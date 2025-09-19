Fact: Every Fashion Editor Aspires to Own One of These Incredibly Luxe Jackets

As we descend into autumn, we're probably all on the hunt for a new jacket. Well, never fear, as I've done the hard work for you and rounded up the chicest designer styles to have on your radar. Scroll on to see the best designer jackets for 2025.

When a new season rolls around, it can be incredibly tempting to overhaul your entire wardrobe with the latest trends. I won’t lie—I used to do exactly that. But looking back, I can honestly say I probably don’t even own 90% of those pieces anymore. Over time, I’ve adopted a far more thoughtful approach to shopping. Rather than chasing fleeting trends, I now focus on identifying what my wardrobe is genuinely missing, investing in pieces that offer longevity instead of short-lived excitement.

I’ve also become more willing to spend a little extra on quality. Slowly but surely, I’ve been building a collection of luxury items. Of course, luxury comes at a price, and I know these pieces aren't accessible to everyone—they're not always accessible to me either. But I save intentionally and allow myself one or two splurge purchases a year. When I do invest, it’s with the goal of choosing something timeless. I’m talking about an item that won’t just last for years to come, but that I’ll continue to love for just as long.

This season, that investment is going to be a designer jacket. It’s not something I’ve considered in the past, but the more I assess my wardrobe, the more I realise that a well-made jacket is the missing piece. Ironically, it’s also the item I tend to buy most often on the high street, yet I still haven’t found the one. So instead of spending small amounts frequently on jackets I don’t truly love, I’ve decided to spend more on a single, high-quality piece that I know will stand the test of time. A great jacket offers durability, elevates any outfit and pulls a look together effortlessly, after all.

Of course, knowing where to start—and making the right choice—can be daunting when it comes to luxury shopping. If you're going to spend that kind of money, you want to be sure it’s a smart investment. With that in mind, I’ve rounded up a selection of designer jackets that are not only wearable and versatile, but also have that classic, timeless appeal—pieces you’ll reach for again and again, season after season. I hope if, like me, you’re thinking of investing this year, my guide below leads you to your best and most thoughtful purchase yet.

The Best Designer Jackets to Invest in This Year:

1. Toteme Teddy Shearling Clasp Jacket

Style Notes: Toteme’s shearling jacket is one of their most well-known, iconic styles. Made from a soft, teddy shearling, it features leather trims with silver metal clasps. Part of their AW23 collection, its popularity has snowballed ever since and is still one of their bestsellers.

2. The Frankie Shop Prescott Oversized Jacket

Style Notes: The Frankie Shop are known for their nonchalant cool, oversized silhouettes. Their jackets have become permanent fixtures on every fashion editor's wishlists and the Prescott jacket is no exception. Available in black, burgundy or army green, it's a piece we predict to see everywhere this autumn.

3. Róhe Mandarin Double Faced Jacket

Style Notes: In true Scandi style, Róhe encompasses on quality fabrics and a seasonless approach to fashion, focussing more on timeless, classic silhouettes that can be worn all-year round. Their Mandarin Double Faced Jacket is no exception – featuring a pankou closure with embroidered edges and patch pockets and available in four colourways, this is a statement piece that will be a staple for years.

4. Miu Miu Garment-Dyed Gabardine Bomber Jacket

Style Notes: Miu Miu have embodied the more preppy, sporty style and no other brand does it quite like them. With its washed effect finish, oversized shape and defining Miu Miu logo, their bomber jacket will no doubt earn cult status this autumn.

5. Toteme Country Jacket

Style Notes: Toteme does understated luxury incredibly well and their outerwear collections have become a hotspot for fashion editors. Their oversized Country Jacket has been restocked and it's no surprise as to why. Made from 100% cotton, it has a wax finish and features a contrasting corduroy collar and elbow patches.

6. Saint Laurent Bomber Jacket

Style Notes: For those in the market for a high designer purchase, look no further than Saint Laurent. Their pieces are so distinguishable to the brand and this leather bomber jacket is an investment style that will last in your wardrobe and can be passed down, too. It’s relaxed style with dropped shoulders yet contrasting pointed collar and shirred waistband make it such a statement piece.

7. Magda Butrym Suede Jacket

Style Notes: This year, not only have we seen the resurgence of the suede trend, but also of the funnel neck too, and this Magda Butrym jacket ticks both off in one. Its deep chocolate hue oozes sophistication and ensures its versatility is unmatched, allowing you to style it with an array of different looks, and ensures it won’t be a one season wonder.

8. Bottega Veneta Cotton Cropped Jacket

Style Notes: If there’s one thing Bottega Veneta is known for, it’s the brand's signature Intrecciato leather, which adorns this leather jacket. In a rich, burgundy hue, this statement jacket is made from 100% lambskin. It is guaranteed to make a statement and be a well-loved piece for years.

9. House of Dagmar Short Shearling Jacket

Style Notes: An aviator jacket is one of those pieces that never goes out of fashion. What I love about this House of Dagmar iteration is the shearling lining, which gives a more contemporary feel to it. It’s buckled neck allows you to wear it up or down, and its straight, boxy fit ensures you can layer it comfortably.

Shop Other Designer Jackets I Love:

