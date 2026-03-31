After a Year of Living Out of Suitcases, Here's Everything I’m Buying Now

Bettina Looney is a Who What Wear editor in residence, stylist, tastemaker, entrepreneur, and creative consultant recognized for her curated eye and cross-industry influence. Spanning fashion, interiors, and beauty, she translates style into substance through private styling at The Bettina Looney Edit.
Moving between continents, putting most of my wardrobe into storage, and adjusting to life in Miami (where it feels like permanent summer), was not the wardrobe refresh I had planned. But it turned out to be an effective one.
For most of the past year, I've been getting dressed from a rotating lineup of the same pieces while juggling a house renovation, a completely new routine, and the general logistics of life. When half your wardrobe is packed away in a warehouse like a distant memory, you become very honest about what you actually enjoy wearing and a bit more strategic about what you buy.
Here are the things I've stopped buying and what I keep adding to my basket instead.
I used to tolerate shoes that were beautiful but impractical. Now I simply run from the thought. If I cannot walk several blocks and survive a full day of chasing after two little lives without thinking about my feet. They're not worth the investment or the space in my wardrobe. Miami has pushed me into sleek flats, minimal sandals, and easy low heels I can throw on. It is actually quite liberating.
These Alaïa heels are by far the most comfortable heel I've ever worn.
Shop My Go-To Miami Shoes
net-a-porter
90 Leather Pumps
Reformation
Eden Platform Thongs
Out: Relying on Outerwear // In: Standalone Pieces and Easy Basics
Miami weather has completely changed how I think about getting dressed. When it's warm most of the time there's no outer layer to rely on to pull a look together. Pieces need to stand on their own, which has made me far more focused on clean silhouettes and outfits that work without much styling.
One of my biggest "ins" has been good everyday basics. I went through a phase of only buying very one-of-a-kind pieces, and then realized I had nothing to wear when I just wanted to feel comfortable. Lately, I've been buying simple tops from Aritzia, almost like I'm collecting them. They're well-cut, reasonably priced, and I wear them constantly. In a climate that's essentially a permanent summer, a reliable basic starts to feel more useful than a statement piece you can't reach for every day.
A chic Aritzia basic.
Shop My Aritzia and Zara Basics Picks
Aritzia
Wilfred Golightly Cardigan
ZARA
Fine Knit V-Neck Jumper
In: Efficient Co-ords
Two-piece sets have become my solution to mornings when time is not exactly on my side. They make it look like you planned an outfit although you definitely did not. Skirt and top combinations from Posse, Aligne, Le Set and Eaves have been doing most of the work for me lately. It has become a very efficient way of getting dressed, especially when life feels busy.
White co-ords always feel so crisp and clean, and I love the look and feel of this Eaves set.
Miami has turned me into someone who wears workout trousers far more often than I ever expected. Styled with an oversized anorak and proper trainers, it feels easy but still pulled together. I have been living in my Salomons and New Balances. They're comfortable, practical, and still feel current enough to wear all day.