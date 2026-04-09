At last, the sunshine has broken through the bleak grey skies, and spring has settled into place. In turn, a feeling of renewal has arrived with the new season as we revitalise our wardrobes for spring. There’s a buzz around as the runway collections officially land in stores, and already, key buys have burst onto the scene. Ready for a touch of newness, I’ve studied the shopping habits of the chicest dressers around, deciphering the smartest investment buys of the season that aren’t just timely additions, but have longevity ingrained in every stitch. Now, I’ve rounded up the most popular spring buys in one concise place.
A new mood has settled over the luxury space for spring 2026. For the past few years, quiet luxury has seen an evermore striking refinement of classic pieces. Wardrobe staples were drawn back to their most foundational forms, shining a light on silhouette, composition and craftspersonship when shade and embellishment are turned down. This return to the bare bones reminded us of what luxury is truly about, not bold branding or displays of wealth, but the design expertise and extensive heritage that make them so worthwhile.
Now that the foundations have been restored, it's time to build upon them. Classic pieces are being revitalised through shade and texture, as well as the playful embellishments of spring, such as lace and fringing. Heritage is playing a key role this season as designers search through the archives to celebrate iconic pieces, those that have proven over the years or even decades to withstand the moving trends.
Alongside, the seasonal switch-up has brought back a series of wardrobe heroes that have been in storage over the cooler months. With the return of pretty blouses to the fore, Zimmermann and Dôen display their expertise in delicate embroidery and joyful bohemian patterns. Capsule heroes continue to be wise investments this season, and the most stylish people are looking to brands that specialise in these areas, like Agolde's denim and Faithfull's linen. Overall, the luxury buys leading the charge are those that balance longevity and joy, and of all the new arrivals, these are the most popular (and worthwhile) luxury buys for spring 2026.
Shop the Most Popular Luxury Items of Spring 2026
Zimmermann
Awaken Broderie Anglaise Cotton Blouse in Beige
Zimmermann knows all about beautifully intricate blouses.
Miu Miu
Suede Bag
Inspired by Aimee above this bag is now top of my wish list. The hard part if choosing between the brown and cream colourways.
AGOLDE
Twist Organic High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Agolde denim is beloved by editors, fashion people and celebrities alike. This pair will hold its place in your wardrobe for years to come.
A.Emery
Kinto Leather Thong Sandals
A.Emery's sandals are a favourite every single year. Right now, this butter yellow is calling my name.
Dôen
Marianne Shirred Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress
Every single spring I spot stylish women unpacking their Marianne dresses once again.
Prada
Prada Eyewear Collection Sunglasses
This shape of sunglasses is everywhere right now, and no one is doing it quite like Prada.
By Malene Birger
Exclusive: Suzanne Leather Jacket
For those cooler spring days and mild summer nights, reach for this sunny yellow leather jacket.
The Row
Agnes 12 Bag
The Agnes bag is selling fast.
DOEN
Lavon Fringe Pant -- Candlelight
Every editor on our team has these trousers on their wish list.