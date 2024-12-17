Everyone From London to Copenhagen Will Wear These 7 European Fashion Trends in 2025

As Who What Wear's fashion editor, I spend a lot of time searching through runway trends to pull together edits of the looks you really need to see, but often it becomes clear that the go-to place for everyday inspo is really street style. Aside from a handful of buzzy new pieces, the street style set often make heroes out of pieces we already own but with a fresh new spin, and their new season outfits are no exception. Wondering what all of 2025's biggest trends have in common? We spotted them on the streets of Europe in outfits way ahead of the curve.

european fashion trends 2025

(Image credit: @courtney__flowers)

Before you book a flight to get in on a piece of the action, stylish Europeans are all over our feeds, bringing plenty of outfit inspiration from their countries and reminding us just how fun it is to get dressed up again. Wondering to how French women make skirts look so chicl? Impressed by how the Scandis play with proportions? You've come to the right place. After hours and hours of very careful research, I've rounded up the biggest fashion trends that Europeans have already started wearing, and there's no doubt these will be everywhere over the next year or so.

To dive into a mix of current trends, classics and those yet to be adopted by the mainstream, keep scrolling for year-round-friendly looks that are worth screenshotting for later. There's a lot to look forward to in 2025.

1. The Trend: Sized Up and Structured Bags

The Location: Spain

european fashion trends 2025

(Image credit: @immegii)

Style Notes: Everyone from The Row to Ferragamo have been focusing on making their bestselling bags even bigger this year, and, knowing you can never have too much of a good thing, you can often find women in Spain trading in conservative cross-bodies for sizeable, chic totes. If its big enough to hold all of your essentials and strong enough to support top handles while doing it, you're onto a certified winner.

Shop Big Bags:

Strap-Detail Tote Bag
H&M
Strap-Detail Tote Bag

Our Who What Wear editors group chat is currently going crazy over H&M bags.

Ray Bucket - Black
J&M DAvidson
Ray Bucket - Black

J&M Davidson are one of my favourite British bag brands, hands down.

Maude Textured-Leather Tote
STAUD
Maude Textured-Leather Tote

Big enough to be a weekend bag too.

The New York | Stone Grey Lizard-Effect | Demellier
Demellier
The New York | Stone Grey Lizard-Effect

An editor and influencer favourite.

Perriand Large Leather-Trimmed Suede Tote
MÉTIER
Perriand Large Leather-Trimmed Suede Tote

There's a lot to love about this Metier tote. You had me at "handmade in Italy from plush dark-brown suede".

2. The Trend: 90's Knee Skirts

The Location: France

european fashion trends 2025

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: Tired of maxis but too cold for minis? No problem, Parisians are adopting a 90's silhouette, and trying simple, knee-length skirts reminiscent of Carolyn Bassette Kennedy and Courtney Cox. Perfect for wearing now with a cosy knit and a pair of tights, this demi length skirt is the chic bridge between showing a little skin and keeping it classy, a non-neogotional for French women.

Shop Knee Length Skirts:

Vinyl Knee Length A-Line Skirt
M&S Collection
Vinyl Knee Length A-Line Skirt

That glossy, patent burgundy? Yes please.

Denim Mini Wrap Skirt
COS
Denim Mini Wrap Skirt

This entire outfit is well worth copying.

Wool-Blend Mini Skirt
Arket
Wool-Blend Mini Skirt

Cosy enough to wear in the winter months too.

Eloane Skirt - Cinnamon - Wool - Sézane
Sezane
Eloane Skirt - Cinnamon

A slightly longer length that pairs perfectly with knee-high boots.

Leather Skirt
SPORTMAX
Leather Skirt

I love seeing leather in other shades than black.

3. The Trend: Masculine Suiting

The Location: Denmark

european fashion trends 2025

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

Style Notes: Think of some of the best brands to come out of Scandinavia—Filippa K, House of Dagmar, and Toteme all immediately spring to mind. What do they have in common? Their minimalist approach to looking polished of course, and what could be more elegant than a tailored suit, tucked in a dressed up with a tie to match? Jeanette's look might feel like a bit more Copenhagen fashion week than Croydon high street, but it's easy to take elements from her look for an easy, everyday ensemble too—just look for wide-leg trousers, boxy blazers and oversized shirting.

Shop Suiting:

Lyra Ingle-Breasted Oversized Woven-Blend Blazer
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Lyra Ingle-Breasted Oversized Woven-Blend Blazer

No need to size up, this is already perfectly cut to be on the bigger side.

Flannel Pinstripe Trouser
ME+EM
Flannel Pinstripe Trouser

These look impeccable with an Oxford shirt and knitted tank.

Oversize Fit Cotton Twill Shirt
Polo Ralph Lauren
Oversize Fit Cotton Twill Shirt

This comes in six equally chic different colours.

Reiss Eden Wide Leg Trousers, Mink
Reiss
Reiss Eden Wide Leg Trousers, Mink

Just look at that perfect tailoring.

James Relaxed Blazer
Reformation
James Relaxed Blazer

Everything about how this blazer is styled is business-casual perfection.

4. The Trend: Sherpa Boots

The Location: France

european fashion trends 2025

(Image credit: @kenzasmg)

Style Notes: Now for a trend you didn't see coming, that is, unless you live in Paris: the sherpa boot. Cute, cosy and impossibly comfortable, we're happy to get behind any trend that mixes fashion and functionality, and this shearling lined boot is a great choice for winter 2024 and into the year ahead too. Keep it casual with jeans or sweats, or step things up a notch with a short skirt or dress for spring. So cute, non?

Shop Boots:

Warm-Lined Boots
H&M
Warm-Lined Boots

Choose from this biscuitty beige or classic black.

Women's Neo-D-Hyker Polyester-Leather-Rubber-Tpu Boots | Fitflop Uk
FitFlop
Neo-D-Hyker Polyester-Leather-Rubber-Tpu Boots

Built to be the most comfortable winter boots you'll ever wear.

Tessa Boots - Honey - Split Cowhide Leather - Sézane
Sezane
Tessa Boots Split Cowhide Leather

You can count on Sézane to get French footwear right.

Le Monde Beryl, Dolomite Boot / Brown Suede
Le Monde Beryl
Dolomite Boot / Brown Suede

If you thought Le Monde Beryl was just pretty ballet flats, think again.

Shearling-Lined Suede Ankle Boots in Tan
Reiss
Shearling-Lined Suede Ankle Boots in Tan

Just as cute as low-top ankle boots.

5. The Trend: Pinstripes

The Location: Norway

european fashion trends 2025

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: Business suits back at the ready, once you've worn your full suit on the streets of Copenhagen or Oslo, mix and match the separates with cosy knits and camel coats to create a brand new look that champions the professional-looking pinstripe wherever you go. For a cool-girl spin on corporate energy, try a pointed toe shoe or boot on the bottom half, and keep things a little more casual up top.

Shop Pinstripes:

Oversized Wool-Blend Scarf Jacket
COS
Oversized Wool-Blend Scarf Jacket

Back in stock and just in time.

Tie-Detailed Pinstriped Wool-Twill Midi Wrap Skirt
VICTORIA BECKHAM
Tie-Detailed Pinstriped Wool-Twill Midi Wrap Skirt

Just how imagine how good this would look with a grey knit and burgundy boots.

Hip Pinstriped Cotton Wide-Leg Pants
OUR LEGACY
Hip Pinstriped Cotton Wide-Leg Pants

Such a bargain find in the Net-A-Porter sale.

Amren Pinstripe Shirt
Hush
Amren Pinstripe Shirt

Great with blue denim but even better print matching with yet more pinstripe.

Asos Design Tall Relaxed Dad Trousers With 5 Pocket Detail in Grey Stripe
ASOS Tall
Relaxed Dad Trousers With 5 Pocket Detail in Grey Stripe

The "dad" fit makes these feel modern.

6: The Trend: Brown Cont.

The Location: Bulgaria

european fashion trends 2025

(Image credit: @borislavasekova)

Style Notes: There's nothing quite like seeing a new trend rise to surface and continue its trajectory into a full fledged classic, and for us chocolate brown has done exactly that. What was considered a micro trend in 2024 now becomes a full-scale takeover, as social media's best dressed are now pulling together head-to-toe brown outfits for an expensive-looking combination that ticks all of the right boxes. Bonus points if you manage to mix textures and incorporate suede, leather, cashmere and silk too.

Shop Brown:

Teddy Jacket
H&M
Teddy Jacket

Who needs camel when cocoa looks this good?

Mimi Lace-Trimmed Satin Midi Dress
NEVER FULLY DRESSED
Mimi Lace-Trimmed Satin Midi Dress

So much sleeker than all black.

Roberta Ankle Boot
Reformation
Roberta Ankle Boot

A strong contender for best ankle boot on the market.

Eni Satin Maxi Skirt
ALMADA LABEL
Eni Satin Maxi Skirt

Everything that comes out of Almada Label is so effortlessly elegant.

Wool Blend Herringbone-Twill Coat in Chocolate
Reiss
Wool Blend Herringbone-Twill Coat in Chocolate

I'm officially in love.

7: The Trend: Statement Hoisery

The Location: London

european fashion brands 2025

(Image credit: @alexisforeman)

Style Notes: If there's anything that London girls can agree on right now, it's that a fun pair of tights can transform an outfit, and thankfully for us, some very good releases from Swedish Stockings, Falke, and Calzedonia are making the job that much easier. For the rest of party season expect to see classic fishnets and lace making an appearance alongside pops of red and merlot, but our big predictions for 2025 are white/ecru, pastels, and of course, a little more dark brown.

Shop Hoisery:

Nora Perfect Everyday Tights
Swedish Stockings
Nora Perfect Everyday Tights

My favourite pair from Swedish Stockings' tights collaboration with party girl Camille Charriere.

Olivia Premium Tights
Swedish Stockings
Olivia Premium Tights

But this white pair from their classic collection are a close second.

Josey 20 Denier Leopard-Print Tights
WOLFORD
Josey 20 Denier Leopard-Print Tights

Now that's how you make a statement.

Calzedonia, 50 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights
Calzedonia
50 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights

These have "comfy" written all over them.

John Lewis 60 Denier Velvet Touch Tights
John Lewis
John Lewis 60 Denier Velvet Touch Tights

Velvet touch for a strokeably soft finish.

Up Next, It's My Job to Find Amazing Shopping Picks—These 9 New Buys Are Too Good to Miss

Remy Farrell
Remy Farrell
Fashion Editor

Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.

