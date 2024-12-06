I'm an Editor With High Standards—27 Winter-Ready Luxury Buys That Will Never Lose Their Appeal

As an editor, I'm often looking ahead to the new seasons, but right now I'm completely focused on winter. Give me bundled layers, elegant outerwear and chunky boots any day of the year and I'll be happy.

Already our wardrobes have been working overtime this season. If your days have been anything like mine, there's been a mass of gift shopping and planning the festive period interluded by pre-Christmas dinners and cocktail parties to round off the year. And by now, I've been able to identify some gaps in my wardrobe that are ready to be filled.

Any time that I add a piece to my wardrobe, be it high-end or high street, the criteria always remains the same. Any new piece has to complement my existing wardrobe to ensure that I’ll make the most of it. I look for timeless details, like a classic silhouette or eternally chic colourway to ensure its longevity. When the cooler months arise, the fabric is even more important, as luxurious cashmere, smooth leathers and refined knits come into their own. With this in mind, I'm taking a moment to look for investment buys that will tick all the boxes and serve my wardrobe this year and for many years to come.

When looking for investment buys, I can while away the hours scrolling through the various brands, but if I want a concise place of the best new-in luxury buys, multi-retailers are the way to go. Of them, Harrods, Net-a-Porter and Harvey Nichols are three that I consistently turn to for an update on the latest designer styles. So I thought I would bring together three of my most reliable designer retailers for you, and sift through the thousands of products to highlight the very best winter buys of each.

In the edit below, you'll find a selection of knitwear, sumptuous in fabric and timeless in design, making for an ideal investment for this winter and every one to follow. Handbags are my personal obsession, and I've picked out a few extra special styles that truly deserve their time in the spotlight.

Ready to invest? Keep scrolling to explore the best winter buys from Harrods, Harvey Nichols and Net-a-Porter.

HARRODS BEST WINTER BUYS

Wool Double Scarf Coat
Totême
Wool Double Scarf Coat

Toteme's iconic scarf coat comes in an even more refined design.

Boiled Cashmere Cardigan
ME+EM
Boiled Cashmere Cardigan

Classic stripes, neutral shades and soft cashmere? Yes, please.

Procida Maxi Skirt
STAUD
Procida Maxi Skirt

The dropped waist and pleating is so elegant.

Nubuck Le Teckel Tote Bag
Alaïa
Nubuck Le Teckel Tote Bag

Adored the Le Teckel but want more space? Alaïa's got you covered.

Wool-Blend Barrel Trousers
LOEWE
Wool-Blend Barrel Trousers

Barrel leg cuts are here to stay.

Cashmere Malia Sweater
TOVE
Cashmere Malia Sweater

The collar on this sweater is exquisite.

Cotton-Blend Annina Corduroy Trousers
Citizens of Humanity
Cotton-Blend Annina Corduroy Trousers

I haven't stopped thinking about these dark brown cord trousers.

Asymmetric Berenson Mini Dress
Taller Marmo
Asymmetric Berenson Mini Dress

You'll be the best dressed in any room.

Patent Leather Slingback Pumps 35
aeyde
Patent Leather Slingback Pumps 35

No matter the season, no matter the year, you'll rely on these.

NET-A-PORTER BEST WINTER BUYS

Sara Woven Blazer
ANINE BING
Sara Woven Blazer

Anine Bing blazers are a fashion person favourite.

Lou Pleated Woven Wide-Leg Pants
ANINE BING
Lou Pleated Woven Wide-Leg Pants

The matching trousers are exquisite too.

Julia Buckle-Embellished Leather Knee Boots
SAINT LAURENT
Julia Buckle-Embellished Leather Knee Boots

These might just be the perfect boots.

Evangeline Striped Pleated Metallic-Knit Turtleneck Maxi Dress
ULLA JOHNSON
Evangeline Striped Pleated Metallic-Knit Turtleneck Maxi Dress

Just add the knee-high boots above.

Symmetry Pochette Leather Tote
SAVETTE
Symmetry Pochette Leather Tote

The understated appeal of Savette's creations will retain their elegance over the years.

Fern Fair Isle Wool Sweater
NILI LOTAN
Fern Fair Isle Wool Sweater

Embrace festive prints in a chic way.

The Full-Pipe Flood High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
MOTHER
The Full-Pipe Flood High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans

I'm calling it—these will be the brand's next best-seller.

Vienne Perforated Eyelet-Embellished Leather Ballet Flats
ALAÏA
Vienne Perforated Eyelet-Embellished Leather Ballet Flats

A fresh batch of Alaïa flats are always worth noting.

Double-Breasted Checked Wool Coat
WARDROBE.NYC
Double-Breasted Checked Wool Coat

The sharp shoulders and oversized silhouette are so good.

HARVEY NICHOLS BEST WINTER BUYS

Cashmere Cardigan
TORY BURCH
Cashmere Cardigan

The buttons set this cashmere cardigan apart.

Non-Stop Drop Earrings
JENNY BIRD
Non-Stop Drop Earrings

Bold earrings are my favourite way to make an outfit that much better.

Umi Cashmere Maxi Skirt
ALMADA LABEL
Umi Cashmere Maxi Skirt

I'm so ready for a full cashmere moment. Shop the matching jumper here.

Gaia 60 Crocodile-Effect Leather Knee-High Boots
PARIS TEXAS
Gaia 60 Crocodile-Effect Leather Knee-High Boots

Paris Texas knows all about incredible boots.

Voltaire Leather Top Handle Bag
SAINT LAURENT
Voltaire Leather Top Handle Bag

The latest It bag from Saint Laurent.

Lalou Panelled Wool Blazer
BY MALENE BIRGER
Lalou Panelled Wool Blazer

Trust By Malene Birger to focus on the finer details.

Teria Ribbed-Knit Cardigan
16 ARLINGTON
Teria Ribbed-Knit Cardigan

For my next cocktail drinks I'm pairing this with wide-leg leather trousers and black boots.

Rina Hooded Cashmere Scarf
LISA YANG
Rina Hooded Cashmere Scarf

Accessories can breathe new life into your winter wardrobe, and a cashmere scarf is a great place to start.

