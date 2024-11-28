I Can't Face Wearing Heels—5 Flat-Boot Looks That Are Just As Polished
My boyfriend told me I have too many boots for one person, my response? "I don't, I just need a walk-in wardrobe to store them in". Which ––as someone who has been in London rentals for over 13 years with the majority of my footwear ending up in TV units, cupboards and anywhere there's a space––of course would be the dream. This won't be happening anytime soon, so instead, I just need to justify my collection by saying there's a boot style for every occasion.
I have my knee-high heeled boots for days when I want to feel more dressy, my pointed-toe kitten heel boots always elevate baggy jeans and chunky boots are for weekend walks and day-to-day dressing. They all deserve their place, and as it gets colder, I find myself relying more and more on the comfy easy-to-throw on flat chunky styles.
I've had some of these chunky pairs for so many years, so I went on the lookout for fresh ways to wear them for 2024, and beyond. Here are 5 chunky boots outfit ideas––from suede iterations with jeans and a rugby shirt to zip-up pairs with a belted long coat––that'll make getting dressed while it's freezing much easier.
5 CHUNKY BOOT OUTFITS TO ROTATE THIS WINTER:
1. Chunky Boots + Polo Shirt + Barn Jacket
Style Notes: Basically ticking off every mini trend for winter 2024, Jess shows how a polo shirt and barn jacket are a winning team. Add a suede bag and matching chunky boots and you get an outfit well worth copying. Top tip: invest in a good suede protector spray to make sure these can withstand the weather forecast.
Shop the Look:
A barn style jacket is an investment well worth making.
2. Chunky Boots + Navy Coat + Beanie
Style Notes: If there's a pair of boot that have proved they can stand the test of time, it's The Row's zip-up chunky style. Luckily, there are iterations to suit all budgets now, but Lois has shown how to style the OG's with a classic navy coat, cosy beanie hat and fuss-free accessories.
Shop the Look:
I would size up to achieve those power shoulders we all know and love right now.
The zip-up boots always look best with jeans that sit just around the ankle––like these.
3. Chunky Boots + Leggings + Puffer Jacket
Style Notes: Knee-high boots in all forms are bigger than ever right now, but if you want to keep them comfy, a chunky flat style is the answer. Marilyn's riding boot iteration with leggings and a puffer is the chicest running errands outfit to recreate from your own wardrobe.
Shop the Look:
It also comes in the colour of the season: burgundy!
4. Chunky Boots + Jumper Dress + Shoulder Bag
Style Notes: Chiara nails the allusive smart-casual look here by pairing her chunky boots of choice with a chocolate-brown knitted dress. Add a simple black shoulder bag and polished accessories and you have yourself an outfit that will work hard for you at the weekends and during the week, no matter your plans.
Shop the Look:
5. Chunky Boots + Breton Top + Brown Coat
Style Notes: For days when you just want to be comfy, yet look like you've made an effort, try an expensive-looking coat with chunky boots. When you're swaddled up in layers for winter and footwear, your coat and boots is often the only outfit elements anyone will see. And a chunky Chelsea will never fail to compliment a great coat––see Marianne's outfit (above) for proof.
Shop the Look:
& Other Stories brings out brilliant chunky Chelsea's each and every year.
Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people.When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.
