French Girls Rarely Wear Leggings, Unless They’re Paired With This Specific Boot Style

When I think of French women’s style, it’s about elevated basics: tailored jackets, perfect jeans, glossy ballet flats. Leggings don’t exactly spring to mind. Perhaps it’s because I reserve mine for lazy days or trips to the gym—but there’s something about their ultra-casual nature that feels distinctly non-French.
Still, even the chicest Parisians must occasionally succumb to the comfort only a pair of leggings can provide. So, I set out to uncover exactly how French women are styling theirs this season—and, more specifically, which shoe they’re wearing with them.
I quickly came to realise that French women aren’t wearing their leggings with trainers or loafers—they’re tucking them neatly into knee-high boots for a silhouette that feels streamlined, sophisticated and—somehow—unfailingly Parisian.
Perfecting the pairing, most French women keep their leggings jet-black, pairing them with equally dark, tonal boots in either glossy leather or soft suede. The combination creates a long, lean line that looks deliberate rather than relaxed.
Once the foundation is set, the rest of the outfit flows. A polished white shirt elevates the look, while an oversized bomber or wool coat adds a layer of cool. It’s simple, it’s sleek, and it’s proof that even the most comfort-driven pieces can feel sophisticated with the right styling cue.
Below, shop my edit of the best leggings and knee-high boots below.
Shop Leggings
H&M
Jersey Leggings
Style these with knee-high boots or pair them with trainers for a comfortable two-piece you can reach for every weekend.
COS
Zipped-Cuff Leggings
The zipped cuff adds an elevated element that stops these from looking too casual.
Marks & Spencer
Stirrup Leggings
These come in 4 different leg lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Marks & Spencer
2pk High Waisted Leggings
While I love these in the classic black, they also come in a rich chocolate brown.
Zara
Double Leggings
Style these with the matching sports bra or pair it with a boxy tee.
Shop Knee-High Boots
Mango
Leather Block-Heel Boots
A classic pair of block heeled, knee-high boots will never go out of style.
& Other Stories
Leather Knee Boots
Style these with leggings or pair them with a swishy skirt.
H&M
Knee-High Boots
The pointed-toe finish gives these such a sleek feel.
Sézane
Garrett Boots
The 3-inch heel adds a little extra height without sacrificing any comfort.
Marks & Spencer
Leather Block Heel Knee High Boots
From October—March I practically live in knee-high boots, and these are some of my favourites.
