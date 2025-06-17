On the Fence About Capri Pants? *This* Outfit Formula Will Tip the Scales
Brat summer may have come and gone, but Charli XCX is still causing a fashion frenzy this season. Recently, the "Party 4 U" singer was spotted wearing a vintage-inspired rocker look, complete with satin capri pants.
The cropped style, which first gained popularity in the early 1950s and then again in the 2000s, has always been a controversial style despite its relative simplicity. But now, we have Charli XCX to thank for giving us a whole new way to style the summer-friendly design. Paired with a vintage Velvet Underground T-shirt and black leather accessories, the look screams rock 'n roll with an unexpected twist. Very Brat, if you ask us.
Keep scrolling to check out Charli's latest look, then shop a selection of similar pieces to re-create it at home. Once you embrace capri pants as an outfit building block, the rest will fall together sooner than you can learn the "Apple" dance.
Re-Create Charli XCX's Capri Pants Outfit
