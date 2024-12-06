I'm an Editor With High Standards—27 Winter-Ready Luxury Buys That Will Never Lose Their Appeal

As an editor, I'm often looking ahead to the new seasons, but right now I'm completely focused on winter. Give me bundled layers, elegant outerwear and chunky boots any day of the year and I'll be happy.

Already our wardrobes have been working overtime this season. If your days have been anything like mine, there's been a mass of gift shopping and planning the festive period interluded by pre-Christmas dinners and cocktail parties to round off the year. And by now, I've been able to identify some gaps in my wardrobe that are ready to be filled.

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Any time that I add a piece to my wardrobe, be it high-end or high street, the criteria always remains the same. Any new piece has to complement my existing wardrobe to ensure that I’ll make the most of it. I look for timeless details, like a classic silhouette or eternally chic colourway to ensure its longevity. When the cooler months arise, the fabric is even more important, as luxurious cashmere, smooth leathers and refined knits come into their own. With this in mind, I'm taking a moment to look for investment buys that will tick all the boxes and serve my wardrobe this year and for many years to come.

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

When looking for investment buys, I can while away the hours scrolling through the various brands, but if I want a concise place of the best new-in luxury buys, multi-retailers are the way to go. Of them, Harrods, Net-a-Porter and Harvey Nichols are three that I consistently turn to for an update on the latest designer styles. So I thought I would bring together three of my most reliable designer retailers for you, and sift through the thousands of products to highlight the very best winter buys of each.

In the edit below, you'll find a selection of knitwear, sumptuous in fabric and timeless in design, making for an ideal investment for this winter and every one to follow. Handbags are my personal obsession, and I've picked out a few extra special styles that truly deserve their time in the spotlight.

Ready to invest? Keep scrolling to explore the best winter buys from Harrods, Harvey Nichols and Net-a-Porter.

HARRODS BEST WINTER BUYS

Totême Wool Double Scarf Coat £1140 SHOP NOW Toteme's iconic scarf coat comes in an even more refined design.

ME+EM Boiled Cashmere Cardigan £350 SHOP NOW Classic stripes, neutral shades and soft cashmere? Yes, please.

STAUD Procida Maxi Skirt £285 SHOP NOW The dropped waist and pleating is so elegant.

Alaïa Nubuck Le Teckel Tote Bag £2650 SHOP NOW Adored the Le Teckel but want more space? Alaïa's got you covered.

LOEWE Wool-Blend Barrel Trousers £1000 SHOP NOW Barrel leg cuts are here to stay.

TOVE Cashmere Malia Sweater £795 SHOP NOW The collar on this sweater is exquisite.

Citizens of Humanity Cotton-Blend Annina Corduroy Trousers £310 SHOP NOW I haven't stopped thinking about these dark brown cord trousers.

Taller Marmo Asymmetric Berenson Mini Dress £840 SHOP NOW You'll be the best dressed in any room.

aeyde Patent Leather Slingback Pumps 35 £320 SHOP NOW No matter the season, no matter the year, you'll rely on these.

NET-A-PORTER BEST WINTER BUYS

ANINE BING Sara Woven Blazer £530 SHOP NOW Anine Bing blazers are a fashion person favourite.

ANINE BING Lou Pleated Woven Wide-Leg Pants £400 SHOP NOW The matching trousers are exquisite too.

SAINT LAURENT Julia Buckle-Embellished Leather Knee Boots £1495 SHOP NOW These might just be the perfect boots.

ULLA JOHNSON Evangeline Striped Pleated Metallic-Knit Turtleneck Maxi Dress £750 SHOP NOW Just add the knee-high boots above.

SAVETTE Symmetry Pochette Leather Tote £1240 SHOP NOW The understated appeal of Savette's creations will retain their elegance over the years.

NILI LOTAN Fern Fair Isle Wool Sweater £720 SHOP NOW Embrace festive prints in a chic way.

MOTHER The Full-Pipe Flood High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans £325 SHOP NOW I'm calling it—these will be the brand's next best-seller.

ALAÏA Vienne Perforated Eyelet-Embellished Leather Ballet Flats £920 SHOP NOW A fresh batch of Alaïa flats are always worth noting.

WARDROBE.NYC Double-Breasted Checked Wool Coat £1900 SHOP NOW The sharp shoulders and oversized silhouette are so good.

HARVEY NICHOLS BEST WINTER BUYS

TORY BURCH Cashmere Cardigan £595 SHOP NOW The buttons set this cashmere cardigan apart.

JENNY BIRD Non-Stop Drop Earrings £135 SHOP NOW Bold earrings are my favourite way to make an outfit that much better.

PARIS TEXAS Gaia 60 Crocodile-Effect Leather Knee-High Boots £690 SHOP NOW Paris Texas knows all about incredible boots.

SAINT LAURENT Voltaire Leather Top Handle Bag £1640 SHOP NOW The latest It bag from Saint Laurent.

BY MALENE BIRGER Lalou Panelled Wool Blazer £650 SHOP NOW Trust By Malene Birger to focus on the finer details.

16 ARLINGTON Teria Ribbed-Knit Cardigan £325 SHOP NOW For my next cocktail drinks I'm pairing this with wide-leg leather trousers and black boots.