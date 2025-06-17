Wait, Is This About to Be The Row's New It Mini Bag?
When it comes to The Row It bags, the Margaux and Marlo bags have undoubtedly dominated the conversation (and fashion people's wallets) as of late, and with good reason—they're timeless and subtly luxurious. They're also quite oversized—even the smallest versions. It's been a minute since we've seen a mini The Row bag become an It bag, with the last arguably being the 90's bag. But that might be about to change, thanks in part to Elsa Hosk.
Hosk is one of the most stylish, trend-forward celebrities we have, and she never fails to get her hands on the latest elegant It items, many of which are by The Row. So when I saw that she just posted herself holding one of the brand's newest bags to her Instagram feed, I took notice. The bag is The Row's Small To Go Tote Bag, which Hosk opted for in mustard suede to pair with her silky cream-colored Helsa smocked tube top and balloon pants. Like many The Row bags, it's as simple and elegant as can be. The Row has made a habit of making no-frills, utilitarian designs that become quite iconic, and this bag is no exception.
Keep scrolling to shop The Row's Small To Go Tote Bag before it's impossible to find. (Bonus: It's thousands of dollars cheaper than those oversized The Row bags.)
On Elsa Hosk: Helsa The Smocked Tunic in Silk And Wool ($188) and The Balloon Pants in Silk And Wool ($278); The Row Small to Go Tote Bag in Nubuck in Mustard ($1150)
Shop The Row Small To Go Tote Bag
Shop More The Row Mini Bags
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
