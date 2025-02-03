How Tiffany Lopinsky of ShopMy Has Redefined the Concept of Social Shopping

Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.

In the evolving world of content creation, ShopMy has emerged as a pivotal platform in the creator economy, bridging the gap between content creators and brands to facilitate lucrative product recommendations. If you scroll through Instagram or TikTok, chances are most of your favorite creators use the beloved platform. At the helm of ShopMy is Tiffany Lopinsky—the company's co-founder and chief operating officer—who has completely changed the landscape of social shopping.

Lopinsky's journey into this innovative space began with a seemingly simple venture: an Instagram account dedicated to exploring Boston's culinary scene. This project, which she launched during her college years, not only grew to amass over 150,000 followers but also served as her entry into understanding the dynamics of content creation and audience engagement. This early foray into the creator economy was more than just a hobby; it was a foundational experience that would later prove invaluable.

Following her graduation, Lopinsky's professional journey led her to work at a global advertising agency, where she sharpened her expertise in business strategy and analytics. Her next stop was a small startup, which further enriched her expertise in scaling businesses and understanding market dynamics. When fate aligned her with her co-founders, one of whom was conducting research at MIT on social shopping, Lopinsky was uniquely equipped with the insights and instincts necessary to co-create ShopMy.

Under Lopinsky's leadership, ShopMy has facilitated a seamless connection between creators and brands and has seen phenomenal growth. The platform's success is rooted in its ability to make product recommendations more accessible, transparent, and profitable for creators—transforming how products are marketed and sold online. Just two weeks ago, ShopMy announced a significant milestone after raising $77.5 million in Series B funding. This investment is earmarked for expanding into new markets and exploring additional product categories, signaling the company's ambition to further revolutionize the creator marketing landscape.

Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Lopinsky's story shows how foundational experiences can lead to groundbreaking innovations.

