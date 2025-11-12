The Diamond Edit: Here's Your Robust Guide To Buying The Best Diamond Earrings

There’s something about diamond studs that feels eternal— they’re the kind of piece you can wear every day and still catch yourself admiring in the mirror years later. But as I recently learned, finding the perfect pair is far more nuanced than just picking the biggest sparkle in the box.
When I sat down with Bhumi Khimavat, the founder and designer behind Miraki, it quickly became clear that her approach to diamonds is anything but ordinary. Bhumi, who comes from a family deeply rooted in fine jewelry, brings a contemporary, soulful perspective to the craft— one that blends technical precision with an intuitive understanding of beauty. Miraki, her brainchild, was born out of a desire to make high-quality, consciously crafted diamond jewelry that feels as personal as it is luxurious. Think timeless pieces with a quiet edge and everyday staples that still manage to feel special. It's caught the attention of celebrities like Dove Cameron, Kali Uchis, Tate McRae, Alicia Silverstone and, of course, us.
"We are living in an era of choice, and that is what makes it so exciting,” Khimavat explains, alluding to the growing interest in fine jewelry for a younger generation.Lab-grown stones, whimsical settings, and fancy colors and shapes are all adding to the new appeal of the classic diamond stud, with collectors often buying this piece first when beginning their fine jewelry journey. "As we move through 2025 and beyond, the focus is on intentional personalization. People are mixing metals, exploring sculptural gold, and embracing asymmetry to create jewelry that mirrors their evolution and individuality rather than simply their style," Khimavat notes. "We truly do believe that this is what conscious luxury means."
Whether you’re drawn to the quiet glow of a timeless round-cut studs or a fresh-feeling pair of elongated old-mine diamond earrings, let this be your sign to invest in a pair that speaks to you. Because the right diamonds don’t just shine — they tell your story. Below, read our full guide on how to buy the best diamond stud earrings.
How to Buy Diamond Stud Earrings
Tip #1: Shop The Four Cs (And Not Just Carat)
"Carat weight may steal the attention, but the real magic lies in the cut, color, and character of each diamond," explains Khimavat. Just like shopping for an engagement ring, all other aspects besides the physical size of the stone also matter. To Khimavat, the cut of the stone might be the most important aspect since it's what gives diamonds their sparkle, brilliance, and fire. Color is also key, too, considering that diamond stud earrings sit closer to your face "D to F [color] hues create that clean, radiant glow, while G to H tones offer a softer warmth that flatters every skin tone," she adds.
Most diamond stud pairs aren't cut from the same stone, so it's important to make sure your two diamond studs are as close as possible when it comes to cut and color. "It is not just about two diamonds of the same size; it is about two stones that feel aligned," Khimavat notes. "They harmonize brilliance, fire, and personality so your studs shimmer in perfect symmetry."
Tip #2: Go Fancy or Go Home
A classic pair of diamond studs won't ever go out of style. If you're in the market for something that'll far outlive any trend cycle, Khimavat suggests going with a classic round, brilliant-cut pair of diamonds studs. "That level of craftsmanship naturally makes it the most sought after and slightly higher in price," she notes. Most diamond studs might begin around $850 to $1000 dollars at lower carat weights.
Fashion people, though, have been opting for more and more experimental shapes when it comes to their diamond earrings. "They are mixing shapes, stacking piercings, and curating gorgeous ear stacks instead of simple pairs, creating combinations that reflect their individuality and personality," notes Khimavat. Fancy shapes like ovals, asschers, princess cut, and even heart-shaped diamond studs have been cropping up lately. At the end of the day, Khimavat suggests going for a shape that feels authentically you: "Jewelry should never be about rules or convention, it should be about resonance, the feeling a piece evokes when it mirrors your confidence and essence."
Tip #3: Ask For Exact Certification Details
If you're dropping hundreds or even thousands on diamond stud earrings, it's best to get a certification to prove that your diamonds are what they say they are. If you're buying anything above 2 total carat-weight (1-carat in each ear), ask your jeweler to provide a GIA, IGI, or SGL certification for stones, especially if they're loose and you're planning on setting them later on.
For furnished jewelry, it's more common to see a IGI or SGL certification, Khimavat explains, noting that these independently-grated reports also take into account the craftsmanship of the non-diamond piece. "Certification is about trust, and trust is everything," Khimavat says. "Each of these evaluate the diamond through the global 4Cs with complete objectivity, ensuring transparency and authenticity."
Tip #4: Size (And Setting) Matters
Setting styles may seem subtle, but they transform everything, from how your diamonds catch the light to how they rest on your ear, Khimavat explains. There's a couple of different options to choose from: four-prong basket settings (often the most classic and safest), three-prong martini settings (sleek, balanced, and closer to the ear), or bezel-settings that securely wrap the entire diamond in white or yellow gold.
"I always tell clients that prongs bring brilliance, bezels offer security, and martinis create harmony But beyond style, it is always about lifestyle," Khimavat adds. "If you are active or work with your hands, a bezel will serve you beautifully. If you love that airy, open sparkle, prongs are perfect."
The larger your diamond, the more protection you should think about having in a setting. Anything above 6-carat total weight (or, 3-carats in each ear), most jewelry fanatics will tell you to stay away from a three-prong setting and instead opt for a four-prong setting or a basket setting.
Tip #5: Beyond the Buy
Although diamonds are precious, you shouldn't feel like you can only wear them on certain occasions—diamond studs are perfect for everyday wear and will last a lifetime, especially if you take care of them. To best keep your diamond stud earrings sparkling and bright, Khimavat suggests a gentle, weekly clean with warm water, a soft toothbrush, and mild soap, making sure to rinse well and dry off with a microfiber cloth.
If your pieces are a bit more delicate or rare, Khimavat notes it's best to skip harsh jewelry cleaning solutions or a vibrating ultrasonic machine, as they can loosen prongs or dull materials over time. "Every six to twelve months, take your jewelry to a trusted jeweler for a professional clean and inspection," she also suggests. "Think of it as a spa day for your jewels, restoring both its shine and its strength."
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.