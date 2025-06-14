If you were to attain access to my text messages, then you'd find that there are typically two topics that I'm always talking about with the girlies: fashion and astrology. If I'm not getting asked what's worth investing in for the summer, then I'm being asked what planetary alignments are making their lives particularly challenging. Lately, the latter has been dominating the discussions in my DMs, which isn't surprising, considering that so much has been happening in the cosmos. With the recent shift of Saturn into Aries, the last cazimi in Gemini, and the upcoming shift of Jupiter into Cancer, things have been, well, busy to say the least. The effects of all these transits will continue to act as a catalyst for people to make changes in their lives, whether by force or their own volition.

While not every change will be in our control, there is one powerful tool we can wield when it comes to embracing this energy: personal style. Sure, adopting a few new trends isn't exactly reaching for the stars compared to making life-altering shifts, but it's still effective! In an effort to help you usher in this era of evolution effectively, I've decided to treat you like you're a member of my group chat. Using my self-professed expertise in astrology and fashion, I've identified the best spring/summer 2025 trends for each zodiac sign based on optimal colors, personality, and current and upcoming planetary transits. Remember that you'll want to look at your rising, Venus, and sun sign placements to get a holistic view of which trends are worth the space in your closet this season. Whether you're well-acquainted with your entire birth chart or are new to this astrology thing, I've got you covered.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Marni; Versace; Miu Miu; Rabanne; Prada; Dries Van Noten)

Gemini, have you felt beholden to dealing with a cult of personalities lately? Although you're one of the most mutable zodiac signs, recent transits have likely left you feeling like your social battery has run out over the last few months. With the Venus retrograde happening throughout your eleventh house in the early spring, you've likely been reassessing your social network and learning to set boundaries that honor what you need over what people in your close circle expect from you. The universe has been nudging you to understand the difference between being adaptable in your relationships and being gullible to other people's neuroses, a lesson that will continue as Jupiter moves into Cancer in mid-June.

With the celestial body transiting through your first house of self, now's the perfect time to focus less on adhering to others' personalities, in the effort to explore aspects of your own. Frankly, there's no better way to embrace your chameleonic nature in a more positive way than by channeling it into making a few wardrobe changes. However, you don't necessarily need to undertake a complete overhaul; instead, take cues from the spring collections by centering pieces that showcase your personality. From Prada to Marni to Versace to Miu Miu to Dries Van Noten, and even Rabanne, we saw spring collections center the concept of personal style through off-kitler accessories, bold color-blocking, and artful clashes. It was a reminder that you don't have to follow the crowd; in fact, it's more fashionable if you don't, Gemini.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Balmain; Mugler; Loewe; Bally; Jacquemus)

It's safe to let out a sigh of relief, Cancer. With Pluto’s fifteen-year trek through your sister-sign Capricorn, you've had massive changes impacting your seventh house of partnerships—both professional and romantic—that has pushed you to put up healthy boundaries, change your self-perception, and find balance in how much energy you put into situations that may not be serving your highest self. In plain terms, you've been putting in the work, so this next period of your life will be filled with the blessings you've earned. With Jupiter, the planet of growth and luck, entering your first house of self starting on June 9th, you'll see just how the stars have been setting you up for a cosmic glow-up.

The planetary transits are asking you to transmute all the lessons you've gleaned from the last few years into the courage you need to step out of your shell and take up the space that you've rightfully earned. Of course, that can be easier said than done for one of our most sensitive water signs; thankfully, there's one spring trend that will help you this season: "epic proportions"—i.e., traditional silhouettes transformed through bold tailoring. Whether in the form of blazers with razor-sharp shoulder pads at Balmain, sculptural hoop skirts at Loewe, or cocoon-like trousers at Jacquemus, every collection showed that clothing should demand presence (much like you, Cancer). Think of this maximalist-leaning spring trend as you learning to take up space with a statement sleeve and no apologies.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Miu Miu; Tory Burch; Off-White; Baum und Pferdgarten; Tod's; Ferragamo)

Leo, have you been feeling a bit spicy lately? With Mars spending the last six months in retrograde in your twelfth house of mental health, secrets, and spirituality, you've likely felt frustrated, burned out, and well, tired of all the curveballs that the cosmos has thrown your way. Before you feel the need to throw in the towel, know that you're entering a new quarter of the game this summer that will allow you to feel like you're winning again. With Mars having entered your first house in April, you've been feeling a renewed sense of inspiration, motivation, and desire to change your self-image. On top of that, the upcoming full moon on June 11th in Sagittarius will be transiting your fifth house, allowing you to reimagine your relationship with creativity, pleasure, and love, giving you the motivation to get off the bench and get back into the game.

Frankly, there's no better way to channel this new sense of drive than by adopting the trend "Sporty Spice"—i.e., styling sportswear with eveningwear in a way that gives off-duty athlete meets after-hours glam. The tone of this spring trend was set at Miu Miu, Ferragamo, and Baum und Pferdgarten, where rugby shirts were styled over sheer skirts, ballet-inspired one-pieces were paired with lace-up pumps, and oversized rain jackets were combined with slip dresses. It was all about tapping into the competitive energy of traditional sportswear in a more chaotic (yet chic) way that oozes the sort of innate charisma that comes second nature to you, Leo. With this trend, you'll know that you're not just dressing for the planetary alignments; you're dressing like you own the arena.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Tod's; Kallmeyer; Acne Studios; Bottega Veneta; Tommy Hilfiger; Burberry)

You’re no stranger to structure or order, Virgo, but that doesn't mean you're always a savant when it comes to maintaining checks and balances. The universe, as of late, has been testing your ability to hold others accountable and find balance in your relationships, especially as Neptune was transiting your eleventh house of friendship, financial gains, and goals, up until late March. You've likely found that the lines between self and other have blurred in ways that may not be entirely comfortable for you. However, the celestial bodies are going to give you the tools to find balance again in the coming weeks. Mars transiting from Leo into sign on June 17th, highlighting your eight house of intimacy, shared resources, and death, giving you the jolt of energy you'll need to finally set new structures in place that will sustain healthier check and balances for you in every relationship in your life.

You're being offered the perfect moment to reset, even if that means you're only ready to start by adopting a spring runway trend. One trend that will speak to your need to find structure this summer? Look no further than the print trend, “Checks and Balances”, which offered a more poised approach to wearing plaid. For example, Kallmeyer and Tod's spring collections gave classic tailoring a tonal refresh by pairing tailored trousers and pencil skirts with plaid print blouses. While at Bottega Veneta, Tommy Hilfiger, and Burberry, modern prep was made to be less stuffy by styling plaid-print trousers, flannels, and trench coats with everyday staples. It's a reminder, Virgo, that it's not always about aiming for perfection, but finding rhythm between contrast and cohesion in clothing and in life (just like you do best).

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Ralph Lauren; Saint Laurent; Zimmerman; Gucci; Chloé; Isabel Marant)

For a sign ruled by Venus, finding balance is basically your second nature, Libra. Lately, though? Finding that equilibrium in relationships has been feeling more like a moving target. With Neptune newly transiting into Aries in early March, it's highlighting your seventh house of partnerships, casting a dreamy (and at times confusing) haze over romantic, financial, and creative bonds. That energy will be further exacerbated by your ruling planet, Venus, entering the sign of Taurus on June 8th, transiting your eighth house of shared resources, intimate relationships, and profound emotional experiences. You'll find that this summer feels like your sole focus is on trying to find balance in relationships again—whether that means opening yourself up to finding love, redefining relationships with loved ones that no longer serve you, or choosing to leave creative pursuits (or careers) that no longer feel passionate about at this point.

But remember, Libra, that you don't have to crash out trying to make changes happen overnight. It's best to implore patience, discernment, and your intuition when you don't have all the answers on where things are going with love, career, or life in general. If you find you're struggling to let go of needing to control the outcome, then use style as a way to tap into escapism with intention. You can achieve this by adopting the spring trend, “Free Spirits," which is a modern revival of bohemian fashion seen in recent runway collections. Designers offered a dreamy escape for you, in the form of sweeping silhouettes, soft florals, sheer textures, earthy tones, flowing fringe, and artisan details at Ralph Lauren, Zimmerman, Saint Laurent, Gucci, Chloé, and Isabel Marant. The carefree energy that you need to tap into this summer to find balance again? Well, think of this trend as the sartorial version of letting your soulmate (romantic or otherwise) find you—it's all about being effortless and perfectly unbothered.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Alexander McQueen; Fendi; Del Core; Brandon Maxwell; Prada; Toteme)

Your instincts are sharp, Scorpio, but even you can't strategize your way through the current astrological transits. With Neptune, the planet of intuition, dreams, and spirituality, now in Aries, it highlights your sixth house of routines, work, and health. In layman's terms, this means you've likely begun to feel seeds of doubt about whether you feel fulfilled by your present reality, whether that's your current career trajectory, workout routine, or simply just your wardrobe. Likely, those doubts won't necessarily be dying down soon, as Jupiter moving into Cancer starting June 9th, will transit your ninth house of higher education, spiritual beliefs, philosophy, and long-distance travel. Before you consider crashing out, consider this ideal: what if the celestial bodies are asking you to shift your strategy from focusing on what you "should" be doing to what brings you joy? Your fixed nature makes it hard for you, at times, Scorpio, to face the shadows and admit when something needs to change or when something isn't doing it for you anymore.

But letting the light into your life can be as simple as making a few minor shifts, even if that means starting small by embracing a new trend this season. No other recent runway trend reflects your need to embrace radical transparency right now (both literally and emotionally) more than "Sheer Joy"—i.e., the styling of opaque pieces in a way that embraces diaphanous textiles without leaving one overexposed. If there was ever a single trend that could somehow reflect your secretive nature while also speaking to your innate ability to adapt to any circumstance, it's undoubtedly this one. Unlike previous versions of the "naked" clothing trend, spring collections center on the idea of vulnerability with intention—something that the celestial bodies are encouraging you to embrace with current transits. At Alexander McQueen and Del Core, we saw sheer textiles embody a sort of armor through ethereal layers. While at Brandon Maxwell, Prada, Toteme, and Fendi, tailored separates were given a soft and sensual spin through the use of sheer textiles. For you, showing a little skin might not seem revolutionary, but it can be the first step you take in figuring out what things fulfill your soul on a deeper level, Scorpio.

J.Crew Collection Layered Shift Dress in Liquid Organza $298 $240 SHOP NOW DISSH Carmel Black Ramie Sheer Funnel Neck Top $130 SHOP NOW Brandon Maxwell Brandon Maxwell The James Low-Rise Metallic Organza Midi Skirt $1180 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Coach; Versace; Coperni; Bottega Veneta; Simone Rocha; Moschino)

For a fire sign that's naturally free-spirited, jovial, and adventurous, the concept of “healing” might feel, well, a little too serious for your taste, Sagittarius. But with Neptune in Aries activating your fifth house, the next Full Moon occurring in your first house on June 11th, the cosmos are currently nudging you towards reevaluating your relationship with self-expression, creativity, romance, and even children (or your inner child). You're being asked to embrace play and pleasure, not just in theory, but to put it into practice in your life so that you can honor the parts of yourself that have felt lost over the past few years. The one trend that meets that call to action? It's what I'm calling "Inner Child Healing," the revival of whimsy, wonder, and pure, unfettered delight through what one might call emotional-support accessories.

Forget being "grown," this spring accessory trend is all about healing your inner child, something which was adeptly reflected in Coach's spring show—oversized frame bags felt straight out of a grade school fever dream because they were covered in stickers, doodles, and bag charms. Similarly, at Simone Rocha, Moschino, and Versace, we saw a sort of childlike surrealism embodied in the form of animal and food-shaped bags, brooches, and even bag charms. And then, there were the examples that leaned fully into the fantasy in their collections; for instance, Coperni's spring show was staged at Disney's resort park. While at Bottega Veneta, the former creative director, Matthieu Blazy, used the collection to reminisce over his childhood by embracing childlike proportions, playful palettes, quirky embellishments, and innocence-tinged styling. All of the collections asked the same question: What if getting dressed could be fun again? Spoiler: it can be for you, Sagittarius.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Brandon Maxwell; Loewe; Proenza Schouler; Chanel; Khaite; Bottega Veneta)

It's been a challenging few months for you, Capricorn. However, please trust that the cosmos will soon allow you to feel good. After fifteen years of slow-burning transformation happening because Pluto was in your sign, its exit earlier this year closed a major karmic chapter in your life. However, the impacts of that major transit might not have been fully felt as the Mars retrograde that was happening in your seventh house in conjunction with Uranus transiting your fifth house—basically, you've been feeling blocked from feeling happy about where things stand in regards to you every type of relationship you have: romantic, business, family, and even your the one with yourself. Don't fret, because the stars are shifting in your favor, as Neptune transits your fourth house and Jupiter transits your seventh house of partnerships and Jupiter transits your seventh house of partnerships, for the rest of the year.

These two transits will enable you to witness positive changes in your life, including mending broken family dynamics, potentially finding the love of your life (or solidifying a current relationship), or expanding your network in a way that enhances your career. But if that's hard for you to believe, considering how challenging things have been lately, it's worth considering adopting the spring trend called "Feel Good"—i.e., embracing textures as a way to relish in the senses. With the celestial bodies begging you to celebrate how far you've come, there's frankly no better way to feel into this moment than by embracing tactile fringe, soft feathers, wrinkled satins, delicate crochet, and even embellished appliqués. From Brandon Maxwell to Proenza Schouler to Loewe to Khaite to Chanel, there was no shortage of ways that houses delivered haptic luxury that will have you looking (and feeling) your best this season. Consider these collections your cosmic permission slip to prioritize pleasure—no productivity required.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Miu Miu; Chanel; Brandon Maxwell; Ferragamo; Alaïa; Khaite)

After a sobering stretch of Saturn and Neptune in your first house for the last few years, you're finally emerging from the fog, Pisces. Yes, you can expect the view to be prettier. The emotional heavy lifting that has occurred around reprogramming your subconscious mind and remaking your self-image has created space for a lighter, more optimistic perspective on every part of your life. That energy will be further exalted by Jupiter entering your fifth house of pleasure and romance for the first time in twelve years, creating a square with Neptune and Saturn that allows you to hold onto your more sanguine disposition without disregarding all the lessons that the stars have tried to teach you. With this specific transit, you'll find that old romantic connections, new creative pursuits, and even tough family dynamics will resurface to challenge your newfound sense of self-worth that you've built over the last few years. It's not that the universe wants to make you feel disillusioned by life, but rather to make everything you desire become your lived reality right before your very eyes this summer.

As part of aligning with the stars for you, it will look like taking all those lessons that Saturn has taught you about not settling for less than you deserve and applying them to every part of your life. Now is the time to practice discernment when it comes to your perspective on relationships, career, finances, and pretty much everything. Understand that some situations call for a positive outlook, while others require you to take off the rose-colored glasses (getting back with your ex might fall into the latter category). When you're unsure of how to see things, consider throwing on one of spring's biggest color trends as a reminder: powder pink. Whether at Miu Miu, Chanel, Brandon Maxwell, Ferragamo, Alaïa, or Khaite's spring shows, we saw this pastel shade used in ways that shift our perspective. It's not about escaping reality with this runway trend; rather, it’s about choosing to see the beauty in it. Your new outlook on life starts now, thanks to this shade of pink.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Tibi; Victoria Beckham; Christopher Esber; Stella McCartney; Saint Laurent; Bottega Veneta)

Question for the Aquariuses: How do you define power? With Pluto now in your sign for the first time in over two centuries, your personal relationship with power—how you hold it, share it, define it, and speak it—will undergo a complete rewrite in the coming months. Although it's worth noting that the impact that outer celestial bodies (like Pluto) have on your personal life takes a bit longer to unfold, you're still likely to see power struggles play out over the summer with the other celestial transits. As your other planetary ruler, Uranus, moves through Taurus, it is highlighting your eleventh house of social connections, groups, and organizations. At the same time, Venus is set to drift into Taurus through your fourth house of home, family, and domestic life [on June 29th]. On top of that, Neptune newly entered your third house of communication back in March, making it clear that you'll feel even more compelled to speak up about power struggles happening close to home—whether that looks like communicating boundaries with family, renegotiating rental home contracts, or deciding to cut off a one-sided friendship. All these celestial transits are a call-to-action for you, Aquarius, to take back power in every part of your life.

But it's important to remember that it's less about shouting to be heard and more about making every word (and outfit) count—that's where the spring trend, "Soft Power", comes into play. Akin to the slow-moving nature of Pluto, suiting has always been one of the few trends that doesn't change too quickly from season to season. However, the celestial bodies, or in this case, creative directors, have something else up their sleeves this season, as suiting has taken a gentler turn, trading the rigid silhouettes that dominated the boardroom for the past decade for fluid shapes that reflect the cultural shift into the age of Aquarius. At Tibi and Victoria Beckham, low-slung trousers and oversized trench coats styled as dresses give separates a sultrier twist. Christopher Esber and Stella McCartney riffed on the notion of deconstruction by embracing dramatic draping. While at Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta, we saw the sharp lines of suiting elevated through the use of textures, prints, and layers. Ultimately, each collection served as a reminder that you don't need to be the loudest person in the room to command power—you need to put on a really good suit.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Saint Laurent; Valentino; Alexander McQueen; Ann Demeulemeester; Chloé; Dior)

If any zodiac sign has had an excuse from the stars to be especially moody over the past few months, it's you, Aries. Your ruling planet, Mars, spent the first four months of the year not only in retrograde but also in a debilitated aspect (Cancer sign). What this meant for you was a period of heightening your emotions that felt, at times, almost horrific to witness. Crashouts? You probably had plenty of them during this period. With Mars finally in fellow fire sign, Leo, you've likely begun to rediscover your emotional equilibrium, motivation to make changes, and general zest for life. However, despite Mars' recent shift, the current astrological transits are still trying to teach you more lessons in the coming year. With Saturn and Neptune shifting into your first house, everything from your style aesthetic to your sense of self is blurring, changing, and expanding. You've now entered a period of radical, rapid, and sometimes really-scary change, where everything you've perceived about who you are as a person, what you want out of life, and what's next for you will be either reborn or laid to rest. It's not so much that you'll be sad, but you'll be grieving all the past versions of yourself in the effort to make space for a new you to emerge.

With these celestial bodies remaining in your sign for some time, consider it your permission slip to start adding Lana Del Rey to all your summer playlists, or make a few changes to your personal style. The latter will likely become your favorite way to combat frustration, as fashion often does a great deal of the emotional lifting for you. One maximalist trend that taps into the intensity you've been feeling lately? Gothic Romance. Drawing inspiration from the late 19th century, designers imbued their collections with melodramatic elements by incorporating all the signature elements of brooding romanticism. Alessandro Michele’s debut at Valentino set the tone: models glided through a shadowy space that rivaled a set from a Robert Eggers film, wearing sequin coats that shimmered like ancient tapestries, equal parts haunted and haute. While at Alexander McQueen and Saint Laurent, feathered minis, velvet pleats, and high-collar blouses brought dark glamour into sharp focus. And then there were the softer, more cerebral takes at Ann Demeulemeester and Chloé in the form of sheer lace, sharp tailoring, and gloomy color palettes. With all these collections, it wasn't about embracing drama for drama’s sake; it's about embracing the rebellion and romanticism that's so innate to your inner nature, Aries. It's basically a reclamation of yourself, stitched into every seam.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Jacquemus; Max Mara; Proenza Schouler; Tove; Toteme; Carven)

Welcome to your socialite era, Taurus! After a prolonged season of soul-searching brought on by Neptune and Saturn moving through your twelfth house of introspection, spirituality, and intuition, you might feel a renewed sense of clarity about everything in your life. With all the insights you've gleaned from putting in the spiritual work, you might find that you're ready to step into the spotlight (figuratively and literally). Although you're typically one of the more reserved earth signs, the stars have slowly been priming you to embrace your star power over the past few months. Back in April, the New Moon on Sunday, April 27th, transited your first house, planting the initial seeds for your impending summer glow-up by giving you a glimpse into potential new social circles, different career paths, and even new lovers. Now that multiple celestial bodies are transiting your first house this June—Venus and Mercury—you'll be able to finally reap some of the rewards of all the self-actualization work you've been doing behind the scenes. But be warned: attaining all these cosmic blessings will require you to embrace the energy of Jupiter transiting your third house of communication, learning, close community, and short-distance travel.

You need to communicate what you want, explore your curiosities, connect with new people, and even consider booking that nearby meditation retreat. Ultimately, you need to be putting yourself out there, point-blank. But if you find that pushing yourself out of your comfort zone is still a challenge, start by making a small change to the way you show up in the world—ahem, switch up your style. It doesn't get more Venusian coded than using style as your form of liquid fortitude! One spring trend that will give you the courage this spring is what our team calls "The Socialite Era”—i.e., a return to casual glamour that channels the low-effort elegance of late-’90s It-girls like Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. On the Spring runways, it came through in refined silhouettes and elevated basics: Jacquemus and Max Mara delivered minimalist cocktail dresses and sleek pencil skirts. Proenza Schouler and Tove played with built-in scarves and modern tailoring. While Toteme and Carven rounded it out with structured separates, made for a calendar full of gallery openings and rooftop dinners. It’s graceful, grown-up, and entirely in your element, Taurus.