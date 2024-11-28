I Can't Face Wearing Heels—5 Flat-Boot Looks That Are Just As Polished

in Features

My boyfriend told me I have too many boots for one person, my response? "I don't, I just need a walk-in wardrobe to store them in". Which ––as someone who has been in London rentals for over 13 years with the majority of my footwear ending up in TV units, cupboards and anywhere there's a space––of course would be the dream. This won't be happening anytime soon, so instead, I just need to justify my collection by saying there's a boot style for every occasion.

I have my knee-high heeled boots for days when I want to feel more dressy, my pointed-toe kitten heel boots always elevate baggy jeans and chunky boots are for weekend walks and day-to-day dressing. They all deserve their place, and as it gets colder, I find myself relying more and more on the comfy easy-to-throw on flat chunky styles.

I've had some of these chunky pairs for so many years, so I went on the lookout for fresh ways to wear them for 2024, and beyond. Here are 5 chunky boots outfit ideas––from suede iterations with jeans and a rugby shirt to zip-up pairs with a belted long coat––that'll make getting dressed while it's freezing much easier.

5 CHUNKY BOOT OUTFITS TO ROTATE THIS WINTER:

1. Chunky Boots + Polo Shirt + Barn Jacket

Jessica wearing chunky boots

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

Style Notes: Basically ticking off every mini trend for winter 2024, Jess shows how a polo shirt and barn jacket are a winning team. Add a suede bag and matching chunky boots and you get an outfit well worth copying. Top tip: invest in a good suede protector spray to make sure these can withstand the weather forecast.

Shop the Look:

Maeve Rugby Polo Jumper
Maeve
Maeve Rugby Polo Jumper

You would easily add a thermal top underneath for extra warmth.

Leather-Collar Long-Sleeve Stretch-Cotton Coat
SANDRO
Leather-Collar Long-Sleeve Stretch-Cotton Coat

A barn style jacket is an investment well worth making.

Braided Suede Tote
& Other Stories
Braided Suede Tote

The winter version of a woven basket bag.

Russell & Bromley, Mystic Chunky Chelsea Ankle Boot
Russell & Bromley
Mystic Chunky Chelsea Ankle Boot

The dream boot.

2. Chunky Boots + Navy Coat + Beanie

Lois wearing chunky boots

(Image credit: @_loissterling)

Style Notes: If there's a pair of boot that have proved they can stand the test of time, it's The Row's zip-up chunky style. Luckily, there are iterations to suit all budgets now, but Lois has shown how to style the OG's with a classic navy coat, cosy beanie hat and fuss-free accessories.

Shop the Look:

Wool-Blend Twill Double-Breasted Coat in Navy
Reiss
Wool-Blend Twill Double-Breasted Coat in Navy

I would size up to achieve those power shoulders we all know and love right now.

Wool and Cashmere Beanie
Prada
Wool and Cashmere Beanie

Equal parts chic and cosy.

High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans
TOTEME
High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans

The zip-up boots always look best with jeans that sit just around the ankle––like these.

Leather Ankle Boots
THE ROW
Leather Ankle Boots

Yep, the cult boots are still key for winter 2024.

3. Chunky Boots + Leggings + Puffer Jacket

Marilyn wearing chunky boots

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Knee-high boots in all forms are bigger than ever right now, but if you want to keep them comfy, a chunky flat style is the answer. Marilyn's riding boot iteration with leggings and a puffer is the chicest running errands outfit to recreate from your own wardrobe.

Shop the Look:

Pocket Quilted Jacket - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Pocket Quilted Jacket - Women | Mango United Kingdom

It also comes in the colour of the season: burgundy!

Align High-Rise Leggings - 28
LULULEMON
Align High-Rise Leggings - 28"

A fashion insider-favourite, and for good reason.

Pr 26zs Irregular-Frame Branded-Arm Acetate Sunglasses
PRADA
Pr 26zs Irregular-Frame Branded-Arm Acetate Sunglasses

These are firmly on my wish list.

Flat Boots With Rubber Sole
Massimo Dutti
Flat Boots With Rubber Sole

The chicest rubber boots I've seen.

4. Chunky Boots + Jumper Dress + Shoulder Bag

Chiara wearing chunky boots

(Image credit: @chiarasatelier)

Style Notes: Chiara nails the allusive smart-casual look here by pairing her chunky boots of choice with a chocolate-brown knitted dress. Add a simple black shoulder bag and polished accessories and you have yourself an outfit that will work hard for you at the weekends and during the week, no matter your plans.

Shop the Look:

Leona Regenerative Merino Wool Sweater Dress
Reformation
Leona Regenerative Merino Wool Sweater Dress

Just gorgeous.

Isla Sterling Silver Hoop Earrings
DAISY LONDON
Isla Sterling Silver Hoop Earrings

An everyday style to add to your jewellery box.

Chunky Lace-Up Boots
COS
Chunky Lace-Up Boots

A lace-up boot would perfectly with this look.

Flat Leather Biker Boots With Buckles
Neous
Phoenix 1.0 Leather Top Handle Bag

The perfect little black bag.

5. Chunky Boots + Breton Top + Brown Coat

Marianne wearing chunky boots

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style Notes: For days when you just want to be comfy, yet look like you've made an effort, try an expensive-looking coat with chunky boots. When you're swaddled up in layers for winter and footwear, your coat and boots is often the only outfit elements anyone will see. And a chunky Chelsea will never fail to compliment a great coat––see Marianne's outfit (above) for proof.

Shop the Look:

Asher Coat
Reformation
Asher Coat

Ticking off two trends in one with this chocolately brown scarf coat.

Long-Sleeved T-Shirt
Arket
Long-Sleeved T-Shirt

I loved the fit of this Breton so much, I bought two.

Romie Bag - Smooth Black - Bovine Leather - Sézane
Sezane
Romie Bag Smooth Black

Sézane's bags are top tier.

Chelsea Leather Boots
& Other Stories
Chelsea Leather Boots

& Other Stories brings out brilliant chunky Chelsea's each and every year.

Harriet Davey
Freelance Fashion Editor

Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV's This Morning.

