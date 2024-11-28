I Can't Face Wearing Heels—5 Flat-Boot Looks That Are Just As Polished

My boyfriend told me I have too many boots for one person, my response? "I don't, I just need a walk-in wardrobe to store them in". Which ––as someone who has been in London rentals for over 13 years with the majority of my footwear ending up in TV units, cupboards and anywhere there's a space––of course would be the dream. This won't be happening anytime soon, so instead, I just need to justify my collection by saying there's a boot style for every occasion.

I have my knee-high heeled boots for days when I want to feel more dressy, my pointed-toe kitten heel boots always elevate baggy jeans and chunky boots are for weekend walks and day-to-day dressing. They all deserve their place, and as it gets colder, I find myself relying more and more on the comfy easy-to-throw on flat chunky styles.

I've had some of these chunky pairs for so many years, so I went on the lookout for fresh ways to wear them for 2024, and beyond. Here are 5 chunky boots outfit ideas––from suede iterations with jeans and a rugby shirt to zip-up pairs with a belted long coat––that'll make getting dressed while it's freezing much easier.

5 CHUNKY BOOT OUTFITS TO ROTATE THIS WINTER:

1. Chunky Boots + Polo Shirt + Barn Jacket

Style Notes: Basically ticking off every mini trend for winter 2024, Jess shows how a polo shirt and barn jacket are a winning team. Add a suede bag and matching chunky boots and you get an outfit well worth copying. Top tip: invest in a good suede protector spray to make sure these can withstand the weather forecast.

Shop the Look:

Maeve Maeve Rugby Polo Jumper £98 SHOP NOW You would easily add a thermal top underneath for extra warmth.

SANDRO Leather-Collar Long-Sleeve Stretch-Cotton Coat £559 SHOP NOW A barn style jacket is an investment well worth making.

& Other Stories Braided Suede Tote £295 SHOP NOW The winter version of a woven basket bag.

Russell & Bromley Mystic Chunky Chelsea Ankle Boot £295 SHOP NOW The dream boot.

2. Chunky Boots + Navy Coat + Beanie

Style Notes: If there's a pair of boot that have proved they can stand the test of time, it's The Row's zip-up chunky style. Luckily, there are iterations to suit all budgets now, but Lois has shown how to style the OG's with a classic navy coat, cosy beanie hat and fuss-free accessories.

Shop the Look:

Reiss Wool-Blend Twill Double-Breasted Coat in Navy £378 SHOP NOW I would size up to achieve those power shoulders we all know and love right now.

Prada Wool and Cashmere Beanie £400 SHOP NOW Equal parts chic and cosy.

TOTEME High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans £290 SHOP NOW The zip-up boots always look best with jeans that sit just around the ankle––like these.

THE ROW Leather Ankle Boots £1450 SHOP NOW Yep, the cult boots are still key for winter 2024.

3. Chunky Boots + Leggings + Puffer Jacket

Style Notes: Knee-high boots in all forms are bigger than ever right now, but if you want to keep them comfy, a chunky flat style is the answer. Marilyn's riding boot iteration with leggings and a puffer is the chicest running errands outfit to recreate from your own wardrobe.

Shop the Look:

MANGO Pocket Quilted Jacket - Women | Mango United Kingdom £100 SHOP NOW It also comes in the colour of the season: burgundy!

LULULEMON Align High-Rise Leggings - 28" £88 SHOP NOW A fashion insider-favourite, and for good reason.

PRADA Pr 26zs Irregular-Frame Branded-Arm Acetate Sunglasses £376 SHOP NOW These are firmly on my wish list.

Massimo Dutti Flat Boots With Rubber Sole £229 SHOP NOW The chicest rubber boots I've seen.

4. Chunky Boots + Jumper Dress + Shoulder Bag

(Image credit: @chiarasatelier)

Style Notes: Chiara nails the allusive smart-casual look here by pairing her chunky boots of choice with a chocolate-brown knitted dress. Add a simple black shoulder bag and polished accessories and you have yourself an outfit that will work hard for you at the weekends and during the week, no matter your plans.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Leona Regenerative Merino Wool Sweater Dress £360 SHOP NOW Just gorgeous.

DAISY LONDON Isla Sterling Silver Hoop Earrings £90 SHOP NOW An everyday style to add to your jewellery box.

COS Chunky Lace-Up Boots £250 SHOP NOW A lace-up boot would perfectly with this look.

Neous Phoenix 1.0 Leather Top Handle Bag £650 SHOP NOW The perfect little black bag.

5. Chunky Boots + Breton Top + Brown Coat

Style Notes: For days when you just want to be comfy, yet look like you've made an effort, try an expensive-looking coat with chunky boots. When you're swaddled up in layers for winter and footwear, your coat and boots is often the only outfit elements anyone will see. And a chunky Chelsea will never fail to compliment a great coat––see Marianne's outfit (above) for proof.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Asher Coat £428 SHOP NOW Ticking off two trends in one with this chocolately brown scarf coat.

Arket Long-Sleeved T-Shirt £22 SHOP NOW I loved the fit of this Breton so much, I bought two.

Sezane Romie Bag Smooth Black £350 SHOP NOW Sézane's bags are top tier.