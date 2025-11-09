Don't Even *Think* About Wearing a Sweater Unless It's One of These "Rich" Trends

Like looking rich? Then pay close attention to what I'm about to say next. Sweater season is upon us, which means that we're revisiting our knitwear collections and maybe even shopping for a new style or two. I love a classic plain sweater as much as the next person, but it's already clear that the styles and silhouettes that will contribute to the most expensive-looking outfits of fall and winter 2025 involve one of a few specific sweater trends. And no, they're not your run-of-the-mill crewneck styles.
Four sweater trends have emerged as the major styles to know. From the fall 2025 runways to the feeds of the coolest It girls, I'm already seeing these trends take over. Surprisingly, argyle is among them, in no small part because of Khaite's cosign. V-necks are another trend that's coming back this season for the first time in a while, but in a modern way with subtle high-V necks. Fair isle knits tap into an après-ski vibe that will transport you to the slopes of Gstaad or St. Moritz. Lastly, polo sweaters are tapping into the preppy aesthetic that's been on the rise all year. Here, discover the four most expensive-looking sweater trends of fall 2025 and shop the most buy-worthy versions of each.
Argyle Sweaters
When I attended the Khaite show in February, I was surprised to see several argyle sweaters in the collection, but as is usually the case with the runway, it wasn't until the fall actually arrived six months later that the knits made more sense. Now, I'm noticing the academic theme everywhere I look and I'm convinced it's one of the major sweater trends to know.
Khaite
Anders Argyle-Knit Cashmere-Blend Top
I love the combination of burgundy and light blue here.
H&M
Mohair-Blend Sweater
Yes to this styling.
Reformation
Cove Cashmere Oversized Crew
This looks like a sweater I'd absolutely live in.
ZARA
Diamond Knit Polo Shirt
The polo neckline makes it even cuter.
J.Crew
Perfect Cashmere Crewneck Sweater in Argyle
Preppy perfection.
Gap
Cashsoft Crop Cardigan
Easy (and currently on sale).
High V-Neck Sweaters
Crewnecks are no longer the default neckline. Fashion people are are instead reaching for sweaters (and T-shirts and dresses too, for that matter) with a high V neckline. If you ask me, a high V-neck sweater is the easiest way to make your fall outfits look current. Bonus points if you layer it over a white T-shirt.
Gap
Cashsoft Oversized V-Neck Sweater
People like to rave about how good Gap's cashmere sweaters are.
Amiya
Nevia V Neck Sweater
The color, the shape, the ribbed hemline—this sweater is a perfect example of why new knitwear label Amiya is one to know.
Naadam
V-Neck Sweater
The way it cinches at the waist is so good I almost stood up and applauded.
AFLALO
Elara Sweater in Cashmere
The label where all the cool New Yorkers are getting their sweaters this season.
EDIKTED
Oversize V-Neck Sweater
The right idea.
Nordstrom
V-Neck Cashmere Sweater
Nordstrom cashmere is truly top tier.
ZARA
100% Wool V-Neck Sweater
Okay, creative styling idea!
Polo Sweaters
With preppy style coming back in full force, polo sweaters are once again at the top of the pile. Whether you opt for a thin and fitted polo knit top, a relaxed-fit style, or a striped rugby polo, the collared silhouette immediately adds an air of East Coast prep—and a certain "old money" vibe that looks so expensive.
Amiya
Yale Polo Sweater
She's sporty.
COS
Cornflower Blue Sweater
This shade of blue, though.
Leset
Jesse Wool Polo Sweater
How adorable are the tiny buttons?
Almina Concept
Polo Wool Sweater
If you know me, you know I'm a huge fan of Almina Concept sweaters.
ZARA
Plain Knit Polo Shirt
The elongated buttons make it a touch more elevated.
Fair Isle Sweaters
Finally, we have fair isle sweaters. Whether or not you like to ski, these knits will have you tapping into the ultimate après-ski mood and looking like you're fresh off the piste in Gstaad or St. Mortiz. Designers like Altuzarra are putting a fashion-person spin on the alpine style and we've already seen the style set begin to embrace fair isle this season, which means the style is only going to grow more popular as we near the holidays.
Reformation
Fabian Crew Sweater
With silk shorts or ivory trousers.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Fair Isle Wool Blend Cardigan
Get me to an upstate cabin in this ASAP.
ZARA
Short Sleeve Jacquard Knit Sweater
I love it with the plaid skirt.
Sezane
Robin Sweater
Sezane sweaters always go viral around this time of year, and I have high hopes for this fair isle knit.