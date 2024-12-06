I'm an Editor With High Standards—27 Winter-Ready Luxury Buys That Will Never Lose Their Appeal
As an editor, I'm often looking ahead to the new seasons, but right now I'm completely focused on winter. Give me bundled layers, elegant outerwear and chunky boots any day of the year and I'll be happy.
Already our wardrobes have been working overtime this season. If your days have been anything like mine, there's been a mass of gift shopping and planning the festive period interluded by pre-Christmas dinners and cocktail parties to round off the year. And by now, I've been able to identify some gaps in my wardrobe that are ready to be filled.
Any time that I add a piece to my wardrobe, be it high-end or high street, the criteria always remains the same. Any new piece has to complement my existing wardrobe to ensure that I’ll make the most of it. I look for timeless details, like a classic silhouette or eternally chic colourway to ensure its longevity. When the cooler months arise, the fabric is even more important, as luxurious cashmere, smooth leathers and refined knits come into their own. With this in mind, I'm taking a moment to look for investment buys that will tick all the boxes and serve my wardrobe this year and for many years to come.
When looking for investment buys, I can while away the hours scrolling through the various brands, but if I want a concise place of the best new-in luxury buys, multi-retailers are the way to go. Of them, Harrods, Net-a-Porter and Harvey Nichols are three that I consistently turn to for an update on the latest designer styles. So I thought I would bring together three of my most reliable designer retailers for you, and sift through the thousands of products to highlight the very best winter buys of each.
In the edit below, you'll find a selection of knitwear, sumptuous in fabric and timeless in design, making for an ideal investment for this winter and every one to follow. Handbags are my personal obsession, and I've picked out a few extra special styles that truly deserve their time in the spotlight.
Ready to invest? Keep scrolling to explore the best winter buys from Harrods, Harvey Nichols and Net-a-Porter.
HARRODS BEST WINTER BUYS
I haven't stopped thinking about these dark brown cord trousers.
No matter the season, no matter the year, you'll rely on these.
NET-A-PORTER BEST WINTER BUYS
Just add the knee-high boots above.
The understated appeal of Savette's creations will retain their elegance over the years.
I'm calling it—these will be the brand's next best-seller.
A fresh batch of Alaïa flats are always worth noting.
The sharp shoulders and oversized silhouette are so good.
HARVEY NICHOLS BEST WINTER BUYS
Bold earrings are my favourite way to make an outfit that much better.
I'm so ready for a full cashmere moment. Shop the matching jumper here.
Paris Texas knows all about incredible boots.
For my next cocktail drinks I'm pairing this with wide-leg leather trousers and black boots.
Accessories can breathe new life into your winter wardrobe, and a cashmere scarf is a great place to start.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
