing a little skin and keeping it classy, a non-neogotional for French women.
Shop Knee Length Skirts:
3. The Trend: Masculine Suiting
The Location: Denmark
Style Notes: Think of some of the best brands to come out of Scandinavia—Filippa K, House of Dagmar, and Toteme all immediately spring to mind. What do they have in common? Their minimalist approach to looking polished of course, and what could be more elegant than a tailored suit, tucked in a dressed up with a tie to match? Jeanette's look might feel like a bit more Copenhagen fashion week than Croydon high street, but it's easy to take elements from her look for an easy, everyday ensemble too—just look for wide-leg trousers, boxy blazers and oversized shirting.
Shop Suiting:
No need to size up, this is already perfectly cut to be on the bigger side.
Everything about how this blazer is styled is business-casual perfection.
4. The Trend: Sherpa Boots
The Location: France
Style Notes: Now for a trend you didn't see coming, that is, unless you live in Paris: the sherpa boot. Cute, cosy and impossibly comfortable, we're happy to get behind any trend that mixes fashion and functionality, and this shearling lined boot is a great choice for winter 2024 and into the year ahead too. Keep it casual with jeans or sweats, or step things up a notch with a short skirt or dress for spring. So cute, non?
Shop Boots:
Built to be the most comfortable winter boots you'll ever wear.
If you thought Le Monde Beryl was just pretty ballet flats, think again.
5. The Trend: Pinstripes
The Location: Norway
Style Notes: Business suits back at the ready, once you've worn your full suit on the streets of Copenhagen or Oslo, mix and match the separates with cosy knits and camel coats to create a brand new look that champions the professional-looking pinstripe wherever you go. For a cool-girl spin on corporate energy, try a pointed toe shoe or boot on the bottom half, and keep things a little more casual up top.
Shop Pinstripes:
Just how imagine how good this would look with a grey knit and burgundy boots.
Great with blue denim but even better print matching with yet more pinstripe.
The "dad" fit makes these feel modern.
6: The Trend: Brown Cont.
The Location: Bulgaria
Style Notes: There's nothing quite like seeing a new trend rise to surface and continue its trajectory into a full fledged classic, and for us chocolate brown has done exactly that. What was considered a micro trend in 2024 now becomes a full-scale takeover, as social media's best dressed are now pulling together head-to-toe brown outfits for an expensive-looking combination that ticks all of the right boxes. Bonus points if you manage to mix textures and incorporate suede, leather, cashmere and silk too.
Shop Brown:
Everything that comes out of Almada Label is so effortlessly elegant.
7: The Trend: Statement Hoisery
The Location: London
Style Notes: If there's anything that London girls can agree on right now, it's that a fun pair of tights can transform an outfit, and thankfully for us, some very good releases from Swedish Stockings, Falke, and Calzedonia are making the job that much easier. For the rest of party season expect to see classic fishnets and lace making an appearance alongside pops of red and merlot, but our big predictions for 2025 are white/ecru, pastels, and of course, a little more dark brown.
Shop Hoisery:
My favourite pair from Swedish Stockings' tights collaboration with party girl Camille Charriere.
But this white pair from their classic collection are a close second.
-
