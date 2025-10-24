French Girls Rarely Wear Leggings, Unless They’re Paired With This Specific Boot Style

I'll always take my wardrobe cues from the French. Discover how the chicest French women are styling their leggings below.

Collage of influencers wearing black leggings with black knee-high boots.
(Image credit: @lenafarl, @annelauremais, @sabinasocol)
When I think of French women’s style, it’s about elevated basics: tailored jackets, perfect jeans, glossy ballet flats. Leggings don’t exactly spring to mind. Perhaps it’s because I reserve mine for lazy days or trips to the gym—but there’s something about their ultra-casual nature that feels distinctly non-French.

Still, even the chicest Parisians must occasionally succumb to the comfort only a pair of leggings can provide. So, I set out to uncover exactly how French women are styling theirs this season—and, more specifically, which shoe they’re wearing with them.

Influencer @sabinasocol wears leggings with knee-high boots.

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

I quickly came to realise that French women aren’t wearing their leggings with trainers or loafers—they’re tucking them neatly into knee-high boots for a silhouette that feels streamlined, sophisticated and—somehow—unfailingly Parisian.

Influencer @annelauremais wears black leggings with knee-high black boots and a black leather jacket.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Perfecting the pairing, most French women keep their leggings jet-black, pairing them with equally dark, tonal boots in either glossy leather or soft suede. The combination creates a long, lean line that looks deliberate rather than relaxed.

Influencer @lenafarl wears leggings with knee-high boots.

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

Once the foundation is set, the rest of the outfit flows. A polished white shirt elevates the look, while an oversized bomber or wool coat adds a layer of cool. It’s simple, it’s sleek, and it’s proof that even the most comfort-driven pieces can feel sophisticated with the right styling cue.

Below, shop my edit of the best leggings and knee-high boots below.

Shop Leggings

Shop Knee-High Boots

