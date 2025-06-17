Overnight, These Became Fashion's Most Wanted Sandals for Summer 2025

Ilana wears a necklace, black dress, and the row emi sandals.
(Image credit: @ilanatorbiner)
The designer footwear market is more crowded than ever, making it extremely hard for a pair of shoes to stand out and earn true It status. However, a pair breaks through now and then, often thanks to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's influence and The Row’s quiet luxury label stitched into it.

Enter The Row’s Emi flatform sandals—these understated slides have quickly become the most sought-after shoes of the summer. Crafted from black patent leather (they're also available in a khaki hue), the Emi sandals feature a thick platform sole and a subtle open-toe silhouette, resembling a peep-toe design, as they reveal just three or four toes instead of five. Subtle, minimal, and effortlessly elegant—they epitomize everything The Row is known for.

Ilana wears the row remi slides, white jeans, and a red top.

(Image credit: @ilanatorbiner)

While celebrities often help catapult The Row's pieces into the spotlight, this time it’s Instagram influencers driving the buzz. One standout is Ilana Torbiner, a Chicago-based content creator who has been wearing the Emi sandals since May. She’s worn them around the city with relaxed jeans and a crisp button-down, and she has even taken them along on her travels to Provence, where she styled them with linen dresses and drawstring pants for a laid-back European vibe. Over in New York, fashion icon Leandra Medine Cohen has also been spotted in the Emis, pairing them on multiple occasions with straight-leg jeans and simple tank tops.

Although The Row is best known for its everyday wardrobe staples, its footwear continues to win over the fashion set (think its Zipped Boots and Bare Leather Heels). The price tag is steep, but the styles are timeless, classic, and versatile. And with shoes like the Emi, you get exactly that: an understated staple you can wear daily, style endlessly, and rely on for seasons to come.

Tempted to invest in a pair? Keep scrolling to shop The Row’s Emi flatform sandals and a few chic alternatives.

Shop The Row's Emi Flatform Sandals

Emi Flatform Slide Sandal
The Row
Emi Flatform Slide Sandals

Nordstrom is one of the few retailers that still has these sandals in most sizes.

Some similar sandals

Emi Mule in Leather
The Row
Emi Mules

If you don't like a flatform, this sleek Emi iteration is for you.

Spike Leather Mules
Alaïa
Spike Leather Mules

If you couldn't tell, slides—especially peep-toe ones—are having a moment. This pair is at the top of our wish lists.

Ruffled Leather Sandals
Dries Van Noten
Ruffled Leather Sandals

These are the type of sandals that only innately chic dressers own.

Signum Slipper in Leather
The Row
Signum Slipper in Leather

Whichever Row sandals you get your hands on, you can look forward to wearing them for a long time. 

Crochet Flatform Slides
Prada
Crochet Flatform Slides

This summer, every fashion person in the Hamptons will be styling these with white linen dresses and retro sunglasses.

Satin-Twill Slides
TOTEME
Satin-Twill Slides

If you own satin sandals, I know you have expensive taste.

Nichols Slide Sandal
Saint Laurent
Nichols Slide Sandals

Timeless, classic, and chic.

