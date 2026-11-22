Blink, and you'll miss an emerging color trend. It's true: It may feel as if a new shade is deemed popular every time you open Instagram. I don't need to tell you about fall's royal-purple craze, which has yet to loosen its grip on the fashion industry. Now, though, with another season on the horizon, it seems designers and fashion people are switching gears. Enter mustard yellow, a rich shade that's shaping up to be winter's color du jour.
One sign mustard yellow is about to reach a fever pitch? The fall/winter 2026 runways, where a slew of designers incorporated the hue into their collections. Alaïa went the outerwear route, sending a model clad in a long mustard-yellow coat down the catwalk. Sergio Hudson, on the other hand, doubled down on the color by way of a turtleneck and trousers in slightly different shades. Dior was feeling nostalgic, it seems, considering the luxury label's textured peplum jacket in the hue.
Mustard yellow has already trickled down to social media, too. And according to content creators, there are various ways to embrace the color this winter. A mustard-yellow wool coat or bomber jacket is a no-brainer, as is a luxe party dress in the shade. For something subtler, simply tote around a purse in the rich hue.
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Below, find outfit inspiration from the runways and social media, along with an edit of mustard-yellow pieces to shop this winter.
On the Runways
On Instagram
Shop the Trend
Reformation
Stella Cashmere Deep V-Neck Sweater
Cozy up in this chic mustard-yellow sweater.
Anthropologie
Love Knot Slouchy Bag
Bored of your black tote? Give this look a whirl.
H&M
Flared Satin Pants
These yellow pants pack a bold punch.
Cinq à Sept
Sael Lace Trim Satin Top
Pair Cinq à Sept's lace top with slouchy jeans for a night out.
Aritzia
Smooth Matter Palermo Top - Unlined
Simple yet statement-making.
ZARA
100% Leather Zip-Up Mini Dress
All this piece needs is sheer tights and knee-high boots for a cute winter look.
Manolo Blahnik
50mm Caulon Floral Applique Satin Mule Pumps
The floral appliqué gives these pumps a glamorous touch.
Reformation
Vida Low Rise Pant
Ref's vintage-inspired trousers are just so good.
Banana Republic
Bias-Cut Stretch-Satin Mini Dress
Dress up this satin number with a diamond necklace or faux-fur shawl for a fancy dinner.
Sézane
Ade Loafers
The perfect slip-on-and-go loafers.
Reformation
Helen Velvet Skirt
Perfect for the festive season.
Theory
Cropped Wool Ribbed Cardigan
You can never have too many cardigans, right?
rag & bone
Magnolia Small Satin Crossbody
Satin bags are still having a moment.
Dôen
Elane Top
Dôen's mustard-yellow lace top is seriously dreamy.
ZARA
Corduroy Pants
Corduroy pants are a great alternative to jeans.
Banana Republic Factory
Cozy Beanie
Stay warm in style this winter.
Anthropologie
Maeve Marnie Taffeta Tapered Pants
Taffeta pants in mustard yellow? Yes, please.
Quince
100% Washable Silk Maxi Skirt in Mineral Yellow
The perfect work skirt does, in fact, exist.
Reformation
Elena Silk Satin Clutch
On days when you don't need a roomy tote, reach for a colorful clutch instead.
Kelsey is a Los Angeles–based fashion, lifestyle, and beauty writer with more than six years of experience. She began her career in 2019 as an intern at The Zoe Report, where she later held roles including Editorial Assistant, Fashion & Beauty Writer, and Associate Fashion Editor. Kelsey also spent time at Shopbop as a copywriter, shaping homepage, email, and social media content for the retailer. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Fashion Business Management from The Fashion Institute of Technology. Her work has also appeared in Vogue, Glamour, Byrdie, InStyle, Refinery29, WWD, Footwear News, and Coveteur.