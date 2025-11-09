Don't Even *Think* About Wearing a Sweater Unless It's One of These "Rich" Trends

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu; @nlmarilyn)
Features

Like looking rich? Then pay close attention to what I'm about to say next. Sweater season is upon us, which means that we're revisiting our knitwear collections and maybe even shopping for a new style or two. I love a classic plain sweater as much as the next person, but it's already clear that the styles and silhouettes that will contribute to the most expensive-looking outfits of fall and winter 2025 involve one of a few specific sweater trends. And no, they're not your run-of-the-mill crewneck styles.

Four sweater trends have emerged as the major styles to know. From the fall 2025 runways to the feeds of the coolest It girls, I'm already seeing these trends take over. Surprisingly, argyle is among them, in no small part because of Khaite's cosign. V-necks are another trend that's coming back this season for the first time in a while, but in a modern way with subtle high-V necks. Fair isle knits tap into an après-ski vibe that will transport you to the slopes of Gstaad or St. Moritz. Lastly, polo sweaters are tapping into the preppy aesthetic that's been on the rise all year. Here, discover the four most expensive-looking sweater trends of fall 2025 and shop the most buy-worthy versions of each.

Argyle Sweaters

When I attended the Khaite show in February, I was surprised to see several argyle sweaters in the collection, but as is usually the case with the runway, it wasn't until the fall actually arrived six months later that the knits made more sense. Now, I'm noticing the academic theme everywhere I look and I'm convinced it's one of the major sweater trends to know.

Khaite model on the fall/winter 2025 runway wearing an argyle sweater

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Khaite)

Danielle Jinadu wearing an argyle sweater

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

High V-Neck Sweaters

Crewnecks are no longer the default neckline. Fashion people are are instead reaching for sweaters (and T-shirts and dresses too, for that matter) with a high V neckline. If you ask me, a high V-neck sweater is the easiest way to make your fall outfits look current. Bonus points if you layer it over a white T-shirt.

Aimee Song wearing a pink V-neck sweater from Amiya

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

V neck sweater trend

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Polo Sweaters

With preppy style coming back in full force, polo sweaters are once again at the top of the pile. Whether you opt for a thin and fitted polo knit top, a relaxed-fit style, or a striped rugby polo, the collared silhouette immediately adds an air of East Coast prep—and a certain "old money" vibe that looks so expensive.

Tylynn Nguyen wearing a polo sweater

(Image credit: @tylynn)

Fair Isle Sweaters

Finally, we have fair isle sweaters. Whether or not you like to ski, these knits will have you tapping into the ultimate après-ski mood and looking like you're fresh off the piste in Gstaad or St. Mortiz. Designers like Altuzarra are putting a fashion-person spin on the alpine style and we've already seen the style set begin to embrace fair isle this season, which means the style is only going to grow more popular as we near the holidays.

@nlmarilyn wearing a turtleneck sweater underneath a crewneck sweater.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Altuzarra model on the fall/winter 2025 runway wearing a fair isle sweater

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Altuzarra)