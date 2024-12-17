Everyone From London to Copenhagen Will Wear These 7 European Fashion Trends in 2025

As Who What Wear's fashion editor, I spend a lot of time searching through runway trends to pull together edits of the looks you really need to see, but often it becomes clear that the go-to place for everyday inspo is really street style. Aside from a handful of buzzy new pieces, the street style set often make heroes out of pieces we already own but with a fresh new spin, and their new season outfits are no exception. Wondering what all of 2025's biggest trends have in common? We spotted them on the streets of Europe in outfits way ahead of the curve.

Before you book a flight to get in on a piece of the action, stylish Europeans are all over our feeds, bringing plenty of outfit inspiration from their countries and reminding us just how fun it is to get dressed up again. Wondering to how French women make skirts look so chicl? Impressed by how the Scandis play with proportions? You've come to the right place. After hours and hours of very careful research, I've rounded up the biggest fashion trends that Europeans have already started wearing, and there's no doubt these will be everywhere over the next year or so.



To dive into a mix of current trends, classics and those yet to be adopted by the mainstream, keep scrolling for year-round-friendly looks that are worth screenshotting for later. There's a lot to look forward to in 2025.

1. The Trend: Sized Up and Structured Bags

The Location: Spain

Style Notes: Everyone from The Row to Ferragamo have been focusing on making their bestselling bags even bigger this year, and, knowing you can never have too much of a good thing, you can often find women in Spain trading in conservative cross-bodies for sizeable, chic totes. If its big enough to hold all of your essentials and strong enough to support top handles while doing it, you're onto a certified winner.

Shop Big Bags:

H&M Strap-Detail Tote Bag £33 SHOP NOW Our Who What Wear editors group chat is currently going crazy over H&M bags.

J&M DAvidson Ray Bucket - Black £850 SHOP NOW J&M Davidson are one of my favourite British bag brands, hands down.

STAUD Maude Textured-Leather Tote £570 SHOP NOW Big enough to be a weekend bag too.

Demellier The New York | Stone Grey Lizard-Effect £545 SHOP NOW An editor and influencer favourite.

MÉTIER Perriand Large Leather-Trimmed Suede Tote £4050 SHOP NOW There's a lot to love about this Metier tote. You had me at "handmade in Italy from plush dark-brown suede".

2. The Trend: 90's Knee Skirts

The Location: France

Style Notes: Tired of maxis but too cold for minis? No problem, Parisians are adopting a 90's silhouette, and trying simple, knee-length skirts reminiscent of Carolyn Bassette Kennedy and Courtney Cox. Perfect for wearing now with a cosy knit and a pair of tights, this demi length skirt is the chic bridge between showing a little skin and keeping it classy, a non-neogotional for French women.

Shop Knee Length Skirts:

M&S Collection Vinyl Knee Length A-Line Skirt £35 SHOP NOW That glossy, patent burgundy? Yes please.

COS Denim Mini Wrap Skirt £85 SHOP NOW This entire outfit is well worth copying.

Arket Wool-Blend Mini Skirt £97 SHOP NOW Cosy enough to wear in the winter months too.

Sezane Eloane Skirt - Cinnamon £135 SHOP NOW A slightly longer length that pairs perfectly with knee-high boots.

SPORTMAX Leather Skirt £550 SHOP NOW I love seeing leather in other shades than black.

3. The Trend: Masculine Suiting

The Location: Denmark

Style Notes: Think of some of the best brands to come out of Scandinavia—Filippa K, House of Dagmar, and Toteme all immediately spring to mind. What do they have in common? Their minimalist approach to looking polished of course, and what could be more elegant than a tailored suit, tucked in a dressed up with a tie to match? Jeanette's look might feel like a bit more Copenhagen fashion week than Croydon high street, but it's easy to take elements from her look for an easy, everyday ensemble too—just look for wide-leg trousers, boxy blazers and oversized shirting.

Shop Suiting:

THE FRANKIE SHOP Lyra Ingle-Breasted Oversized Woven-Blend Blazer £365 SHOP NOW No need to size up, this is already perfectly cut to be on the bigger side.

ME+EM Flannel Pinstripe Trouser £225 SHOP NOW These look impeccable with an Oxford shirt and knitted tank.

Polo Ralph Lauren Oversize Fit Cotton Twill Shirt £139 SHOP NOW This comes in six equally chic different colours.

Reiss Reiss Eden Wide Leg Trousers, Mink £128 SHOP NOW Just look at that perfect tailoring.

Reformation James Relaxed Blazer £298 SHOP NOW Everything about how this blazer is styled is business-casual perfection.

4. The Trend: Sherpa Boots

The Location: France

Style Notes: Now for a trend you didn't see coming, that is, unless you live in Paris: the sherpa boot. Cute, cosy and impossibly comfortable, we're happy to get behind any trend that mixes fashion and functionality, and this shearling lined boot is a great choice for winter 2024 and into the year ahead too. Keep it casual with jeans or sweats, or step things up a notch with a short skirt or dress for spring. So cute, non?

Shop Boots:

H&M Warm-Lined Boots £45 SHOP NOW Choose from this biscuitty beige or classic black.

FitFlop Neo-D-Hyker Polyester-Leather-Rubber-Tpu Boots £147 SHOP NOW Built to be the most comfortable winter boots you'll ever wear.

Sezane Tessa Boots Split Cowhide Leather £155 SHOP NOW You can count on Sézane to get French footwear right.

Le Monde Beryl Dolomite Boot / Brown Suede £665 SHOP NOW If you thought Le Monde Beryl was just pretty ballet flats, think again.

Reiss Shearling-Lined Suede Ankle Boots in Tan £168 SHOP NOW Just as cute as low-top ankle boots.

5. The Trend: Pinstripes

The Location: Norway

Style Notes: Business suits back at the ready, once you've worn your full suit on the streets of Copenhagen or Oslo, mix and match the separates with cosy knits and camel coats to create a brand new look that champions the professional-looking pinstripe wherever you go. For a cool-girl spin on corporate energy, try a pointed toe shoe or boot on the bottom half, and keep things a little more casual up top.

Shop Pinstripes:

COS Oversized Wool-Blend Scarf Jacket £200 SHOP NOW Back in stock and just in time.

VICTORIA BECKHAM Tie-Detailed Pinstriped Wool-Twill Midi Wrap Skirt £590 SHOP NOW Just how imagine how good this would look with a grey knit and burgundy boots.

OUR LEGACY Hip Pinstriped Cotton Wide-Leg Pants £320 £160 SHOP NOW Such a bargain find in the Net-A-Porter sale.

Hush Amren Pinstripe Shirt £60 SHOP NOW Great with blue denim but even better print matching with yet more pinstripe.

ASOS Tall Relaxed Dad Trousers With 5 Pocket Detail in Grey Stripe £28 £21 SHOP NOW The "dad" fit makes these feel modern.

6: The Trend: Brown Cont.

The Location: Bulgaria

Style Notes: There's nothing quite like seeing a new trend rise to surface and continue its trajectory into a full fledged classic, and for us chocolate brown has done exactly that. What was considered a micro trend in 2024 now becomes a full-scale takeover, as social media's best dressed are now pulling together head-to-toe brown outfits for an expensive-looking combination that ticks all of the right boxes. Bonus points if you manage to mix textures and incorporate suede, leather, cashmere and silk too.

Shop Brown:

H&M Teddy Jacket £30 SHOP NOW Who needs camel when cocoa looks this good?

NEVER FULLY DRESSED Mimi Lace-Trimmed Satin Midi Dress £100 SHOP NOW So much sleeker than all black.

Reformation Roberta Ankle Boot £348 SHOP NOW A strong contender for best ankle boot on the market.

ALMADA LABEL Eni Satin Maxi Skirt £260 SHOP NOW Everything that comes out of Almada Label is so effortlessly elegant.

Reiss Wool Blend Herringbone-Twill Coat in Chocolate £348 SHOP NOW I'm officially in love.

7: The Trend: Statement Hoisery

The Location: London

Style Notes: If there's anything that London girls can agree on right now, it's that a fun pair of tights can transform an outfit, and thankfully for us, some very good releases from Swedish Stockings, Falke, and Calzedonia are making the job that much easier. For the rest of party season expect to see classic fishnets and lace making an appearance alongside pops of red and merlot, but our big predictions for 2025 are white/ecru, pastels, and of course, a little more dark brown.

Shop Hoisery:

Swedish Stockings Nora Perfect Everyday Tights £50 SHOP NOW My favourite pair from Swedish Stockings' tights collaboration with party girl Camille Charriere.

Swedish Stockings Olivia Premium Tights £25 SHOP NOW But this white pair from their classic collection are a close second.

WOLFORD Josey 20 Denier Leopard-Print Tights £40 SHOP NOW Now that's how you make a statement.

Calzedonia 50 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights £10 SHOP NOW These have "comfy" written all over them.

John Lewis John Lewis 60 Denier Velvet Touch Tights £9 SHOP NOW Velvet touch for a strokeably soft finish.

