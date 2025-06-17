On the Fence About Capri Pants? *This* Outfit Formula Will Tip the Scales

Brat summer may have come and gone, but Charli XCX is still causing a fashion frenzy this season. Recently, the "Party 4 U" singer was spotted wearing a vintage-inspired rocker look, complete with satin capri pants.

The cropped style, which first gained popularity in the early 1950s and then again in the 2000s, has always been a controversial style despite its relative simplicity. But now, we have Charli XCX to thank for giving us a whole new way to style the summer-friendly design. Paired with a vintage Velvet Underground T-shirt and black leather accessories, the look screams rock 'n roll with an unexpected twist. Very Brat, if you ask us.

Keep scrolling to check out Charli's latest look, then shop a selection of similar pieces to re-create it at home. Once you embrace capri pants as an outfit building block, the rest will fall together sooner than you can learn the "Apple" dance.

Charli XCX wears capri pants

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Re-Create Charli XCX's Capri Pants Outfit

Short Biker Jacket
H&M
Short Biker Jacket

This H&M biker jacket is so cool.

Oversized Printed T-Shirt
H&M
Oversized Printed T-Shirt

Did somebody request "Wonderwall"?

Levi's Wedgie Capri Jeans
Levi's
Wedgie Capri Jeans

You can't go wrong with a pair of Levi's pants.

Hex Hip Belt
Free People
Hex Hip Belt

An oversize buckle makes this studded look stand out.

Mango black pumps
MANGO
Asymmetrical Heeled Shoes

Timeless.

Ceres V2
AIRE
Ceres V2

Aire sunglasses are excellent quality for the price.

Sadler Leather Jacket
AllSaints
Sadler Leather Jacket

Adding yet another AllSaints leather jacket to my wish list.

Whitney Houston Photo Graphic Tee
Urban Outfitters
Whitney Houston Photo Graphic Tee

For when you wanna dance with somebody.

Gusta Knit Cropped Pant
Reformation
Gusta Knit Cropped Pants

Comfortable, chic, and looks excellent with summer sandals.

Meredith Studded Wide Leather Belt
AllSaints
Meredith Studded Wide Leather Belt

Obsessed with this scale-like belt.

Anja Black Patent
Tony Bianco
Anja Black Patent Shoes

TikTok is obsessed with how comfortable Tony Bianco shoes are.

Gabriele Rectangle Italian Acetate Sunglasses
Italic
Gabriele Rectangle Italian Acetate Sunglasses

Slightly more angular, definitely still versatile.

